Gospel musician, Eric Moyo dies

Popular gospel singer, Eric Moyo has died. He reportedly succumbed to a brain bleed after collapsing on stage during a performance with Joyous Celebration in South Africa.

At the age of 41, Eric Moyo took his last breath at a hospital in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape this morning.

Widely recognised as the first winner of Idols East Africa, he earned a recording contract as part of his achievement in the Idols series. He later joined the famed South African gospel group, Joyous Celebration.

This remains a developing story.

