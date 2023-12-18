Latest News Editor's Choice


Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

5 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa is not a god who is immune to mistakes, just like you and me.

He doesn't owe anyone an opportunity to experiment on your fine strategies or advice.

Dictatorship in its nature is complex & worse in the case of Zimbabwe where it's covered by a facade of democracy

I respect Nelson Chamisa for fighting in a space where others have given up either voluntarily or involuntarily cause the terrain is not easy, case in point is Nkosana Moyo, Robert Chapman, Douglas Mwonzora & many more.

In August 2023 he managed to get 103 national seats which blocked Zanu-PF 2/3 majority. It might look insignificant but it makes a big difference in shaping legislation.

That's why I don't believe in boycotting and doing nothing.

To be fair, throwing your toys cause Chamisa didn't implement your fine ideas is just being dramatic, when he fail, let him not blame anyone. Truth of the matter is, no one really know the things that works in dismantling this monster, otherwise it could have been done a long time ago.

Main issue is around institutions that are now an extension of Zanu-PF. They use force not skill, they use technicalities, not the law & that can't be blamed on the victim.

They have a thousand ways of using force against their opponents, another thousand ways of using technicalities or even creating them to destroy the only viable opposition.

So assuming your ideas or strategies where the winning ones without being tested is being presumptuous.

Also blaming someone for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable. Leadership is voluntary, put your team together & get them to work.

When I'm pushing back on narratives being set by either desperate citizens who genuinely are in desperate need of change or scorned citizens who feel they were denied their chance to shine as the grand strategists, I'm not doing so blindly assuming Nelson Chamisa is perfect, blameless and infallible. No, no one is,

I do so from a point of understanding & appreciating the fact that he is the only option we have. I'm not going to sit back & watch people speak ill of the only person doing something in a country of 17 million people.

I will take all the names you are giving me, that doesn't make you a better person & it will not change my position or who I'm.

Until you rise up, put your team together, navigate the unpredictable terrain of the Zim political landscape, grab a couple of National Assembly seats, you have no business in believing that your ideas work for change in a military regime.

Murare mushe.

Yours in Christ

Mutendi.

Source - X
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

