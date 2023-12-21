Zanu, Zapu Unity Accord

Opinion / Columnist

It is exactly 36 years today since the signing of the Unity Accord, which brought about lasting peace and unity in Zimbabwe. The pact was a culmination of pain-staking negotiations between 1985 and 1987 pitting Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu.Robert Mugabe, then Prime Minister of the country and leader of Zanu-PF signed the accord on behalf of his party, while PF-Zapu leader, Dr Joshua Nkomo signed on behalf of his party.After the accord, Mugabe assumed the post of Executive President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and President and First Secretary of the united Zanu-PF while the late Dr Nkomo became Vice-President of the country and Vice-President and Second Secretary of the united party.We publish below the full text of the Unity Accord signed on December 22, 1987:PREAMBLEConscious of the historical links between Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu in the struggle for national independence and democracy through the strategy of the armed struggle and their alliance under the Patriotic Front;Cognisant of the fact that the two parties jointly command the support of the overwhelming majority of the people of Zimbabwe as evidenced by the General Election results of 1980;Notwithstanding that Zanu-PF commands a greater percentage of the said overwhelming majority of the people of Zimbabwe;Desirous to unite our nation; establish peace, law and order and to guarantee social and economic development;Determined to eliminate and end the insecurity and violence caused by dissidents in Matebeleland;Convinced that national unity, political stability and order, social and economic development can only be achieved to their fullest under conditions of peace and unity primarily of Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu;We the two leaders of Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu that is to say, Comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe, First Secretary and President of Zanu-PF and Comrade Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, President of PF-Zapu, assisted by a Sub-Committee of equal members of Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu, held 10 meetings to discuss the possible unity of our two parties as follows;1st Meeting; 2nd October, 1985, Parliament Buildings2nd Meeting; 28th November, 1985, Parliament Buildings3rd Meeting; 4th April 1986, Parliament Buildings4th Meeting; 22nd July 1986, Parliament Buildings5th Meeting; 29th December, 1986, Parliament Buildings6th Meeting; 25th February, 1987, Parliament Buildings7th Meeting; 3rd August, 1987, Parliament Buildings8th Meeting; 10th August, 1987, Parliament Buildings9th Meeting; 23rd October 1987, Parliament Buildings10th Meeting; 10th October 1987, Parliament BuildingsConsequently, upon these meetings and paying due regard to the principal issues raised thereafter, we have agreed as follows;1. That Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu have irrevocably committed themselves to unite under one political party;2. That the unity of the two political parties shall be achieved under the name Zimbabwe African National Union (Patriotic Front), in short Zanu-PF;3. That Robert Mugabe, shall be the First Secretary of and President of Zanu-PF;4. That Zanu-PF shall have two Second Secretaries and Vice-Presidents who shall be appointed by the First Secretary and President of the Party;5. That Zanu-PF shall seek to establish a socialist society in Zimbabwe on the guidance of Marxist-Leninist principles;6. That Zanu-PF shall seek to establish a One-Party State in Zimbabwe;7. That the leadership of Zanu-PF shall abide by the Leadership Code;8. That the existing structures of Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu shall be merged in accordance with the letter and spirit of this Agreement;9. That both parties shall, in the interim, take immediate, vigorous steps to eliminate and end insecurity and violence prevalent in Matebeleland;10. That Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu shall convene their respective Congresses to give effect to this Agreement within the shortest possible time;That, in the interim, Comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe is vested with full powers to prepare for the implementation of this Agreement and to act in the name and authority of Zanu-PF.