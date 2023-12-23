Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is a failed state because of 'a parasitic ruling elite' admitted Chamisa, junior parasite with the anaesthetic and paralysing bite

1 hr ago | Views
"A UNITY DAY is meaningless unless and until it is driven by Unity values and UNITY POLITICS undergirded by a unity of direction, singleness of national purpose and a preponderance of patriotic duty and consciousness by all Zimbabweans, especially those occupying public national offices," wrote Nelson Chamisa in Bulawayo24

"As of today, Zimbabwe is deeply divided and profusely bleeding on account of divisive, toxic, partisan and unpatriotic politics sponsored and perpetuated by a parasitic political elite. Zimbabwe is captured by those who purpose to thrive in a weak, failing and unstable Zimbabwe.

"The state is personalised, the politics bastardised, the alternative is demonised and the law is weaponised against perceived political opponents."

It is nonsense to keep complaining of Zanu PF's corrupt and tyrannical rule when CCC had the golden opportunity to end it and wasted it! The 2008 to 2013 GNU was Zimbabwe's get out of jail card and Chamisa and company failed to play it because they had their snouts in the feeding trough.

If you had a get out of jail card and did not play it, people want to know why you did not play it. They are not interested in your complaining about the 10 m thick and 50 m high jail walls topped with the razor fence, etc.; the bastardised politics, etc.

Chamisa is right in in blaming the country's "parasitic political elite" for the country's economic mess and political paralysis. He and his CCC friends, not just the usual Zanu PF thugs, are an integral part of Zimbabwe's "parasitic political elite".

Indeed, the nation must pay even more attention to the CCC than the Zanu PF parasites than the Zanu PF. Everyone has known for decades that Zanu PF thugs are corrupt, incompetent and murderous thugs who rigged elections to stay in power. The nation has risked all to elect MDC/CCC leaders for the express purpose of implementing the democratic reforms necessary to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. Zanu PF has corrupt the MDC leaders to forget about implementing the reforms for a share of the spoils of power.

Like it or not Chamisa and his CCC friend have metamorphosed from the one to deliver change to working with Zanu PF to not only resist change but to become one of the parasitic ruling elite. Zanu PF has found CCC particularly useful in that many people have failed to see the transformative change and so have been waiting for the democratic change that will never come.

Zanu PF's continued stay in power these last 23 years is thanks to the presence of MDC/CCC. CCC have become the junior parasite whose bite has soothed and calmed the nation allowing, Zanu PF, the senior partner to feed at leisure!

There is no denying that Zimbabwe had the golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms and end the curse of rigged elections once and once for all during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Chamisa and his MDC friend failed to implement even one token reform in five years and ever since they have been participating in flawed elections to perpetuate the Zanu PF dictatorship for a share of the spoils of power.

"Our otherwise beautiful country is now essentially a banana republic. Zimbabwe is not just at the risk of being turned into a one-party-state but a one-man-state! We must and will end this ugly era," concluded Chamisa.

Yeah right! You failed to implement even one reform in 23 years including 5 years in the GNU when you had all the trump cards. What hope is there of doing it now especially now the self-destruct CCC recall wars in full swing.

Zanu PF has taken full advantage of the endless fighting in CCC but that is to be expected. When push comes to shove, Mnangagwa knows that Zanu PF needs a corrupt and incompetent opposition that will not implement reforms and will participate in the flawed elections no matter what. He knows that Chamisa and his CCC friends are just what the doctor ordered!

Chamisa and company will never ever implement any reforms and end this political nightmare. Never ever! What they have done is lie to the nation that change is just round the corner, an anaesthetic bite that has dulled the pain of the failed state and left the nation paralysed and lethargic for 23 years and counting.

It is insane and tragic that many Zimbabweans still regard Nelson Chamisa and company as the nation's saviour regardless of the mountain of evidence MDC/CCC leaders are corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless. Not even after 23 years and not even one token democratic reform implemented. What else, for Pete's sake, does CCC leaders have to do to prove they will never ever implement the reforms and stop Zanu PF rigging the elections? WHAT?

