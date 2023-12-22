Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's house negroes

33 mins ago | Views
THERE was once a fire at the slave master mansion and the house negro was heard wailing: "Our house is on fire!" much to the astonishment of the field negroes.

This small anecdote flashed and re-flashed in my mind in the past week as I reviewed Finance minister Mthuli Ncube's 2024 national budget statement.

There was much outcry on social media about one new tax — 1% property tax on houses valued at US$100 000 and above.

The tax has since been reviewed in the budget that was passed in record time without much debate after opposition Citizens Coalition for Change shortchanged the nation by disorderly conduct and were kicked out of the National Assembly chambers.

The value of property to be taxed was reviewed upwards to US$250 000 and applicable to a second house or other houses besides the primary residence.

Pensioners, too, were saved from the tax and local authorities were made tax agents on behalf of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

It is important to relook at the social media debates over the property tax. Probably, I should start by explaining what house and field negroes were.

During the slave trade era, a dark period for Africans who were traded as pieces of merchandise by capitalists generally known as the slave trade, Africans were abducted and became property of their abductors, who would sell them to sugar cane farmers in the United States of America.

At the farms, the slave owners would choose a few to be house helpers. The house helpers were called house negroes for they worked and stayed in the house, while their unfortunate compatriots would be in the fields cutting cane for hours on end, getting little food to keep sustenance.

It goes without saying that the field negroes resented the house negroes. It also remains a fact that the house negroes thought of themselves better than field negroes and in some circumstances, thought of themselves as part of the slave owners' families.

This is whence the cry - our house is on fire - comes from. They saw the house as theirs too.

Field negroes laughed because they knew the house negroes were delusionary; there was never a chance in hell that they could be seen as equals by the slave owners.

Back to the property tax, some on social media tried hard to equate the new tax to the colonial hut tax, without applying their minds.

A few influencers who lack ideological clarity were at the forefront and the echo chambers sprang into action. It was sad.

Just looking at the profiles of the social media users, 80% of them had no property to their name and in the next decade will not have property valued at US$100 000. So, who were they fighting for? Are they not like house negroes who cried "our house is on fire"?

As a leftist, for once, I agreed with Ncube that the rich should carry a fair share of the tax burden. The country cannot rely on value-added tax and pay as you earn, which in truth hits the poor and working class harder.

It brings us into an important discussion that Zimbabwe has avoided — class politics. The rich, the world over, try to evade paying tax. That is why they bank their wealth in tax havens.

They just enjoy sweating workers and flaunting their wealth with no sense of community or society.

It is shameful that the poor took it upon themselves to fight on behalf of the rich. Not a moment did they pause to say how can the government fund infrastructural development, social housing, public education and public health or even public transport.

It is important, and agreed in many countries, that wealth should be redistributed. Some people have wealth they cannot spend even if they get 10 lifetimes. The State has a duty to take care of the poor and working class.

Even at the heart of the capitalist world - the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany - they have many social safety nets from subsidised public transport, social housing, public education to public health.

The urgent thing now is how local authorities, Zimra agents, can update their valuation rolls. In many local authorities, the rolls are in shambles.

This must be done now. The country cannot afford any more revenue leakages because it cannot collect it.

Many other players should be involved like insurance players and professional property evaluators.

It is not a secret that many properties will be undervalued to avoid paying the tax. Experience has shown that values of many properties are undervalued in wills as people try to evade paying tax on inheritance.

It should be noted that property was one of the sectors the rich were putting their money into to hedge against inflation.

A cursory look at property prices in Zimbabwe and South Africa shows how insanely local prices are inflated.

How can one property in Borrowdale be valued at US$1 million, approximately R20 million? This figure can buy one, four or five beach properties in Cape Town or Durban. The chickens are coming home to roost in the property market.

Ncube's tax proposals have given us an opportunity to have ideological debates on the economy and development.

While it is not beyond question that the current regime is neoliberal - pro-privatisation, pro-capital, and open borders to capital - it is important that those of other persuasions should make capitalism have a human face.

Zimbabwe cannot be a country of the few haves and many havenots. It is important that we should look at other ways of raising revenue, including that the rich and large mining corporations are carrying a fair share of the tax burden.

It is important too that the poor and working class should not support certain positions in trying hard to be seen as woke. House negroes need to give us a break.

--------
Paidamoyo Muzulu is a journalist based in Harare. He writes here in his personal capacity.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

44 mins ago | 47 Views

CID request access into Takudzwa Ngadziore Facebook to unmask MP's kidnappers

45 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Massive traffic jam at Beitbridge border

1 hr ago | 46 Views

'Zimbabweans yet to enjoy genuine unity'

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Teen killed for being lazy

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Beitbridge conservationist killed by buffalo

1 hr ago | 38 Views

TTI fires 200 employees

1 hr ago | 24 Views

4 dead, 5 injured in a head-on accident

1 hr ago | 22 Views

CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwean woman gives birth in kombi

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF suspends five over land

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Sex worker bashed at client's house

4 hrs ago | 426 Views

ZANU PF at the forefront of dividing Zimbabweans!

13 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa's gun amnesty fails to bring down violent crime

16 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, MDC councils to blame for cholera deaths

16 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa pampers cronies with borehole drilling contracts

17 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis holding back power deals

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

Drama-filled 2023 ends in tears for CCC

17 hrs ago | 679 Views

The elusive promise of a democratic breakthrough

17 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

17 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe CEOs push back on salaries disclosure

17 hrs ago | 178 Views

'Zimbabwe economic data questionable'

17 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe govt misses US$12bn mining target

17 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid up in smoke as army moves in

22 Dec 2023 at 09:39hrs | 8272 Views

ZCTU under pressure

22 Dec 2023 at 09:38hrs | 355 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day is meaningless unless and until

22 Dec 2023 at 09:20hrs | 184 Views

Zimbabwean man kills uncle using wrestling tactic

22 Dec 2023 at 09:07hrs | 751 Views

Zimbabwe police block Mthwakazi's Umkhombandlela rally

22 Dec 2023 at 08:59hrs | 433 Views

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

22 Dec 2023 at 08:39hrs | 1122 Views

Police investigate corrupt Beitbridge detectives

22 Dec 2023 at 08:01hrs | 540 Views

Mpilo plunged into darkness

22 Dec 2023 at 07:13hrs | 232 Views

'No reason to celebrate Unity Day'

22 Dec 2023 at 07:13hrs | 211 Views

Unity Day has lost its lustre

22 Dec 2023 at 07:12hrs | 63 Views

Teachers clash with Zec

22 Dec 2023 at 07:11hrs | 176 Views

Financial woes bite Bosso

22 Dec 2023 at 07:10hrs | 220 Views

Man attempts to kill cop with a sword

22 Dec 2023 at 07:07hrs | 237 Views

Police block Sikhala rally

22 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 323 Views

Operators hike fares as holiday traffic surges

22 Dec 2023 at 07:04hrs | 659 Views

Zesa switches off power to Gweru water treatment plant over debt

22 Dec 2023 at 07:01hrs | 89 Views

South Africa to adopt Zimsec model

22 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 527 Views

2 SA-based robbery gang in court

22 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 208 Views

Chiwenga calls for responsible festivities

22 Dec 2023 at 06:58hrs | 48 Views

Zimbabwe police out in full force

22 Dec 2023 at 06:57hrs | 61 Views

Mnangagwa begins annual leave

22 Dec 2023 at 06:57hrs | 154 Views

Zanu, Zapu Unity Accord

22 Dec 2023 at 06:56hrs | 57 Views

Chamisa ally taken for questioning by police

21 Dec 2023 at 23:49hrs | 905 Views