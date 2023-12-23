Latest News Editor's Choice


Memories of Christmas Joy: A 1983 Christmas in Rural Filabusi with Solomon Skuza's Banolila

File Picture: Rural Filabusi by Ezakithi TV
In the soft glow of the Zimbabwean sun in 1983, a ten-year-old in rural Filabusi under Chief Maduna eagerly anticipated the most enchanting day of the year - Christmas. Rooted in tradition and surrounded by the warmth of community, this Christmas promised to be an unforgettable celebration, fueled by the melodious tunes of Solomon Skuza's legendary Kalanga song, "Banolila."

As the beats of Banolila filled the air, the village square (eSilalatshani) transformed into a dance floor, a vibrant testimony to the rich cultural tapestry of the region. Skuza's timeless melodies added an extra layer of enchantment to the festive air, becoming the soulful soundtrack to an already joyous celebration.

The day began with a homestead celebration, a private affair filled with the warmth of family and the comfort of home. The slaughtering of a fat goat and chickens marked the start of festivities, their enticing aroma mingling with the sounds of joyful laughter. Adorned in brand new clothes, gifted in anticipation of the occasion, the community radiated in vibrant colours that mirrored the festive spirit.

The morning was a cascade of treats, with bread, biscuits and soft drinks adding a sweet touch to the air. Laughter and the clinking of Coca Cola, Sprite, Spar-letta, Fanta glass bottles echoed within homestead as children and adults reveled in the shared abundance of the moment.

Lunch unfolded as a grand feast within the familial embrace, featuring plates laden with rice, succulent chicken, and tender goat meat. The homestead celebration became a testament to the unity and togetherness that defined the true spirit of Christmas, a time to share in the bounties of the year within the close-knit circle of family.

As the sun dipped lower in the sky, the communal celebration unfolded later in the day. The village square once again came alive with the beats of Banolila, guiding the rhythm of the dance well into the late hours of the night. Solomon Skuza's music continued to weave together the diverse experiences of the community, creating a lasting impression on the hearts and minds that danced to its tune.

In retrospect, that Christmas in 1983 stands as a cherished memory of homestead joy, a time when the heart of the celebration beat within the confines of family before expanding into the communal embrace. Solomon Skuza's Banolila became more than a song; it became a timeless anthem that echoed the spirit of celebration, unity, and the magic that resides in the heart of the holiday season in rural Filabusi under Chief Maduna.
Disclaimer: The above narrative is a work of fiction. While the events and setting are inspired by the cultural context of the time, the specific details and characters are fictional. Solomon Skuza's song "Banolila" was indeed released in 1983, contributing to the rich tapestry of Zimbabwean music history.
Source - Mfanyana wakoGodlwayo
