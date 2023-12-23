Zimbabwe is a failed state because of 'a parasitic ruling elite' admitted Chamisa, junior parasite with the anaesthetic and paralysing bite

Opinion / Columnist

"A UNITY DAY is meaningless unless and until it is driven by Unity values and UNITY POLITICS undergirded by a unity of direction, singleness of national purpose and a preponderance of patriotic duty and consciousness by all Zimbabweans, especially those occupying public national offices," wrote Nelson Chamisa in Bulawayo24"As of today, Zimbabwe is deeply divided and profusely bleeding on account of divisive, toxic, partisan and unpatriotic politics sponsored and perpetuated by a parasitic political elite. Zimbabwe is captured by those who purpose to thrive in a weak, failing and unstable Zimbabwe."The state is personalised, the politics bastardised, the alternative is demonised and the law is weaponised against perceived political opponents."It is nonsense to keep complaining of Zanu PF's corrupt and tyrannical rule when CCC had the golden opportunity to end it and wasted it! The 2008 to 2013 GNU was Zimbabwe's get out of jail card and Chamisa and company failed to play it because they had their snouts in the feeding trough.If you had a get out of jail card and did not play it, people want to know why you did not play it. They are not interested in your complaining about the 10 m thick and 50 m high jail walls topped with the razor fence, etc.; the bastardised politics, etc.Chamisa is right in in blaming the country's "parasitic political elite" for the country's economic mess and political paralysis. He and his CCC friends, not just the usual Zanu PF thugs, are an integral part of Zimbabwe's "parasitic political elite".Indeed, the nation must pay even more attention to the CCC than the Zanu PF parasites than the Zanu PF. Everyone has known for decades that Zanu PF thugs are corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs who rigged elections to stay in power. The nation has risked all to elect MDC/CCC leaders for the express purpose of implementing the democratic reforms necessary to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. Zanu PF has corrupt the MDC leaders to forget about implementing the reforms for a share of the spoils of power.Like it or not Chamisa and his CCC friend have metamorphosed from the one to deliver change to working with Zanu PF to not only resist change but to become one of the parasitic ruling elite. Zanu PF has found CCC particularly useful in that many people have failed to see the transformative change and so have been waiting for the democratic change that will never come.Zanu PF's continued stay in power these last 23 years is thanks to the presence of MDC/CCC. CCC have become the junior parasite whose bite has soothed and calmed the nation allowing, Zanu PF, the senior partner to feed at leisure!There is no denying that Zimbabwe had the golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms and end the curse of rigged elections once and once for all during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Chamisa and his MDC friend failed to implement even one token reform in five years and ever since they have been participating in flawed elections to perpetuate the Zanu PF dictatorship for a share of the spoils of power."Our otherwise beautiful country is now essentially a banana republic. Zimbabwe is not just at the risk of being turned into a one-party-state but a one-man-state! We must and will end this ugly era," concluded Chamisa.Yeah right! You failed to implement even one reform in 23 years including 5 years in the GNU when you had all the trump cards. What hope is there of doing it now especially now the self-destruct CCC recall wars in full swing.Zanu PF has taken full advantage of the endless fighting in CCC but that is to be expected. When push comes to shove, Mnangagwa knows that Zanu PF needs a corrupt and incompetent opposition that will not implement reforms and will participate in the flawed elections no matter what. He knows that Chamisa and his CCC friends are just what the doctor ordered!Chamisa and company will never ever implement any reforms and end this political nightmare. Never ever! What they have done is lie to the nation that change is just round the corner, an anaesthetic bite that has dulled the pain of the failed state and left the nation paralysed and lethargic for 23 years and counting.It is insane and tragic that many Zimbabweans still regard Nelson Chamisa and company as the nation's saviour regardless of the mountain of evidence MDC/CCC leaders are corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless. Not even after 23 years and not even one token democratic reform implemented. What else, for Pete's sake, does CCC leaders have to do to prove they will never ever implement the reforms and stop Zanu PF rigging the elections? WHAT?