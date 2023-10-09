Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

Opinion / Columnist

"A Zanu-PF-affiliated organisation called the Citizens has expressed its desire to see the head of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Election Observer Mission (SEOM), Nevers Mumba, face sanctions due to his critical election report on the August elections," reported Bulawayo24.com"Speaking to the press in Harare, a representative of the Citizens, Lloyd Machacha, stated that the organisation would gather signatures for a petition against Mumba and later submit it to SADC."According to Machacha, "The report by Mumba violates a number of clauses within the guidelines of SADC. The mission was also headed by someone with a criminal record, violating its 14.3(k) of its guidelines. The profile of someone who is supposed to head this delegation is not supposed to have any criminal record. The only report that we can acknowledge is the European Union report because it was clear and straightforward."Some people are penny-wise but pound-foolish, this is one extreme case of that! And when you have enjoyed absolute power for 43 years as these Zanu PF thugs have done, you become pound-foolish, arrogant and cantankerous to boot!Zimbabwe is a failed state, its economy has collapse forcing millions of our people to leave the country and millions who have remained live in abject poverty all because the country has failed to hold free, fair and credible elections. Zanu PF has remained in power these last 43 years because the party rigged elections and 43 years of corrupt and tyrannical rule has left the country in total economic ruins and political paralysis.Dr Nevers Mumba and his SADC election observer team dismiss the 23 August 2023 Zimbabwe elections as flawed and illegal, which is all true and factual; opening the door for Zimbabwe to deal with this curse of rigged elections. Instead of welcoming this new opportunity and be grateful to Dr. Mumba's team Zanu PF and it apologists have mounted one wave after another of attacks on the person of Dr Mumba and President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia who appointed Dr Mumba. The regime could not deny the 2023 elections were flawed and illegal and so they attacked the messenger, Dr Mumba, for daring to report the truth."The mission was also headed by someone with a criminal record, violating its 14.3(k) of its guidelines," Machacha argue.Zanu PF has just violate the constitution of Zimbabwe by failing to hold free, fair and credible elections (not for the first time either) whose consequences affect millions of Zimbabweans now and for decades to come. You ignore that to focus of Dr Mumba's criminal record even though the said record did not stop him doing the right thing!These Zimbabweans zealots (shame on us all who have said nothing to condemn it) who are persecuting Dr Nevers Mumba for not just doing the right thing but saving the nation on the Sabbath. This gives a totally different meaning to "The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath."Of course, every thinking Zimbabwean would welcome a truthful SEOM report with Dr Mumba and his criminal record than another false election report by someone who has never said boo to a fly!In a way it is good that SADC leaders should hear about Machacha and company's idiotic persecution Dr Mumba; it will underline the hell ordinary Zimbabweans have been living in all these years under this Zanu PF dictatorship. If these Zanu PF thugs can make Dr Mumba's, a prominent figure, life hell how much worse an unknown person who dares cross swords with these thugs.On 31 October 2023, the SADC leaders extraordinary summit must uphold the SEOM's report, deny this corrupt, tyrannical Zanu PF regime legitimacy and appoint a National Transition Authority (NTA). The NTA will tasked to implement the democratic reforms and thus end the Zanu PF dictatorship.If SADC leaders fail to uphold the damning election report then they would be betraying Dr Mumba and his team's hard work and the abuse he has suffered from Zanu PF thugs would have been for nothing. But worst of all, their failure would be betraying the millions of ordinary Zimbabweans who have been subjected to the Zanu PF thuggery for 43 years and counting.