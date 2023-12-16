Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Why is Welshman Ncube being ethnically targeted and bullied?

16 Dec 2023 at 08:48hrs | Views
I repeat and for good reasons, no matter what it takes, Shona ethnic majoritarianism, Gukurahundism and imperialism has to be fought in the following spheres: culture and language , education, healthcare, land and mineral resource confiscation, employment and political leadership impositioning in Matebeleland without fear or favour!

No self-respecting Matebele should make any grovelling apology for standing up to this evil. It has to be stood up against. There will be challenges, set backs and so forth, but there is no excuse to hold back and fold arms, none whatsover! Any setback is simply a lesson that should embolden our struggle against evil!

It is key that we awaken our consciousness  to the fact that Gukurahundism and Zanuism seeks to obliterate us as a people.

The struggle against evil has never been a one off event but a series of consistent marathon events that must lead us to success against evil! We are therefore our own saviours in our own communities and no one, absolutely no one, must ever bully us around.

Why is Prof Ncube being ethnically targeted and bullied? For what really? Prof Ncube is a son from fighters, a people with a distinguished history of fighting evil and he has distinguished himself in this field. He is no simple guy.

Why is His Royal Majesty King Lobhengula Khumalo, a distinguished African son, who fought imperialists with their African collaborators in wars never witnessed in Africa abused by CCC, Zanu and their media houses?

Which wars were fought in Mashonaland to defend invasion of their territory in 1890? None whatsover. Cecil John Rhodes and his colonial gangsters just walked in there and raised their flag without a simple stone being thrown in their direction. We, the Matebele, fought colonialists and shed their blood, defending our land, and therefore we got history on our shoulders, we are sons and daughters of heroes! We have never retreated from fighting evil. Even at the height of our genocide, in 1985, we rejected Zanu PF overwhelmingly while Mashonaland overwhelmingly voted Zanu, which they still do today.

We, the Matebele/Ndebele/Umthwakazi/Mahlabezulu have no desire to dominate anyone but only ourselves in our own spaces. We will not go out anywhere to go and dominate other people. Our fotress must be Matebeleland! This message must begin to sink into the heads of democracy impostors who are swindling our people's votes to look after themselves!

Secondly, the Shona in opposition politics, must be challenged, without fear or favour, to go to their homelands to convince their grandparents, parents, siblings and wider relatives to vote Zanu PF out of power, starting with Masvingo as the epicentre where removal of Zanu must begin. We do not need the Shona from Masvingo and wider Mashonaland to come and rule us in our own spaces, finding easy jobs using our Zanu protest vote.

Truth be said, again without fear or favour, wider and collective Mashonaland voter has been and remains responsible for failure to remove Zanu in opposition politics..They are as guilty as charged.

Fourthly, the Shona leadership in opposition politics have been a serious disaster. Their interest has always been to replace Zanu in power but not change Zanuism system. They want to keep Zanu system intact after removing Zanu. This is why Zanuism has been rampant in MDC politics and that is why it is rampant in CCC.

We, the Matebele/Ndebele/Umthwakazi/Mahlabezulu reject Zanuism in Zanu and Zanuism in MDC and CCC, that seeks to obliterate us as a people.

 Put simply, Zanuism in Zanu and CCC is black ethnic imperialism. It is Gukurahundism against the Matebele. It has to be fought by any conscious self respecting Matebele/Ndebele/Umthwakazi/Mahlabezulu of whatever diversity!

Victory is the awakening of Matebele/Ndebele/Umthwakazi/Mhlabezulu consciousness. Any people that lack consciousness or allow their consciousness to be destroyed are as good as dead!

Any Matebele/Ndebele/Umthwakazi/Mhlabezulu who is a front of this evil system, supports and aids it, is a 5th columnists, a counter-revolutionary and a distinguished enemy of the sacred rights of our people. Our struggle must and will catch up with them at a given time and date. We have a date with these counter-revolutionaries!

Isukile ekaGeneral Mgandani!

Source - Bekithemba Sibhalwa Jnr
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

9 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

11 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

12 hrs ago | 833 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

12 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

12 hrs ago | 1223 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

12 hrs ago | 673 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

12 hrs ago | 690 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

14 hrs ago | 600 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 4014 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 hrs ago | 495 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

19 hrs ago | 482 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 hrs ago | 556 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

19 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

19 hrs ago | 579 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

19 hrs ago | 291 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

19 hrs ago | 334 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe's 2024 school fees gazetted

19 hrs ago | 364 Views

China donates books to Zanu-PF ideology school

19 hrs ago | 45 Views

How Tanzanian football emerged from obscurity to break into the big league

18 Dec 2023 at 22:49hrs | 402 Views

Zambia's 'Kenyan-style' cancellation of legal international hunting tender denounced as communities hope uninterrupted internat

18 Dec 2023 at 20:51hrs | 629 Views

Stone and Water Resort hosts amateur boxing tournament

18 Dec 2023 at 20:44hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's solution not necessarily in regime change but holding leaders accountable

18 Dec 2023 at 20:32hrs | 491 Views

Many rural and urban communities have no access to clean water: Zimcodd

18 Dec 2023 at 20:20hrs | 73 Views

Gokwe, Bindura councils fail to document evidence of devolution funds use

18 Dec 2023 at 20:19hrs | 132 Views

IOM celebrates International Migration day

18 Dec 2023 at 20:17hrs | 160 Views

Lawyer hits prison officer with lawsuit over partisan conduct

18 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 393 Views

CCC fields double candidates for February 3 by-election

18 Dec 2023 at 20:05hrs | 593 Views

Chamisa cut ties with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti?

18 Dec 2023 at 19:31hrs | 2275 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe donates Starlink kit to Zimbabwe

18 Dec 2023 at 12:05hrs | 1606 Views

ZANU PF's Joseph Tshuma emerges lone nominee in Pelandaba-Tshabalala By-election

18 Dec 2023 at 11:18hrs | 1750 Views

Scandal erupts in Zimbabwe Young Farmers partnership with ADDI

18 Dec 2023 at 10:40hrs | 725 Views

'By-election to put the final nail in Ostallos Siziba political coffin'

18 Dec 2023 at 10:18hrs | 2944 Views

NGOZI MINE HEALTH DISASTER: Councilor Ntando Ndlovu steps in

18 Dec 2023 at 09:11hrs | 661 Views

WATCH: 'Strategic Ambiguity confuses me also' says Nelson Chamisa (satire)

18 Dec 2023 at 07:49hrs | 2145 Views

Mark Zuckerberg builds US$100 million underground house as he prepares for Doomsday

18 Dec 2023 at 07:26hrs | 3038 Views