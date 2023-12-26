Tshabangu's colleagues can recall CCC MPs

Opinion / Columnist

Some lunatics here are asking me if I've seen what they claim is the "latest" judgment by Justice Chitapi allegedly on Tshabangu's 'legitimacy', and if so, what's my opinion on it.The so-called latest judgment by Justice Chitapi was, in fact, handed down on 7 December 2023. So, there's nothing "latest" about it.I posted it on this TL on 7 December, with my opinion on it; which, in essence, was as it still is, that it's a fair and balanced judgment that did not deal with any of the merits, such as the so-called legitimacy of Tshabangu.Justice Chitapi only granted an interim or temporary order to interdicted Tshabangu from making further recalls pending the hearing and determination of a Chamisa party summons case filed in the High Court on 27 October 2023, which is challenging Tshabangu's authority to trigger recalls; and which also for the reason interdicted the Speaker of Parliament and the President of Senate from acting on any further recall letters by Tshabangu.Two observations about this are important to note.In the first place, after the 9 December 2023 by-elections and in light of the 3 February 2024 by-elections, anyone who thinks interdicting Tshabangu from triggering further recalls has any strategic value needs to have his or her head examined by a competent psychiatrist.In the second place, Justice Chitapi's interim order only interdicted Tshabangu but not other officials working with him; and it only interdicted the Speaker, and the President of Senate from acting on recall letters from Tshabangu, but dud not interdict them from acting on recall lettets from other officials working with Tshabangu.So, it's a no-brainer that recalls can still be done; should they become necessary.The interim order that was sought by Chamisa's party, which was granted by Justice Chitapi, does not, in fact, help Chamisa's party in any meaningful or strategic way.MPs and Councillors who express loyalty to, or who associate themselves as members of Chamisa's party, remain vulnerable, as they still could be recalled!