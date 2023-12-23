Chamisa not a democrat

Opinion / Columnist

Judging from the way how Nelson Chamisa is running the Citizens Coalition for Change CCC and how he is foolishly sidelining top politicians like Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti, it is now evident that the former student leader is not a democrat.The self-appointed godfather of a creature called CCC is likely to be worse than any dictator ever located on planet Earth.The removal of the two valuable citizens from key WhatsApp groups is enough for any genuine democrat to know the kind of leader CCC has.It must be made clear that Nelson Chamisa is not different from Emmerson Mnangagwa in terms of leadership style if not the worse.He is not the face of the opposition in Zimbabwe as his loyalists and lickers would want the nation to believe. When I look at him I see a dictator and a tribalist in action.His rantings on Twitter speak loudly about his attitude and fears.He can surround himself with as many youths as he may want but he is one of the weakest political leaders that Zimbabwe has ever had.No one relies on Nelson Chamisa for political survival and only a political mafikizolo will think that the Gutu boy holds the key for this country.There is an urgent need for opposition unity of purpose including some civil society actors who are not biased. We want civil society members who have the people at heart, not leopards in sheepskin like the team that was at the centre of the messy candidate selection processChamisa and Sengezo Tshabangu are the same and no one should condemn the other given that they both appointed themselves to positions of their choice in a structureless or rather non-existent group called the CCC. Both of them are equally illegitimate.As far as we are concerned the MDC alliance is alive and any belief that it was buried together with Douglas Mwonzora is misplaced.Above all, the MDC alliance was perceived to be a grouping of like-minded forces not knowing that there were some puffaders and power vultures in our midst.Please be reminded that the insults being hurled at Professor Welshman Ncube and Hon Tendai Biti have exposed Nelson Chamisa more than anyone else.We all have political homes outside CCC, Chamisa can keep his CCC and we will comfortably soldier on.Gugugu MagoriraZvishavane