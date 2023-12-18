Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | Views
RIGHTS TO NELSON CHAMISA'S FACE IMAGE AS AN ELECTION SYMBOL BELONGS TO CCC FOUNDED BY MDC-A ON 22 JAN 2022, NOT TO CHAMISA

THROUGH ONE OF THE LEGION OF THE LAWYERS acting for him and his beleaguered party, Nelson Chamisa yesterday sent a frivolous propaganda letter to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC] dated 18 December 2023, asking the electoral body "not to accept any nomination papers" with the image of his face save for the names he has personally authorised.

The letter is frivolous propaganda because Chamisa and his lawyers ought to know that ZEC is a rule-bound constitutional body which, in terms of section 239 (a) (iv) must conduct elections "efficiently, freely, fairly, transparently and in accordance with the law".

Tellingly, the frivolous propaganda letter is not based on any law and it does not cite any law, a fact which exposes its propaganda purpose and objective, as it is meant for the political gallery in the public domain, and not for ZEC.





The letter makes this strange submission to ZEC:

"We are advised that in June 2023, he gave consent to specific candidates from the political party he leads, to use his face image as a logo in the harmonized elections held between 23 and 24 August 2023. Those who were granted permission to use the image of his face had their nomination papers, as more fully appears in your records, signed by the names appearing in a letter dated 15 June 2023 and received by yourselves on the same day. A copy of the said letter is attached hereto for your ease of reference.

We are advised that some individuals, other than the individuals mentioned above, have resorted to misappropriation of the image of our client's face for purposes misrepresenting and misleading the electorate. We advise that this is illegal and fraudulent, to the extent that it is being done without our client's express or implied consent.

Our client has a reasonable apprehension of fear that the same individuals might want to fraudulently use the image of his face on their nomination papers for purposes of submission to your office.

We have been instructed to advise, as we hereby do, that you do not accept any nomination papers with the image of our client's face save for the authorized names aforementioned".

In effect Chamisa wants ZEC to treat his face image as some kind of a prohibited symbol.

But prohibited symbols are covered under section 146 of the Electoral Act, and there's nothing there that helps Chamisa's case whatsoever.

Although that Chamisa does is merely to write a "Dear ZEC" letter which is no different from a "Dear Auntie Rhoda" letter.

A letter is not law, worse a letter that does not cite any law to make its case.

In terms of section 239 (a) (iv) of the Constitution, ZEC must conduct elections:

…efficiently, freely, fairly, transparently and in accordance with the law.

As pointed out, Chamisa's letter cites no law.

In any event, Chamisa took a bad decision way nack on 22 January 2022 to allow the National Council of the MDC-Alliance, on the advice of its National Executive Committee that had met the previous day on 21 January 2022, to have the image of his face as the "trademark" of the CCC.

It's common cause that the trademark was published in the intellectual property gazette way back.

As such, Chamisa's face image is factually and legally the property of CCC, which was constituted by the National Council of the MDC-Alliance on 22 January, and which was unveiled by members of the MDC-Alliance's Standing Committee on 24 January 2022; and is thus, by law, under the custody of CCC's interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu.

Chamisa's face image, used together with the letters "CCC", and the words "Citizens Coalition for Change, is in any event a common law mark whose proprietor is the CCC constituted by the National Council of the MDC-Alliance on 22 January 2022.

As published, and as previously used by CCC candidates since 24 January 2022 at the Nomination Court for the 26 March 2022 by-elections; through to the Nomination Court for the 23/24 August 2023 harmonised general election; and the Nomination Court for the 9 December 2023 by-elections; and yesterday at the Nomination Court for the 3 February 2024 by-elections, the mark is the property of the CCC, as outlined above, and not of Chamisa.

Of course if, following his announcement about the formation of a new CCC on 23 September 2023, Chamisa now has other ideas, he knows that he should not write a "Dear Auntie Rhoda" type of letter to ZEC, but he should go to court, where his claims would be properly challenged in terms of the law!

Source - X
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chamisa, #CCC, #Image

Comments


Must Read

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

9 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

11 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

12 hrs ago | 833 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

12 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

12 hrs ago | 1223 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

12 hrs ago | 672 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

12 hrs ago | 690 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

13 hrs ago | 600 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 4011 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 hrs ago | 495 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

19 hrs ago | 482 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 hrs ago | 555 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

19 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

19 hrs ago | 579 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

19 hrs ago | 291 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

19 hrs ago | 379 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

19 hrs ago | 334 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe's 2024 school fees gazetted

19 hrs ago | 364 Views

China donates books to Zanu-PF ideology school

19 hrs ago | 45 Views

How Tanzanian football emerged from obscurity to break into the big league

18 Dec 2023 at 22:49hrs | 402 Views

Zambia's 'Kenyan-style' cancellation of legal international hunting tender denounced as communities hope uninterrupted internat

18 Dec 2023 at 20:51hrs | 629 Views

Stone and Water Resort hosts amateur boxing tournament

18 Dec 2023 at 20:44hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's solution not necessarily in regime change but holding leaders accountable

18 Dec 2023 at 20:32hrs | 491 Views

Many rural and urban communities have no access to clean water: Zimcodd

18 Dec 2023 at 20:20hrs | 72 Views

Gokwe, Bindura councils fail to document evidence of devolution funds use

18 Dec 2023 at 20:19hrs | 132 Views

IOM celebrates International Migration day

18 Dec 2023 at 20:17hrs | 160 Views

Lawyer hits prison officer with lawsuit over partisan conduct

18 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 393 Views

CCC fields double candidates for February 3 by-election

18 Dec 2023 at 20:05hrs | 592 Views

Chamisa cut ties with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti?

18 Dec 2023 at 19:31hrs | 2274 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe donates Starlink kit to Zimbabwe

18 Dec 2023 at 12:05hrs | 1606 Views

ZANU PF's Joseph Tshuma emerges lone nominee in Pelandaba-Tshabalala By-election

18 Dec 2023 at 11:18hrs | 1750 Views

Scandal erupts in Zimbabwe Young Farmers partnership with ADDI

18 Dec 2023 at 10:40hrs | 725 Views

'By-election to put the final nail in Ostallos Siziba political coffin'

18 Dec 2023 at 10:18hrs | 2944 Views

NGOZI MINE HEALTH DISASTER: Councilor Ntando Ndlovu steps in

18 Dec 2023 at 09:11hrs | 661 Views

WATCH: 'Strategic Ambiguity confuses me also' says Nelson Chamisa (satire)

18 Dec 2023 at 07:49hrs | 2143 Views

Mark Zuckerberg builds US$100 million underground house as he prepares for Doomsday

18 Dec 2023 at 07:26hrs | 3038 Views