Failure to comprehend CCC's sell-out on reforms is symptomatic of incurable stupidity and worse

Opinion / Columnist

"Chounorasiswa ndochiri muruoko. Chirimudumbu unorotwiswa. Hupenzi chifo, unofa nahwo!" (What you are holding, you can throw away. What is on your stomach, you can vomit. Stupidity is a curse you take to your grave!) So goes the Shona adage.Zimbabwe is a failed state and all because of our own stupidity! I make no apology for saying this because it is true and, more stoically, in the hope that plain talking may force people out of their sloth-like mental slumber."Nelson Chamisa is not a god who is immune to mistakes, just like you and me," argued Solomon Harudzibwi in Bulawayo 24."He doesn't owe anyone an opportunity to experiment on your fine strategies or advice."The sheer stupidity of our so-call intellectuals is one of factors that has undermined the nation's efforts to build a healthy and functioning democracy. Ordinarily any society would looks up to its intellectuals to give sound advice and thus keep the nation on the narrow and straight road. But when the intellectuals themselves are stupid and devoid of even common sense, the society is in deep trouble.MDC/CCC leaders were elected into office with a clearly define task and not with some wishy-washy plan. Ever since the launch of MDC 1999 the people of Zimbabwe have risked livelihoods, life and limb to elect the party's leaders into power for the primary purpose of implementing the necessary democratic changes to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections.MDC/CCC leaders have been on the political stage for 23 years including 5 in the GNU and they have not only failed to implement even one token reform but have been participating in flawed elections out of greed. They have even claimed to have winning in rigged election strategies to justify participating and to hide the real reason for doing so - greed. These are all well-documented historic facts.It is an outrage to dismiss the failure to implement even one token reform during the GNU, for example, as merely "a mistakes". The two MDC factions in the GNU had 110 MPs, 40 senators, 30 ministers and deputy ministers, 2 Deputy PMs and 1 PM, any one of them could submit the reform proposal, and yet not even one reform proposal was ever submitted. They had five years to do this and still they failed. Of course, this was not a mistake.Mugabe bribed the MDC leaders with the trappings of high office and, in return, they kicked the reforms out of the window."Mazivanhu eMDC adzidza kudya anyerere!" boasted Zanu PF cronies during the GNU when asked why MDC leaders were not implemented the reforms."I respect Nelson Chamisa for fighting in a space where others have given up either voluntarily or involuntarily cause the terrain is not easy, case in point is Nkosana Moyo, Robert Chapman, Douglas Mwonzora & many more," continued Solomon.The respect he is calling for to be accorded to Nelson Chamisa et al for daring to fight Zanu PF is that we, the people must NOT hold him and his friends to democratic account.If we accept Solomon's argument and concede to his demands then we extend the same privileges to Zanu PF. After all Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and the rest of the Zanu PF leaders faced an even tougher opponent in the white colonial regime that Zanu PF.Indeed, Zanu PF has rigged elections these last 43 years and has used the same excuses why the regime must not be held to democratic account - "Zanu PF fought the liberation war!"Of course, it is foolish to have fought to end Zanu PF tyrannical and autocratic rule these last 43 years and before we have accomplished that objective we are already creating a new autocracy.All those who hold public office must be democratically accountable to the people - no exception, no if and no but!Establishing a healthy and functioning democratic Zimbabwe should be a walk in the park, after all we do not have to reinvent the wheel only to apply it! 43 years after independence and in this day and age, 2 500 years after the Greeks bequeath democracy to humanity and we in Zimbabwe are still failing to hold free, fair and credible elections.The country's ruling elite and intellectuals do not even know what constitute free, fair and credible elections, for Pete's sake. What hope is there that my Auntie in the rural back waters will know any better. This is the damning testimonial of our stupidity and why we are seemingly - until we snap out of the stupor - incapable of self governing!After 23 years of MDC/CCC leaders failing to implement even one reform the decision look for competent opposition leaders to implement the reforms should be settled. And yet it continues to rage on with some arguing Chamisa, with his track record of corruption and breathtaking incompetence is the "nation's best hope!" We clearly have not learned and/or suffered enough!