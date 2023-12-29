Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Stop road carnage

2 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
More than 20 lives have been lost in road traffic accidents, stealing the cheers from the festive season for the affected families.
The major cause of these road traffic accidents has largely been human error.

The road traffic accidents come despite a nationwide campaign by the police, the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department as part of measures to reduce the carnage on the country's roads.

It means all the efforts are not yielding the desired results.

Have we exhausted all the remedies to halt the loss of lives during holiday?

We believe the authorities are either caught napping or some are lining their pockets.

Despite assurances from authorities that unroadworthy vehicles will not pass through roadblocks, many of those motor vehicles are still on our roads.

There are some unroadworthy vehicles on our roads that negotiate their ways at police checkpoints with ease.

Why? It is because they have oiled the police officers and have carte blanche to ply on the country's roads.

The more roadblocks during the festive season, the more some unscrupulous police officers fatten their wallets.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Tandabantu Matanga said this week that he has directed all Officers Commanding Police Provinces to ensure that all defective or unroadworthy vehicles are impounded for the safety of travellers.

"In this vein, no pirate taxis will be allowed to pass through police checkpoints," he said in a statement on Thursday.

The police chief said there was no room for "bad apples" in the Zimbabwe Republic Police as it enforce the law "without fear or favour", urging the public to engage in lawful business activities and effectively contribute towards the maintenance of law and order during this holiday.

This is a bold declaration which must be followed to the letter. Police officers have not stopped extorting money from unroadworthy vehicle drivers or those dropping off passengers at undesignated drop-off points.

They know the threats are empty and have been made since time immemorial. Until the police get tough on errant members of the force, only then can we entertain chances of a reduction in corrupt practices on the country's roads.

We urge authorities to be tough on drivers that violate road rules, which will go a long way in reducing the rate of accidents.

Tough legislation will act as a deterrent measure to would-be violators of road rules.

Our roads have become highways of death, with statistics showing that 41 per 100 000 people are dying in road traffic accidents yearly, according to the World of Statistics.

Zimbabwe is only better than the Dominican Republic, which tops the list of shame with 65 deaths per 100 000 people.

Data from the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency showed a 3% increase in road traffic accidents, with 514 road crash deaths in 12 981 accidents reported during the second quarter of the year up from the previous quarter.

The festive season is a time for merrymaking, and we should not allow road traffic accidents to spoil the mood. It is everyone's responsibility to reduce the rate of road traffic accidents on the country's roads. Passengers have a right to report drivers that violate road rules.

Source - Newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Stop, #Road, #Carnage

Comments


Must Read

Macheso's end of year party set for Glendale

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Harare families evacuated from flooded areas

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Harare council admits to short-changing ratepayers

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man stabs girl to death after raping her

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

South Africa files case at ICJ accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Rains sweep away bridges, roads

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF settlers face eviction

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Bulawayo records 210 traffic accidents

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Philip Moyo's search for the path home after 61 years in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Insiza: The land of gold and glory

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe police ban fireworks on New Year's Eve

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

3 people killed in Harare-Chirundu accident identified

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe parliament to embrace artificial intelligence in 2024

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chiwenga cautions drivers, urges stiffer penalties

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Victoria Falls charms São Tomé PM

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Airforce of Zimbabwe officers

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe donates US$35,000 to Embassy of Palestine

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Rains leave trail of destruction in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Floods wreak havoc in Chitungwiza

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

The mystery man who disappeared for 61 years

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Behind the Scenes: How money transfer businesses make money

13 hrs ago | 532 Views

Magnifying the gains from migration in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe's poor road infrastructure blamed for traffic accidents

15 hrs ago | 294 Views

Vene veCCC battling against against 'rebels'

15 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Bosso, Dembare on bended knees

18 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa to take over as SADC chair in August 2024

18 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Remitly Emerges as Top Choice for Zimbabweans Abroad: Fast, Affordable, and Fee-Free

23 hrs ago | 743 Views

Mature Zambian leader suspends SADC conclusion on DRC elections

29 Dec 2023 at 09:18hrs | 2018 Views

CCC blocks Obey Sithole on X (formerly Twitter)

29 Dec 2023 at 07:48hrs | 1570 Views

Unlocking Opportunities: How to monetise WhatsApp

29 Dec 2023 at 07:31hrs | 395 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by double candidate chaos

29 Dec 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1420 Views

SADC mum on Congo election irregularities?

29 Dec 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1069 Views

City of Harare warns of flooding

29 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 483 Views

Food inflation hits Zimbabwe consumers

29 Dec 2023 at 07:06hrs | 356 Views

'Whites on Zimbabwe farms are entitled to be there,' says Minister

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1633 Views

Thieving merchandiser arrested paying lobola

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 633 Views

Zimbabwe govt warns corrupt land officers

29 Dec 2023 at 07:05hrs | 323 Views

Petroleum operating licenses go up in Zimbabwe

29 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 294 Views

Invictus Ernergy injects US$10,2 in Zimbabwe operations

29 Dec 2023 at 07:00hrs | 148 Views

59 households in Harare affected by flash floods

29 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 204 Views

Chiwenga offers state-assisted funeral for bus accident victims

29 Dec 2023 at 06:59hrs | 286 Views

Manhize production expected to start in February 2024

29 Dec 2023 at 06:58hrs | 182 Views

Burial impasse drags on for 4 months

29 Dec 2023 at 06:58hrs | 484 Views

Mazekeen Jade dumps Stunner

28 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 785 Views

UK lines up more investments in Zimbabwe

28 Dec 2023 at 19:19hrs | 665 Views

Zimbabwean appointed Manchester United's new head of data operations

28 Dec 2023 at 19:18hrs | 1605 Views

Kamativi Mine bypass road opens for traffic

28 Dec 2023 at 19:15hrs | 851 Views

Rival CCC candidates nominated to face a Zanu-PF candidate

28 Dec 2023 at 18:12hrs | 1021 Views

Colourful place names of Rhodesia and their origin

28 Dec 2023 at 17:59hrs | 1321 Views