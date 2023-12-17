Should your family know what they will inherit when you are dead?

Opinion / Columnist

As legal professionals, we understand the intricacies involved in estate planning and the potential challenges that may arise when it comes to communicating one's assets and intentions to heirs. Here are ten key considerations for individuals contemplating whether to disclose details of their estate plans:1. Posthumous Guidance: Informing adult children about your estate plan can provide them with valuable guidance during the challenging period following your demise. Clarity on the path they need to follow may offer comfort during an emotionally taxing time.2. Unequal Distribution: If your estate plan entails unequal distributions among your children, disclosing this information beforehand can help manage their expectations. Addressing potential disparities in inheritance while you are alive may prevent discord among heirs after your passing.3. Confidentiality of Amounts: Disclosing the existence of an estate plan does not necessitate divulging specific dollar amounts. Maintaining confidentiality about the exact figures can still provide transparency while preserving financial privacy.4. Introduction to Advisors: Introduce your children to your legal, financial, and accounting advisors. Familiarity with these professionals can ease the process for heirs when dealing with the legal and financial aspects of your estate.5. Financial and Estate Planning Support: Providing information about their inheritance can empower your children in their own financial and estate planning. This includes considerations such as placing assets in a trust to benefit future generations while minimizing tax implications.6. Managing Expectations: Children may often overestimate their anticipated inheritance. While it might be uncomfortable to convey any reduction in assets, keeping them informed is essential for responsible financial planning on their part.7. Legacy for Friends: If your estate includes bequests to friends, maintaining secrecy about such inheritances may prevent potential complications in relationships. Surprise bequests can be a source of joy, avoiding any awkwardness during your lifetime.8. Nieces and Nephews Consideration: Informing extended family members, especially those expecting inheritance, is crucial. Transparent communication may help prevent challenges to the will and protect the interests of other beneficiaries.9. Charitable Contributions: If charities are beneficiaries in your will, notifying them in advance aids in their financial planning. However, consider your personal preference for recognition—whether you welcome acknowledgment during your lifetime or prefer anonymity.10. Avoiding Exploitation: For individuals without spouses or children, relying on trusted advisors is vital. It safeguards against potential exploitation and ensures that decisions align with your intentions.In summary, the decision to communicate details of your estate plan requires careful consideration, taking into account family dynamics, individual preferences, and the potential impact on beneficiaries. Legal professionals can provide tailored advice based on the specific circumstances of each client.