Source - Wilbert Mukori
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Somaliland Strikes Gold: Unleashing energy and mineral riches for economic boom

56 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe mines need a web presence

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Chamisa not a democrat

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Hands off King Lobengula, he was not a Zimbabwean!

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Weed lands another Binga man behind bars

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Trio nabbed for growing, possession of weed

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fertilizer Fiasco: Binga Teacher Behind Bars for Presidential Inputs Scandal

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Pitfalls of Liberation Movements in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Ex-Dynamos player, coach David George dies

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Congestion expected at Beitbridge border to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bob Nyabinde dies

15 hrs ago | 1040 Views

3 dead in horrific accident

16 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Traditional bare-knuckle fist tournament musangwe under way in Limpopo

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Chiwenga not really in love with Baloyi'

17 hrs ago | 3014 Views

ZTA CEO resigns under ministerial pressure

17 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Chiwenga ties nuptial knot

17 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwe's house negroes

23 Dec 2023 at 10:21hrs | 864 Views

Harare high density suburb houses submerged in floods

23 Dec 2023 at 10:10hrs | 1098 Views

CID request access into Takudzwa Ngadziore Facebook to unmask MP's kidnappers

23 Dec 2023 at 10:09hrs | 619 Views

Zimbabwe parly facing renewed pressure to amend the Constitution's recall clause

23 Dec 2023 at 09:54hrs | 435 Views

Massive traffic jam at Beitbridge border

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 596 Views

'Zimbabweans yet to enjoy genuine unity'

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 151 Views

Teen killed for being lazy

23 Dec 2023 at 09:52hrs | 478 Views

Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 219 Views

Zanu-PF affiliated vendors applaud govt on toll fees

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 181 Views

Beitbridge conservationist killed by buffalo

23 Dec 2023 at 09:51hrs | 458 Views

TTI fires 200 employees

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 310 Views

4 dead, 5 injured in a head-on accident

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 182 Views

CCC concillor under fire for vandalising fence

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 71 Views

Zimbabwean woman gives birth in kombi

23 Dec 2023 at 09:50hrs | 162 Views

Zanu-PF suspends five over land

23 Dec 2023 at 09:49hrs | 77 Views

Sex worker bashed at client's house

23 Dec 2023 at 07:23hrs | 838 Views

ZANU PF at the forefront of dividing Zimbabweans!

22 Dec 2023 at 22:22hrs | 492 Views

Mnangagwa's gun amnesty fails to bring down violent crime

22 Dec 2023 at 18:25hrs | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's govt, MDC councils to blame for cholera deaths

22 Dec 2023 at 18:24hrs | 113 Views

Mnangagwa pampers cronies with borehole drilling contracts

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 617 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis holding back power deals

22 Dec 2023 at 18:23hrs | 295 Views

Drama-filled 2023 ends in tears for CCC

22 Dec 2023 at 18:22hrs | 749 Views

The elusive promise of a democratic breakthrough

22 Dec 2023 at 18:19hrs | 124 Views

Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

22 Dec 2023 at 18:17hrs | 126 Views

Zimbabwe CEOs push back on salaries disclosure

22 Dec 2023 at 18:16hrs | 259 Views

'Zimbabwe economic data questionable'

22 Dec 2023 at 18:14hrs | 113 Views

Zimbabwe govt misses US$12bn mining target

22 Dec 2023 at 18:13hrs | 137 Views

Mnangagwa's third-term bid up in smoke as army moves in

22 Dec 2023 at 09:39hrs | 9882 Views

ZCTU under pressure

22 Dec 2023 at 09:38hrs | 410 Views

Zimbabwe's Unity Day is meaningless unless and until

22 Dec 2023 at 09:20hrs | 209 Views

Zimbabwean man kills uncle using wrestling tactic

22 Dec 2023 at 09:07hrs | 806 Views

Zimbabwe police block Mthwakazi's Umkhombandlela rally

22 Dec 2023 at 08:59hrs | 454 Views

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

22 Dec 2023 at 08:39hrs | 1207 Views