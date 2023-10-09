LEADERSHIP IN CRISIS: Chamisa's accountability problem and the erosion of trust in Zimbabwean politics

Opinion / Columnist

Sandra Mverera is a concerned Zimbabwean, sharing her personal views on political leadership in Zimbabwe.

The political tapestry of Zimbabwe is once again in the spotlight, but this time, for reasons that shake the very core of public trust. A now-debunked press statement announced the expulsion of Advocate Nelson Chamisa from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), weaving a narrative of accusations, including the startling fact that USD $120,000, explicitly raised for Chamisa's bulletproof car, evaporated into thin air. While the statement's authenticity was short-lived, the incident of the missing funds is real and confirmed, hurling us into the uncomfortable yet necessary debate about leadership accountability, or starkly, the lack thereof, in Chamisa's stewardship.The disappearance of $120,000 is not merely a line in an account book; it is a screaming testament to a leadership style that seems to operate within a bubble of impunity. This is not just about misplaced funds; it's about misplaced trust, misplaced priorities, and perhaps, a misplaced understanding of what it means to be a leader. Nelson Chamisa, once celebrated as a beacon of change, especially for the youth, now finds himself embroiled in controversies that do not just question his financial prudence but also his integrity and suitability as the flag-bearer of change.This incident is a blight on Chamisa's leadership, indicative of a disturbing laissez-faire attitude towards accountability. How can a leader, at the helm of a party that promises change, justify such a lack of transparency and responsibility? And this isn't an isolated case; it's part of a troubling pattern where the lines between personal ambition and party mission are blurred, leading to decisions and actions that serve the individual, not the collective good.Moreover, the allegations of Chamisa personalizing the CCC are equally troubling. A party's identity residing in a single individual is a recipe for the very dictatorship Zimbabweans have long fought against. This 'strongman' approach to politics undermines democratic institutions, discouraging collective decision-making and internal party democracy. It's a slippery slope from the concentration of power to the emergence of authoritarian tendencies, even in opposition parties.Chamisa's leadership, unfortunately, appears symptomatic of a deeper malaise in Zimbabwean politics: the elevation of individuals above the institutions they represent. In this environment, financial irregularities, like the inexplicable disappearance of funds, can be downplayed or go unchallenged, eroding public trust not just in the leader but in the democratic process itself.The citizens of Zimbabwe deserve better. They deserve leaders who not only preach accountability but live it. They need leaders who understand that they are servants of the people, not the other way around. Leaders must be custodians of public trust, and when that trust is broken, it is the right of the citizens to question, to criticize, and to demand better.In light of these developments, it is imperative for Chamisa to come clean about the missing funds and the alleged autocratic leadership style. It's time for him to step up, acknowledge the issues, and institute clear, transparent mechanisms for financial and administrative accountability within his party. Anything short of this will only deepen the growing chasm of distrust between him and those he seeks to lead.In conclusion, the fiasco surrounding Chamisa's missing car funds is a stark reminder that leadership is as much about character as it is about strategy. As Zimbabweans, our struggle is not just against individuals but against a system of governance that perpetuates unaccountability. While we keep leaders like Chamisa in check today, our eyes remain firmly fixed on a broader political reform for the Zimbabwe we want tomorrow.