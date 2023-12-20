'Every South African has right to a free vote' Ramaphosa reaffirmed and yet resolved 'no regime change in Zimbabwe!'

Latest News Editor's Choice


"We have all listened to the announcement by President Jacob Zuma and we have noted what he has said and what he has announced and that is as far as we are prepared to go at this point in time and everyone in our country is free to express themselves in relation to who they will vote for and why they will vote for them and we have noted what former President Jacob Zuma has announced," said SA President Cyril Ramaphosa.

So ANC is accepting that in SA every citizen has freedom of expression and can vote for whoever they like and yet a year ago the same party decreed that they would not allow regime change in Zimbabwe!

There is no deny that ANC has propped up the Zanu PF dictatorship for decades and place a major role in making sure Zanu PF got away with rigged 2023 elections even after the AU, SADC and even Zimbabwe's own ZHRC condemned the process as flawed and illegal.

President Ramaphosa, just like former President Jacob Zuma, has tried to undermine the country's democratic institution to hide ANC's incompetence and corruption and to hang on to power. ANC's 2022 party resolution not to allow regime change in Zimbabwe was not something out of the blue, it was the party's fervant wish for SA.

SA's strong democratic institutions have stopped ANC turning SA into yet another failed African nation as Zanu PF has done in Zimbabwe.

The late Nelson Mandela's greatest legacy to SA was strong democratic institutions that 30 years after the end of apartheid has remained standing.

After 30 years in power ANC had run out of ideas on how to govern a long time ago and should have been given its marching orders years ago. Better late than never! Just reaffirming the concept that no party has the divine right to rule is a quantum leap for not only SA but for the region and the whole of Africa.

Regime change is SA would be the best thing that could possible happen in that country and the whole SADC region.

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
