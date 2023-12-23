Opinion / Columnist

This paper seeks to provide an introductory general overview of the pitfalls associated with liberation movements in Zimbabwe up to a certain historical point.However, the most accurate and up-to-date information, will be provide in the next installment on the subject.For purposes of the initial discussion below are some of the Pitfalls of Liberation Movements in Zimbabwe:1. Authoritarianism and One-Party Rule:The Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) and The Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) and , which were key liberation movements, transformed into the ruling party, Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF). This consolidation of power resulted in a one-party state, limiting political pluralism and fostering an authoritarian regime.A key note on ZAPU which reductionist historians have tried to bury. THE CASE FOR ZAPU. It is important that the case for ZAPU be pyt clearly and leave no doubts about our conviction that it is through ZAPU that the oppressed peoples of Matabeland can be liberated and gain true freedom, democracy and respect of their human rights and dignity. History has been cruel to ZAPU as it always is for all oppressed peoples and their organisations worldwide, such that the very people who stand to benefit from ZAPU's revival are sceptical, suspicious and sometimes out-rightly repugnant. We should trace the history of ZAPU and its goals and strategies as well as what led to its subjugation and submission or annihilation by ZANU in 1987.ZAPU is not just a political party but a mass liberation movement encapsulating the various cultural, linguistic and religious aspirations of the various ethnic groups constituting our beloved country. ZAPU represents the Spirit of nationhood, independence, autonomy, self-determination and freedom in its broadest realisation. So ZAPU is political in as much as it is religious, socio-cultural organisation that is the only symbol of national identity and quest for independence. It can no longer be a group of people congregating themselves in whatever form and under whomever is said to be leader. ZAPU is the name of the struggle rather than for one political party formed in 1961. and banned two years later. It encapsulates the whole history of the struggle prior to its formation as well as after its assimilation. ZAPU is the struggle and is what people know when one talks of liberation. Internationally, it is ZAPU that is associated with the liberation efforts and it is through its name that the war was waged and agreements signed. So it is still necessary for the present stage of the very same struggle that ZAPU existed for in the first place. Our fathers (and mothers perhaps) took an oath that no other party will be formed should ZAPU be banned. We live by that OATH. Any party formed with a different name is only a guise for ZAPU as no other party will be formed by liberators except ZAPU. The OATH is the covenant between our fathers with God and ancestors on the one hand and on the other between our fathers and their descendants and their descendants. Therefore, ZAPU cannot be outlived by any mortal being. ZAPU as the aspiration of nationhood and spirit of resistance is by implication older than any of its modern nationalist founders. Because ZAPU is the spirit it does not die and cannot be negotiated out of existence as it lives in the hearts and minds of the people.ZAPU is the symbol of resistance as well as the vanguard movement for the prosecution of the struggle. The enemy, then in the form of white colonists, did every evil chicanery and legislation to destroy ZAPU the party and ZAPU the spirit of freedom and independence but failed dismally albeit with permanent scars that will forever deface ZAPU. The enemy now, in the form of ZANU or any inheritors/beneficiaries/successor regimes of the Zezuru supremacist' hegemony has tried as well to destroy both the spirit and the reality of ZAPU by genocide, coercion, conquest, assimilation and bribery but with limited temporary success. Any shunning or avoidance of the name ZAPU by us will be tantamount to aiding our enemies to total destruction of our will, our right and our country. Once we declare ourselves as ZAPU the enemies of our people will know and they have to know the seriousness of our cause and our determination, for ZAPU is the spirit of no surrender. ZAPU is our birth right. By bullying it into the Unity Accord, ZANU and its beneficiaries contrived to usurp our birth right as a people so as to deny us the rightful ownership of our country. Unity is what ZAPU stood for and it is ZANU and its factions that left ZAPU, so if the supremacists realize their mistake it is them who should return to the movement rather than derail freedom and true independence in the alter of political bribery by Cold War politics of the West. Because ZAPU waged the liberation war that decolonized Zimbabwe and in the name of ZAPU our people were massacred and displaced and disinherited, it must be through the same ZAPU that we must reclaim our heritage and right to self-determination. The cause of Matabeleland will be incomplete if not hollow if waged by any other force other than in the name of ZAPU. ZAPU is the legitimizing force. This was an important digression for record and reference when it comes to historical and political discourse in Zimbabwe.2. Land Reform and Economic Decline:The controversial land reform program in the early 2000s led to the forced seizure of white-owned commercial farms. While the goal was to address historical injustices, it negatively impacted agricultural productivity and contributed to economic decline. It was a opportunistic and political expedience move.3. Human Rights Abuses:The government, under President Robert Mugabe's leadership, faced allegations of genocide, human rights abuses, including political violence, suppression of opposition, and media censorship. These issues have undermined democratic principles and hindered the development of a free and open society.4. Corruption and Mismanagement:Corruption has been a persistent issue within the government, affecting various sectors such as public services, business, and resource management. This has impeded economic growth and development. It started as a joke with the Pawenis but grew to be a serious cancer in the country to date.5. Economic Mismanagement and Hyperinflation:Poor economic policies, mismanagement, and corruption led to hyperinflation, causing severe economic hardships for the population. The country experienced a significant decline in living standards, high unemployment, and widespread poverty. We should never forget the political misadventure where thousand of undisclosed amouts of money were paid to Korea to train the 5th Brigade and funding of the whole exercise.Possible Resolutions:1. Political Reforms:Implementing political reforms to promote democracy, respect for human rights, and the rule of law is crucial. This includes fostering a multi-party system, allowing for fair and transparent elections, and protecting the rights of citizens.2. Economic Restructuring:Addressing economic challenges requires comprehensive restructuring, including measures to attract foreign investment, promote entrepreneurship, and address issues related to land reform to ensure sustainable agricultural practices.3. Corruption Eradication:Establishing effective anti-corruption mechanisms and institutions is essential. This involves holding accountable those responsible for corruption, ensuring transparency in government processes, and promoting a culture of integrity.4. Social Reconciliation:Addressing historical grievances and promoting social reconciliation is vital. At the helm of these grievances is the genocide and ethnic cleansing that tool place in the 80s and the chains images of psychological slavery that persist in Matabeleland. This will as of necessity involve truth and reconciliation processes to heal divisions and promote unity among various ethnic and social groups.5. International Collaboration:Engaging with the international community for support and collaboration and reparation for Matabeleland will help Zimbabwe access resources, expertise, and assistance in implementing reforms. This includes working with regional organizations and neighboring countries to foster stability.It's important to note that the situation in Zimbabwe is complex, and any resolution would likely require a concerted effort from various stakeholders, both domestic and international. Additionally, negative redevelopments continue to occur on a daily basis and seem unending.