Mnangagwa's government is the main trigger of erosion of Zimbabwe economy

The Zimbabweans in South African led by Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC) march to DIRCO to present a petition against the election in Zimbabwe that were held on 23 August 2023. Picture: Oupa Mokoena Independent Newspapers
The world is wondering and cannot fathom why Zimbabwe - a country richly endowed with natural resources which include renewables such as land, forest, water, wildlife and sunshine, and non-renewables such oil, gas and minerals - is being abandoned by its citizens.

They have swamped other foreign countries such as South Africa, Zambia and Botswana in search of better living standards and working conditions. Since the Zanu-PF government took power in 1980, it has dismally failed to sustain the high standards that existed pre-independence era, let alone improve the standards.

The Zanu-PF political party has shown its cruelty to opposition members through persecution, torturing, abducting and murdering in cold blood, so that this nasty and arrogant political party, led by the careless, clueless and corrupt President Emmerson Mnangagwa, remains in power.

Having freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly and human rights is a death sentence and not within the reach of many Zimbabweans.

South Africa is picking up the pieces of Zimbabwean misgovernment through overwhelming migration. Let us ensure that room for the beleaguered Mnangagwa and his corrupt political party will be remote. The world should help Zimbabweans.

Maud Bvumbe, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist.


Source - Cape Argus
