CCC banked on ZRP blocking the Chitungwiza rally?

Opinion / Columnist

CCC'S MIDNIGHT POSTPONEMENT OF NELSON CHAMISA'S RALLY DUBBED, "PATHWAY TO LEGITIMACY", which had been slated for today in Chitungwiza has raised eyebrows and set tongues wagging in and outside the two-warring CCC parties, following Chamisa unilateral announcement of a new memberless CCC - with no office bearers - in Chinhoyi on 23 September 2023; a development which triggered the recall of MPs and Councillors belonging to the new CCC, deemed to have ceased to be members of the CCC founded by the MDC-Alliance on 22 January 2022, under which they were elected on 23/24 August 2023.The midnight postponement of the Chitungwiza rally was announced in a post by Ostallos Siziva first on the CCC Zimbabwe's X account, which he now runs, and on his own X account at exactly one and the same time, 23:28hrs, virtually at midnight, Zimbabwean time.Interestingly, Mkwananzi who still masquerades as the Chamisa party spokesperson did not have the midnight information. In fact, his X account is still advertising the postponed rally.Meanwhile, it is commendable that, after getting the notification of the rally from CCC, Zimbabwe police did not block it. Well done ZRP.Apparently, Chamisa and his close acolytes were praying that ZRP would block the rally, thereby handing the beleaguered the party a plate from which to dish out the usual propaganda about being denied the space to engage in political activity.CCC's midnight postponement of the Chitungwiza rally caught its media backers by surprise and even embarrassed some of them.