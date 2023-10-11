Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's kneejerk publicity-stunt after horses have bolted

FIRST: it is a kneejerk publicity-stunt which is neither strategic nor a strategy to disengage when the horses have bolted less than 24 hours after the recall of some of your MPs and the banning from Parliament of the rest of your MPs for two weeks, and the docking of their monthly salary over two months for having been found to have conducted themselves on the floor of Parliament in a disorderly and unruly manner unbefitting of Honourable Members of Parliament.

SECOND: it is an utter and disgraceful dereliction of duty and not a strategy by any stretch of the imagination to disengage and do no work in and for 33 out of 34 urban municipalities that you control and run with your mayors or board chairpersons, their deputies and their councils. This is like disengaging from your own household or family; it is just crazy.

There are lots of strategies and options out there, with meaningful pro-people endgames, but disengaging from Parliament, and from the urban councils that you control and run is not among those strategies or options; rather such disengagement is hopelessly unimaginative and is tantamount to short-changing and defrauding the electorate!




