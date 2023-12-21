Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's Unity Day is meaningless unless and until

3 hrs ago | Views
A UNITY DAY is meaningless unless and until it is driven by Unity values and UNITY POLITICS undergirded by a unity of direction, singleness of national purpose and a preponderance of patriotic duty and consciousness by all Zimbabweans, especially those occupying public national offices.

As of today, Zimbabwe is deeply divided and profusely bleeding on account of divisive, toxic, partisan and unpatriotic politics sponsored and perpetuated by a parasitic political elite. Zimbabwe is captured by those who purpose to thrive in a weak, failing and unstable Zimbabwe.

The state is personalized, the politics bastardized, the alternative is demonized and the law is weaponized against perceived political opponents.

Our otherwise beautiful country is now essentially a banana republic. Zimbabwe is not just at the risk of being turned into a one-party-state but a one-man-state! We must and will end this ugly era

Source - X
