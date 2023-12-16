Why is Welshman Ncube being ethnically targeted and bullied?

Opinion / Columnist

I repeat and for good reasons, no matter what it takes, Shona ethnic majoritarianism, Gukurahundism and imperialism has to be fought in the following spheres: culture and language , education, healthcare, land and mineral resource confiscation, employment and political leadership impositioning in Matebeleland without fear or favour!No self-respecting Matebele should make any grovelling apology for standing up to this evil. It has to be stood up against. There will be challenges, set backs and so forth, but there is no excuse to hold back and fold arms, none whatsover! Any setback is simply a lesson that should embolden our struggle against evil!It is key that we awaken our consciousness to the fact that Gukurahundism and Zanuism seeks to obliterate us as a people.The struggle against evil has never been a one off event but a series of consistent marathon events that must lead us to success against evil! We are therefore our own saviours in our own communities and no one, absolutely no one, must ever bully us around.Why is Prof Ncube being ethnically targeted and bullied? For what really? Prof Ncube is a son from fighters, a people with a distinguished history of fighting evil and he has distinguished himself in this field. He is no simple guy.Why is His Royal Majesty King Lobhengula Khumalo, a distinguished African son, who fought imperialists with their African collaborators in wars never witnessed in Africa abused by CCC, Zanu and their media houses?Which wars were fought in Mashonaland to defend invasion of their territory in 1890? None whatsover. Cecil John Rhodes and his colonial gangsters just walked in there and raised their flag without a simple stone being thrown in their direction. We, the Matebele, fought colonialists and shed their blood, defending our land, and therefore we got history on our shoulders, we are sons and daughters of heroes! We have never retreated from fighting evil. Even at the height of our genocide, in 1985, we rejected Zanu PF overwhelmingly while Mashonaland overwhelmingly voted Zanu, which they still do today.We, the Matebele/Ndebele/Umthwakazi/Mahlabezulu have no desire to dominate anyone but only ourselves in our own spaces. We will not go out anywhere to go and dominate other people. Our fotress must be Matebeleland! This message must begin to sink into the heads of democracy impostors who are swindling our people's votes to look after themselves!Secondly, the Shona in opposition politics, must be challenged, without fear or favour, to go to their homelands to convince their grandparents, parents, siblings and wider relatives to vote Zanu PF out of power, starting with Masvingo as the epicentre where removal of Zanu must begin. We do not need the Shona from Masvingo and wider Mashonaland to come and rule us in our own spaces, finding easy jobs using our Zanu protest vote.Truth be said, again without fear or favour, wider and collective Mashonaland voter has been and remains responsible for failure to remove Zanu in opposition politics..They are as guilty as charged.Fourthly, the Shona leadership in opposition politics have been a serious disaster. Their interest has always been to replace Zanu in power but not change Zanuism system. They want to keep Zanu system intact after removing Zanu. This is why Zanuism has been rampant in MDC politics and that is why it is rampant in CCC.We, the Matebele/Ndebele/Umthwakazi/Mahlabezulu reject Zanuism in Zanu and Zanuism in MDC and CCC, that seeks to obliterate us as a people.Put simply, Zanuism in Zanu and CCC is black ethnic imperialism. It is Gukurahundism against the Matebele. It has to be fought by any conscious self respecting Matebele/Ndebele/Umthwakazi/Mahlabezulu of whatever diversity!Victory is the awakening of Matebele/Ndebele/Umthwakazi/Mhlabezulu consciousness. Any people that lack consciousness or allow their consciousness to be destroyed are as good as dead!Any Matebele/Ndebele/Umthwakazi/Mhlabezulu who is a front of this evil system, supports and aids it, is a 5th columnists, a counter-revolutionary and a distinguished enemy of the sacred rights of our people. Our struggle must and will catch up with them at a given time and date. We have a date with these counter-revolutionaries!Isukile ekaGeneral Mgandani!