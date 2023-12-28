Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Rival CCC candidates nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate

2 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has published an Election Notice with the names of local authority candidates nominated in some 28 wards for the 3 February 2024 by-elections.

Some highlights:

It's notable that rival - not double but rival - CCC candidates were nominated in 15 wards; after the recalled candidates in those wards sought reelection under the ticket of the very same CCC that recalled them to precipitate the by-elections.

Interestingly, in three of the wards, CCC rival candidates were nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate and an independent candidate; while in one of the wards, rival CCC candidates were nominated to run against a Zanu-PF candidate and two independent candidates.

In three other wards, one CCC candidate was nominated to slug it out with a Zanu-PF candidate and an independent candidate; while in two of the wards one CCC candidate was nominated to challenge a Zanu-PF candidate and two independent candidates.

In only five of the wards, one CCC candidate and one Zanu-PF were nominated; in two wards two independent candidates and a Zanu-PF candidate were nominated; while in two other wards, successful nominees were one independent candidate and a Zanu-PF candidate.

In the wards where two independents were nominated, it's not clear whether they are both members of the Chamisa party.

As for the recalled Councillors, unless they were nominated as independent candidates or their nomination papers were countersigned by interim CCC secretary general - Sengezo Tshabangu - or by other approved designated officials; if they were nominated under the ticket and using the election symbol of the same CCC that recalled them, then they are at risk of having their names expunged from the ballot paper!



Source - X
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Mazekeen Jade dumps Stunner

23 mins ago | 10 Views

UK lines up more investments in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Manchester United's new head of data operations

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Kamativi Mine bypass road opens for traffic

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Colourful place names of Rhodesia and their origin

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

List of renamed places in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 586 Views

2 arrested for beating suspected thief to death

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Econet leading in mobile data and voice traffic

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Man who left Zimbabwe for SA 61 years ago seeks relatives

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

Man stabs brother over girlfriend

6 hrs ago | 671 Views

Unlocking creativity with CapCut's Dynamic Photo Editing: Exploring Effects

7 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mutoko men gang-rape minor

7 hrs ago | 545 Views

PHOTOS: Mliswa showcases half of his 19 kids

9 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Zimbabwean hotels fully booked for Christmas and New Year holidays

10 hrs ago | 305 Views

Tshabangu received free legal services from Advocate Uriri

10 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Chamisa's unconventional command style

10 hrs ago | 907 Views

Zimbabwe's MPs advocate for the removal of US sanctions

10 hrs ago | 208 Views

Clashes in DR Congo as opposition demands poll re-run

10 hrs ago | 512 Views

Hit-and-run leads to death on the spot

10 hrs ago | 335 Views

'Bulawayo is built on love'

10 hrs ago | 160 Views

2 fined for illegally removing TTI clamp

10 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zambezi River Authority allocates water for power generation at Kariba for 2024

10 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe's CCC in leadership crisis as Nelson Chamisa steps back

10 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Christmas Day shooting suspect arrested

10 hrs ago | 218 Views

Woman accused of husband's murder surrenders to police

10 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwe MPs call for better pay for judicial officers

10 hrs ago | 72 Views

CCZ warns retailers on price distortions

10 hrs ago | 74 Views

Chamisa 'not' hiding millions of dollars

10 hrs ago | 445 Views

MP calls for unity against vandalism in Emakhandeni Luveve Constituency

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwean man shot dead during confrontation with armed cops

13 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Chamisa ally calls out 'sellouts' after Mafume re-election

13 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Mbongeni Ngema dies in Eastern Cape car crash

13 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested after Toyota RAV4 stolen in Gauteng

13 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zanu-PF MPs lobby for US visit

13 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabweans in UK pile pressure on Mnangagwa regime

13 hrs ago | 474 Views

Man fatally shoots grandson

13 hrs ago | 313 Views

Dynamos sign Makunike replacement

13 hrs ago | 222 Views

Jacob Mafume's plan is to stabilise Harare

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

'Greedy in-laws disinherit children'

13 hrs ago | 337 Views

Police record lower number of road accidents

13 hrs ago | 31 Views

'Zanu-PF, FAZ abused school facilities during elections'

13 hrs ago | 70 Views

Police track, identify booze drinking minors

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

6 Zimbabwe Power Company employees up for cables theft

13 hrs ago | 188 Views

Potholes re-emerge in wake of recent rains

13 hrs ago | 64 Views

87 killed in Zimbabwe festive season traffic accidents

13 hrs ago | 104 Views

Police identify juveniles abusing alcohol

13 hrs ago | 110 Views

Only Matebeleland has less road rehab work?

13 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe destroys 36 ostriches, several animals smuggled from South Africa

13 hrs ago | 126 Views

CID officers arrested for digging up hidden treasure

13 hrs ago | 325 Views