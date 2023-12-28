Rival CCC candidates nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate

Opinion / Columnist

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has published an Election Notice with the names of local authority candidates nominated in some 28 wards for the 3 February 2024 by-elections.Some highlights:It's notable that rival - not double but rival - CCC candidates were nominated in 15 wards; after the recalled candidates in those wards sought reelection under the ticket of the very same CCC that recalled them to precipitate the by-elections.Interestingly, in three of the wards, CCC rival candidates were nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate and an independent candidate; while in one of the wards, rival CCC candidates were nominated to run against a Zanu-PF candidate and two independent candidates.In three other wards, one CCC candidate was nominated to slug it out with a Zanu-PF candidate and an independent candidate; while in two of the wards one CCC candidate was nominated to challenge a Zanu-PF candidate and two independent candidates.In only five of the wards, one CCC candidate and one Zanu-PF were nominated; in two wards two independent candidates and a Zanu-PF candidate were nominated; while in two other wards, successful nominees were one independent candidate and a Zanu-PF candidate.In the wards where two independents were nominated, it's not clear whether they are both members of the Chamisa party.As for the recalled Councillors, unless they were nominated as independent candidates or their nomination papers were countersigned by interim CCC secretary general - Sengezo Tshabangu - or by other approved designated officials; if they were nominated under the ticket and using the election symbol of the same CCC that recalled them, then they are at risk of having their names expunged from the ballot paper!