Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Failure to comprehend CCC's sell-out on reforms is symptomatic of incurable stupidity and worse

18 secs ago | Views
"Chounorasiswa ndochiri muruoko. Chirimudumbu unorotwiswa. Hupenzi chifo, unofa nahwo!" (What you are holding, you can throw away. What is on your stomach, you can vomit. Stupidity is a curse you take to your grave!) So goes the Shona adage.

Zimbabwe is a failed state and all because of our own stupidity! I make no apology for saying this because it is true and, more stoically, in the hope that plain talking may force people out of their sloth-like mental slumber.

"Nelson Chamisa is not a god who is immune to mistakes, just like you and me," argued Solomon Harudzibwi in Bulawayo 24.

"He doesn't owe anyone an opportunity to experiment on your fine strategies or advice."

The sheer stupidity of our so-call intellectuals is one of factors that has undermined the nation's efforts to build a healthy and functioning democracy. Ordinarily any society would looks up to its intellectuals to give sound advice and thus keep the nation on the narrow and straight road. But when the intellectuals themselves are stupid and devoid of even common sense, the society is in deep trouble.

MDC/CCC leaders were elected into office with a clearly define task and not with some wishy-washy plan. Ever since the launch of MDC 1999 the people of Zimbabwe have risked livelihoods, life and limb to elect the party's leaders into power for the primary purpose of implementing the necessary democratic changes to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections.

MDC/CCC leaders have been on the political stage for 23 years including 5 in the GNU and they have not only failed to implement even one token reform but have been participating in flawed elections out of greed. They have even claimed to have winning in rigged election strategies to justify participating and to hide the real reason for doing so - greed. These are all well-documented historic facts.

It is an outrage to dismiss the failure to implement even one token reform during the GNU, for example, as merely "a mistakes". The two MDC factions in the GNU had 110 MPs, 40 senators, 30 ministers and deputy ministers, 2 Deputy PMs and 1 PM, any one of them could submit the reform proposal, and yet not even one reform proposal was ever submitted. They had five years to do this and still they failed. Of course, this was not a mistake.

Mugabe bribed the MDC leaders with the trappings of high office and, in return, they kicked the reforms out of the window.

"Mazivanhu eMDC adzidza kudya anyerere!" boasted Zanu PF cronies during the GNU when asked why MDC leaders were not implemented the reforms.  

"I respect Nelson Chamisa for fighting in a space where others have given up either voluntarily or involuntarily cause the terrain is not easy, case in point is Nkosana Moyo, Robert Chapman, Douglas Mwonzora & many more," continued Solomon.

The respect he is calling for to be accorded to Nelson Chamisa et al for daring to fight Zanu PF is that we, the people must NOT hold him and his friends to democratic account.

If we accept Solomon's argument and concede to his demands then we extend the same privileges to Zanu PF. After all Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and the rest of the Zanu PF leaders faced an even tougher opponent in the white colonial regime that Zanu PF.

Indeed, Zanu PF has rigged elections these last 43 years and has used the same excuses why the regime must not be held to democratic account - "Zanu PF fought the liberation war!"

Of course, it is foolish to have fought to end Zanu PF tyrannical and autocratic rule these last 43 years and before we have accomplished that objective we are already creating a new autocracy.

All those who hold public office must be democratically accountable to the people - no exception, no if and no but!

Establishing a healthy and functioning democratic Zimbabwe should be a walk in the park, after all we do not have to reinvent the wheel only to apply it! 43 years after independence and in this day and age, 2 500 years after the Greeks bequeath democracy to humanity and we in Zimbabwe are still failing to hold free, fair and credible elections.

The country's ruling elite and intellectuals do not even know what constitute free, fair and credible elections, for Pete's sake. What hope is there that my Auntie in the rural back waters will know any better. This is the damning testimonial of our stupidity and why we are seemingly - until we snap out of the stupor - incapable of self governing!

After 23 years of MDC/CCC leaders failing to implement even one reform the decision look for competent opposition leaders to implement the reforms should be settled. And yet it continues to rage on with some arguing Chamisa, with his track record of corruption and breathtaking incompetence is the "nation's best hope!" We clearly have not learned and/or suffered enough!

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #MDC, #CCC, #GNU

Comments


Must Read

Stanbic Bank donates US$20 000 for chemotherapy drugs to CAZ

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Catholic priests bashed at a mine

11 mins ago | 2 Views

All set for DJ Tira and Holy Ten festival at Queen Sports Club

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe cricket coach

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Bosso dismisses tech team announcement

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Man kills twin brother over farmer's shoes

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe dams water levels rise

10 hrs ago | 766 Views

1 South African shot dead, 3 arrested in Harare for robbery

10 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Gospel musician, Eric Moyo dies

11 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Is China good for Zimbabwe?

13 hrs ago | 526 Views

Player exodus looms at Bosso

13 hrs ago | 987 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu puts foes on notice

13 hrs ago | 3343 Views

Zimbabwe tops in beer drinkers' survey

16 hrs ago | 794 Views

Effective rains expected within the next two weeks

16 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Chamisa urged to iron out issues with Biti, Ncube, Sikhala

16 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Masvingo residents tired of living in darkness

16 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border chiefs meet in wake of undocumented children row

16 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mthuli Mthuli gives in to MPs' demands

16 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthuli Ncube divorced from reality

16 hrs ago | 440 Views

Ziyambi, Prison boss dragged to court

16 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zanu-PF officials suspended over land theft

16 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabweans rush to beat January passport fee hike

16 hrs ago | 92 Views

6 family members perish in car crash

16 hrs ago | 555 Views

Bosso's Peter Muduhwa could join Dembare

16 hrs ago | 168 Views

Donald Trump suffers Kasukuwere fate

17 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

19 Dec 2023 at 21:37hrs | 257 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

19 Dec 2023 at 21:27hrs | 677 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

19 Dec 2023 at 19:19hrs | 557 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

19 Dec 2023 at 16:30hrs | 3270 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

19 Dec 2023 at 13:55hrs | 4124 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

19 Dec 2023 at 13:37hrs | 2737 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

19 Dec 2023 at 13:29hrs | 1226 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

19 Dec 2023 at 13:25hrs | 2832 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

19 Dec 2023 at 13:24hrs | 195 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

19 Dec 2023 at 13:11hrs | 1942 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

19 Dec 2023 at 13:02hrs | 1043 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

19 Dec 2023 at 13:00hrs | 597 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

19 Dec 2023 at 12:56hrs | 1258 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

19 Dec 2023 at 11:48hrs | 802 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

19 Dec 2023 at 11:20hrs | 236 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

19 Dec 2023 at 07:53hrs | 4852 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

19 Dec 2023 at 06:41hrs | 799 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 Dec 2023 at 06:28hrs | 2210 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 Dec 2023 at 06:18hrs | 2057 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 Dec 2023 at 06:17hrs | 531 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 Dec 2023 at 06:17hrs | 451 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 619 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 549 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 621 Views