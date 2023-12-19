Gospel musician, Eric Moyo dies

Opinion / Columnist

Popular gospel singer, Eric Moyo has died. He reportedly succumbed to a brain bleed after collapsing on stage during a performance with Joyous Celebration in South Africa.At the age of 41, Eric Moyo took his last breath at a hospital in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape this morning.Widely recognised as the first winner of Idols East Africa, he earned a recording contract as part of his achievement in the Idols series. He later joined the famed South African gospel group, Joyous Celebration.This remains a developing story.