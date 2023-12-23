Canaan Banana's Lord's Prayer in the Ghetto

Opinion / Columnist

Our Father which art in the ghetto,Degraded is your name.Thy servitude abounds,Thy will is mocked,As pie in the sky,Teach us to demand,Our share of gold,Forgive us our docility,As we demand our share of justice,Lead us not into complicity,Deliver us from our fears,For ours is thy sovereignty,The power and the liberation,For ever and ever..., Amen.Canaan Banana, The Gospel According to the Ghetto. Gweru: Mambo Press, 1981:1