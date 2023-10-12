Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The Chamisa Dilemma: Zimbabwe's struggle with Lruth-in-Leadership continues

4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe, a nation that has long grappled with the scourge of leadership embroiled in deceit, finds itself at yet another crossroads. President Mnangagwa, despite promises of ushering in a new era, continues the legacy of his predecessor, Mugabe, spinning webs of untruths and fostering an administration where falsehoods are routine. Amid this, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the main opposition, was meant to be a beacon of hope, a bastion of truth and transparency in a political landscape fraught with deception. Regrettably, Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC, seems to be charting a parallel course, mirroring the very facets of leadership that have perpetually hobbled the nation's progress.

The recent controversy involving Sengezo Tshabangu lays bare the crux of the issue with Chamisa. When confronted with photographic evidence and firsthand accounts of his interactions and meetings with Tshabangu, Chamisa flatly denied any knowledge of him during an SABC interview. This incident wasn't a harmless lapse in memory but a glaring testament to Chamisa's willingness to distort the truth for political expediency, eerily reminiscent of the tactics employed by the nation's current leadership.

However, Chamisa's brush with untruths extends beyond local politics. His claim of influencing Rwanda's ICT policies, swiftly refuted by the Rwandan government, and his assertion of securing a $15 billion investment from the United States are but a couple of instances where he has strayed far from the truth. These fabrications, aimed at bolstering his international stature, instead raise red flags about his credibility.

Closer to home, Chamisa's claim of being instrumental in bringing mobile telephony to the masses in Zimbabwe is not just a distortion of facts but an erasure of the contributions of numerous unsung heroes and professionals in the industry. Such baseless claims are not just self-aggrandizing; they're an affront to the intelligence of the Zimbabwean populace.

These instances paint a concerning portrait of Chamisa not as the antidote to the nation's leadership crisis, but potentially, another symptom of it. His pattern of deception echoes the behaviors of Mnangagwa and Mugabe, raising critical questions about his suitability as a leader. Can a habitual purveyor of falsehoods genuinely be the agent of change that Zimbabwe so desperately needs?

The ghost of Morgan Tsvangirai, with his widely recognized integrity and devotion to truth, seems to loom large over the current political narrative. Tsvangirai was far from perfect, but his commitment to truth and transparency set him apart in a sea of deceit. The Zimbabwean populace now faces the daunting task of sifting through the mirage of misinformation to uncover leaders who truly embody Tsvangirai's values.

The path forward for Zimbabweans is fraught with challenges. It's imperative that they hold leaders like Chamisa accountable, demanding honesty and transparency at every turn. The nation must rally behind leaders who not only preach integrity but also practice it, even when it's inconvenient.

Zimbabwe's quest for a truthful, principled leader continues. The hope is that this pursuit will not be in vain, that from the tumult will emerge a leader who understands that true respect and lasting change are anchored in truth, and that only on this foundation can a prosperous Zimbabwe be built. The citizens' role in this is clear: to question, to challenge, and to never settle for anything less than the truth. For it's in this relentless pursuit that the promise of a new Zimbabwe lies.



Source - Sandra Mverera
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Massive corruption unearthed at education offices

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

CCC cadres not happy with Chamisa's leadership

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa disengages to engage

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

ZEC dismisses fake election result cancellation statement

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Illegal firearms holders given 3 weeks' amnesty to surrender guns

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ex Victoria Falls mayor jailed

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mighty Warriors booted out

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Madinda will be solely in charge

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chamisa's CCC proposes a Transitional Authority for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Drunk businessman loses firearm

16 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

17 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

17 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Man runs away with condom on after foiled rape attempt

17 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Herdboy rapes goat to death

17 hrs ago | 1598 Views

CCC crisis deepens

17 hrs ago | 2490 Views

SADC observer mission final report reinforces claim Zimbabwe poll was flawed

18 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

18 hrs ago | 3691 Views

No peace for Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 2678 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to hit 400% by year end, says IMF

18 hrs ago | 454 Views

Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

18 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must protect Gukurahundi plaques'

18 hrs ago | 139 Views

EU injects US$120m towards Kariba Dam rehab

18 hrs ago | 311 Views

Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

18 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mental health cases spike in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Zimbabwe not yet ready to develop lithium batteries'

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

18 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Zimbabwe to revert to local currency'

18 hrs ago | 977 Views

Chamisa's MPs refuse to disengage

18 hrs ago | 587 Views

Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

18 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gold ore fight turns fatal

18 hrs ago | 266 Views

Kariba Dam rehab 80% complete

18 hrs ago | 383 Views

Japajapa starts serving jail term

18 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe police intensifies blitz on motorists

18 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call for mono-currency

18 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

12 Oct 2023 at 22:01hrs | 691 Views

Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

12 Oct 2023 at 21:52hrs | 548 Views

Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

12 Oct 2023 at 21:38hrs | 80 Views

Bulawayo Business Network celebrates Obert Mpofu's birthday

12 Oct 2023 at 21:08hrs | 420 Views

SADC Electoral Observation Mission [SEOM] on Zimbabwe final report out

12 Oct 2023 at 20:44hrs | 894 Views

Prophet Isaiah Sovi storms Botswana for a 2 day Prophetic crusade

12 Oct 2023 at 20:40hrs | 206 Views

Ukrainian smuggled into Zimbabwe, Immigration officers in trouble

12 Oct 2023 at 20:27hrs | 999 Views

WATCH: Gushungo robbed at knifepoint

12 Oct 2023 at 20:20hrs | 577 Views

Old Mutual Zimbabwe empowers women in Mutare

12 Oct 2023 at 20:11hrs | 28 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor convicted of fraud

12 Oct 2023 at 20:09hrs | 246 Views

LEADERSHIP IN CRISIS: Chamisa's accountability problem and the erosion of trust in Zimbabwean politics

12 Oct 2023 at 19:19hrs | 776 Views

Zimbabwe-listed companies get leeway to report financials in US dollars

12 Oct 2023 at 18:21hrs | 139 Views

NRZ, war vet deal fails to take off for the past 20 years

12 Oct 2023 at 17:53hrs | 243 Views

CCC MP's warrant of arrest cancelled after showing up in court

12 Oct 2023 at 16:44hrs | 512 Views

Professor Chan says Chamisa's decision lacks strategic depth and plan

12 Oct 2023 at 15:50hrs | 1150 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days