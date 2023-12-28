Mature Zambian leader suspends SADC conclusion on DRC elections

Opinion / Columnist

SADC'S DRC ELECTORAL OBSERVATION MISSION 2023 PRELIMINARY REPORT SUSPENDS ITS CONCLUSION ON RECENT DRC ELECTIONS

In a rare but refreshing display of the kind of institutional maturity which is consistent with the regional body's constructive objectives and collective interests, the Preliminary Report of Sadc's DRC Electoral Observation Mission [SEOM] 2023, headed by Zambia's level-headed former Vice President Enock P. Kavindele – which has 72 observers drawn from six (6) Sadc member states: the Republics of Angola, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe and the United Republic of Tanzania – has put its conclusion on the conduct of elections on hold pending more on the final phase of the elections.Explaining this exemplary position, in the Mission's Preliminary Report, Kavindele says:"VI CONCLUSIONAt this stage, allow me to recall that the SEOM is continuing the process of electoral observation in the post-election phase. As such, the Mission has not rendered its comprehensive and conclusive recommendations or qualifications for the election at this stage.The SEOM commends the people of the DRC for the generally peaceful and calm manner in which they conducted themselves on the polling days. The SEOM further wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to all stakeholders with whom it engaged during its Mission.The DRC is an important member of the SADC community. In this spirit, we call on all stakeholders to work together to build a stable and peaceful country for the benefit of all its citizens.The SADC shall, therefore, remain available to assist and support the DRC.Following the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021), the Mission's final report will be issued within 30 days for submission to the Government of the DRC and the CENI, and within 90 days thereafter, the SADC Secretariat shall distribute the report to the relevant national stakeholders."This stance by the Kavindele led SEOM in DRC is refreshing, constructive and exemplary; not least because it keeps Sadc out of the charged sentiments of the post-election moment, and thus leaves the regional body in a neutral position as a trustable, impartial and honest election observer; untainted by the typically inflammatory preliminary reports of former colonialists and their local running dogs, who now see election observation reports as tools for predatory regime change!