2024 started on bitter note - Zanu PF rigged 2023 elections, for umpteenth time - it must end on sweet note!

Opinion / Columnist

A slave who can think never stays in chains for long.A free man who cannot think might as well be in chains.Man is a creature of reason.A man who cannot think is but as clawless and toothless lion!The 23 August 2023 Zimbabwe elections were condemned by AU, SADC and even our own ZHRC as flawed and illegal. So 43 years after independence, in this day and age, we in Zimbabwe are still incapable of holding free, fair and credible elections, incapable of self-governing.Zimbabwe is a failed state, whose economy is a mess and in political paralysis as no one is offering a way out of the mess, precisely because for 43 years and counting the nation has been stuck with this corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship. The regime has rigged elections denying the people their basic right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country.The irrational buffoons who have ruled the land with an iron fist insist elections are free and fair. The opposition, the ruling party's side kicks, have conned the people into giving up the birthright to free, fair and credible elections for the oxymoronic promise of winning rigged elections.So 2023 has left all thinking Zimbabweans hanging their heads in shame - there is no pride in acknowledging the national failure to hold free, fair and credible elections; especially after 43 years of rigged elections and the heartbreaking human suffering the failed state has brought to the nation! Enough is enough.My New Year, 2024, wish is for Zimbabweans to having their thinking caps on this year. We need to accept some basic home truths that the nightmare of rigged elections and bad governance is homemade in that we are the ones who have allowed Zanu PF and their CCC side-kick to rigged elections and get away with it. And, more significantly, that by rational thinking we can put an end to this curse of rigged elections.2024 has started on a low note - hanging our heads in shame for 43 years of rigged elections - but must end on a high note - by making sure we have laid the solid foundation to end the curse of rigged elections and bad governance. The curse of rigged elections would have never lasted 43 years if we had our thinking caps. Thinking is not exactly our forte and it shows!