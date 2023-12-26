Latest News Editor's Choice


Historical background of the town of Mvurwi formerly Umvukwes

Mvurwi is a prosperous farming town in Mashonaland Central province. The town is situated about hundred kilometers north of Harare along Kanyemba road, Mvurwi was formally known as Umvukwesi or (Mumugwi in Shona) Mvurwi derived its name from the Great Dyke range of mountains which stretches from Mberengwa in the south to Guruve in the North.

Mvurwi started as a commercial service centre for white commercial farmers. The outstanding farmers were Mr. Micklem, Mr. Dawson, Mr. Robertson, Mr. Galloway, Mr Martin Chance, Mr Hide and Mr Muffy. Mvurwi town is found in Agro ecological region 2A, to be precisely Mvurwi started as a farming marketing place with Umvukwes rural board in control. This later changed to Umvukwesi Rural Council and finally to Mvurwi Gato Rural Council after amalgamation with Centenary council. Mvurwi Rural council was then swallowed by Mazowe Rural Council and living Mvurwi with no Council but under the supervision of MRDC. For some time Mvurwi was being run by Mazowe Rural District Council. For some time Mvurwi town were under the control of Mazowe Rural District Council until it was provided with town status.

After Mvurwi acquired town status, Mvurwi town had its own council namely, Mvurwi Town Council. All the surrounded farms remained under Mazowe Rural District Council.

Mvurwi had a thatched Post Office along Centenary Road, some garages, a police station, prison, Grain Marketing Board, Holy Rosary Primary School, Hospital, Mvurwi Primary School, Umvukwes Primary School for whites and a Council Club.

Road Motor Service vehicles were used to transport farmers produces, farming inputs and passengers. i.e. goods and service. The road to Guruve formerly Sipolilo via Birckdale was named Victory Block. The road to Guruve via Suoguru was named Horse Shoe Block, the Road to Centenary was named Centenary Block and Gurungwe Road was named Permu Block

Farmers around Mvurwi grow a variety of crops such as Tobacco, Maize, Beans, Academia Nuts, Blueberries, Avocados, Nutjees, Watermelons, Cucumbers, Soyabeans, ground nuts just to name a few. Farmers from such areas as Raffingora, Mutorashanga and Murial in Mashonaland West come to sale their tobacco in Mvurwi. The town also has service provider which consist the farming community, these include Farm and City, Farm Shop, Windmill, Agricura. Mvurwi has the services banks such as CBZ, Agribank, Stanbic. In addition, there are also Ecocash Dealers in the Town

Chrome mines are also found along the Great Dyke. Mining of Chrome is mostly curried out by the Chinese and other local companies both open cast and shafts mining.

The source of Musengezi river starts in Mvurwi. Musengezi river flows into Zambezi. The river provides water for irrigation in the farming community.

More than 8 tobacco companies are found in Mvurwi to service farmers from both Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central. Farmers from such areas as Raffingora, Mutorashanga, Murial in Mash West and those from as far as Rushinga, Muzarabani, Centenary, Mazowe and Guruve come to sell their tobacco in Mvurwi.
Mvurwi town has estimated population of about 12 thousand people

Source - Givestar Kamuzonde
