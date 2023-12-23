Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa not a democrat

1 hr ago | Views
Judging from the way how Nelson Chamisa is running the  Citizens Coalition for Change CCC and how he is foolishly sidelining top politicians like Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti, it is now evident that the former student leader is not a democrat.

The self-appointed godfather of a creature called CCC is likely to be worse than any dictator ever located on planet Earth.

The removal of the two valuable citizens from key WhatsApp groups is enough for any genuine democrat to know the kind of leader CCC has.

It must be made clear that Nelson Chamisa is not different from Emmerson Mnangagwa in terms of leadership style if not the worse.

He is not the face of the opposition in Zimbabwe as his loyalists and lickers would want the nation to believe. When I look at him I see a dictator and a tribalist in action.

His rantings on Twitter speak loudly about his attitude and fears.

He can surround himself with as many youths as he may want but he is one of the weakest political leaders that Zimbabwe has ever had.

No one relies on Nelson Chamisa for political survival and only a political mafikizolo will think that the Gutu boy holds the key for this country.

There is an urgent need for opposition unity of purpose including some civil society actors who are not biased. We want civil society members who have the people at heart, not leopards  in sheepskin like the team that was at the centre of the messy candidate selection process

Chamisa and Sengezo Tshabangu are the same and no one should condemn the other given that they both appointed themselves to positions of their choice in a structureless or rather non-existent group called the CCC. Both of them are equally illegitimate.

As far as we are concerned the MDC alliance is alive and any belief that it was buried together with Douglas Mwonzora is misplaced.

Above all, the MDC alliance was perceived to be a grouping of like-minded forces not knowing that there were some puffaders and power vultures in our midst.

Please be reminded that the insults being hurled at Professor Welshman Ncube and Hon Tendai Biti have exposed Nelson Chamisa more than anyone else.

We all have political homes outside CCC, Chamisa can keep his CCC and we will comfortably soldier on.

Gugugu Magorira
Zvishavane

Source - Gugugu Magorira
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Somaliland Strikes Gold: Unleashing energy and mineral riches for economic boom

51 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state because of 'a parasitic ruling elite' admitted Chamisa, junior parasite with the anaesthetic and para

56 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe mines need a web presence

59 mins ago | 13 Views

Hands off King Lobengula, he was not a Zimbabwean!

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Weed lands another Binga man behind bars

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Trio nabbed for growing, possession of weed

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Fertilizer Fiasco: Binga Teacher Behind Bars for Presidential Inputs Scandal

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Pitfalls of Liberation Movements in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Ex-Dynamos player, coach David George dies

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Congestion expected at Beitbridge border to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bob Nyabinde dies

15 hrs ago | 1039 Views

3 dead in horrific accident

16 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament musangwe under way in Limpopo

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Chiwenga not really in love with Baloyi'

17 hrs ago | 3002 Views

ZTA CEO resigns under ministerial pressure

17 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Chiwenga ties nuptial knot

17 hrs ago | 661 Views

Zimbabwe's house negroes

23 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 864 Views

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

23 Dec 2023 at 10:10hrs | 1097 Views

CID request access into Takudzwa Ngadziore Facebook to unmask MP's kidnappers

23 Dec 2023 at 10:09hrs | 619 Views

Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

23 Dec 2023 at 09:54hrs | 435 Views

Massive traffic jam at Beitbridge border

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 596 Views

'Zimbabweans yet to enjoy genuine unity'

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 151 Views

Teen killed for being lazy

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 478 Views

Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 219 Views

Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 181 Views

Beitbridge conservationist killed by buffalo

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 457 Views

TTI fires 200 employees

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 310 Views

4 dead, 5 injured in a head-on accident

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 182 Views

CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 71 Views

Zimbabwean woman gives birth in kombi

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 162 Views

Zanu-PF suspends five over land

23 Dec 2023 at 09:49hrs | 77 Views

Sex worker bashed at client's house

23 Dec 2023 at 07:23hrs | 837 Views

ZANU PF at the forefront of dividing Zimbabweans!

22 Dec 2023 at 22:22hrs | 492 Views

Mnangagwa's gun amnesty fails to bring down violent crime

22 Dec 2023 at 18:25hrs | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, MDC councils to blame for cholera deaths

22 Dec 2023 at 18:24hrs | 113 Views

Mnangagwa pampers cronies with borehole drilling contracts

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 617 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis holding back power deals

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 295 Views

Drama-filled 2023 ends in tears for CCC

22 Dec 2023 at 18:22hrs | 749 Views

The elusive promise of a democratic breakthrough

22 Dec 2023 at 18:19hrs | 124 Views

Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

22 Dec 2023 at 18:17hrs | 126 Views

Zimbabwe CEOs push back on salaries disclosure

22 Dec 2023 at 18:16hrs | 259 Views

'Zimbabwe economic data questionable'

22 Dec 2023 at 18:14hrs | 113 Views

Zimbabwe govt misses US$12bn mining target

22 Dec 2023 at 18:13hrs | 137 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid up in smoke as army moves in

22 Dec 2023 at 09:39hrs | 9882 Views

ZCTU under pressure

22 Dec 2023 at 09:38hrs | 410 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day is meaningless unless and until

22 Dec 2023 at 09:20hrs | 209 Views

Zimbabwean man kills uncle using wrestling tactic

22 Dec 2023 at 09:07hrs | 806 Views

Zimbabwe police block Mthwakazi's Umkhombandlela rally

22 Dec 2023 at 08:59hrs | 454 Views

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

22 Dec 2023 at 08:39hrs | 1207 Views