Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The legacy of the first citizens of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Historians argue that the San people were the earliest inhabitants of what now constitutes modern-day Zimbabwe. Archaeologists date San occupation as far back as the Stone Age, 20 000 years ago.

It is believed that about three or four of these hunter-gatherer San families would live together in a cave, feeding on animals like kudus, fruits, roots, and birds. They used animal skins to make clothing. Their tools were mainly made of sharpened stones and rocks.

Eventually, the San were dispersed by the Bantu, agriculturalists from the north, and later their descendants were almost driven to extinction by colonialists. Most Zimbabwean San communities are believed to have been driven to the Kalahari in Botswana and some parts of Namibia.

However, the surviving descendants of the San (the Tjwao/Tshwao) are found in Tsholotsho in the Matabeleland North province of modern-day Zimbabwe. The heritage left by the early inhabitants is found in the rock art dotted in caves and rocks across Zimbabwe with the highest concentration being in the Matobo district, in Matabeleland South, where there are over 3 000 rock art sites.

Archaeologists argue that the San made paints by mixing plant extracts, egg shells and even blood. Fingers, porcupine quills, and bird feathers were used as brushes to paint different scenes on the rock faces.

The rock art images are likely to signify various aspects of human emotions, relationships and interactions with each other and the world around them. San rock paintings are found in all provinces of Zimbabwe.

Some of the rock art is found at Tsholotsho North in Tshabanda and Tshefunye. Some of the rock art is found in Mashonaland Central. Some of the rock art is at Glen Norah East and West in Harare. Some of the rock art is at Ntswatugi Cave, Matobo Matabeleland South, Dengeni Cave in Masvingo and some in Manicaland.

San rock art should be embraced and incorporated into our national symbols and artefacts.

Efforts must be made to embrace the San people, their wealth of indigenous knowledge and rich cultural traditions. The first citizens must not be forgotten!


Source - Source: @RealMzalaTom
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's survival depends on his rivals

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Recalled CCC MPs in Matebeleland now shadow MPs

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Push to identify Gukaruhundi victims' mass graves

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

David Coltart sees better days in 2024

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mthuli Ncube's taxes kick in

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

The year Mnangagwa tightened grip on power

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe police's 'shoot to kill policy' raises alarm

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Rains too late to stop Zimbabwe hunger'

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza floods a man-made disaster

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe's ailing SOEs owe Chinese, Indian banks US$1.7billion

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabweans' appetite for imports remains high

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon 'loses' US$65m in SA deal

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

BREAKING: Macheso end of 2023 Show has been cancelled

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

Zanu-PF vows to crack down on illegal settlements

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines land invaders

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

How a Zimbabwean business coach went from artisinal miner to CEO

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Man beats up, kills daughter, 14, over love relationship with neighbour

7 hrs ago | 427 Views

Graves cave in at Luveve Cemetery

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Has the gone for 60 years man really found his relatives? Daughter shows up!

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

Severe consequences await armed robbers

7 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mabaleka promoted to Kaindu backroom

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

45 000 e-passports issued in December in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa to headline today's Thanksgiving service

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF draws line in the sand

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

101 die in holiday accidents

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

Dembare move to avert player crisis

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

Over 360 bus drivers arrested for speeding in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

Flash floods damage 1 600 houses

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

$10 trillion kitty to complete high-impact projects in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 42 Views

CCC councillor remembers the elderly

22 hrs ago | 520 Views

Man faces in trouble for possession of explosives

22 hrs ago | 510 Views

Electricity tokens prepayment system won't be available on 31 December

23 hrs ago | 405 Views

QUEENS SPORTS CLUB SAGA: Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Singo faces suspension over strip club venture

23 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zimdollar bloodbath set to continue into coming year

23 hrs ago | 2981 Views

Kariba buzzing as tourists flock in

23 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa must face Gukurahundi victims for resolution to genocide!

30 Dec 2023 at 15:03hrs | 344 Views

Macheso's end of year party set for Glendale

30 Dec 2023 at 09:06hrs | 612 Views

Harare families evacuated from flooded areas

30 Dec 2023 at 08:31hrs | 484 Views

Harare council admits to short-changing ratepayers

30 Dec 2023 at 08:30hrs | 401 Views

Man stabs girl to death after raping her

30 Dec 2023 at 08:29hrs | 923 Views

South Africa files case at ICJ accusing Israel of 'genocidal acts' in Gaza

30 Dec 2023 at 08:24hrs | 462 Views

Rains sweep away bridges, roads

30 Dec 2023 at 08:23hrs | 627 Views

Zanu-PF settlers face eviction

30 Dec 2023 at 08:23hrs | 777 Views

Bulawayo records 210 traffic accidents

30 Dec 2023 at 08:22hrs | 125 Views

Stop road carnage

30 Dec 2023 at 08:22hrs | 97 Views

Philip Moyo's search for the path home after 61 years in South Africa

30 Dec 2023 at 08:21hrs | 697 Views

Insiza: The land of gold and glory

30 Dec 2023 at 08:21hrs | 169 Views

Zimbabwe police ban fireworks on New Year's Eve

30 Dec 2023 at 08:17hrs | 334 Views

3 people killed in Harare-Chirundu accident identified

30 Dec 2023 at 08:16hrs | 150 Views