Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

2024 started on bitter note - Zanu PF rigged 2023 elections, for umpteenth time - it must end on sweet note!

54 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
A slave who can think never stays in chains for long.

A free man who cannot think might as well be in chains.

Man is a creature of reason.

A man who cannot think is but as clawless and toothless lion!

The 23 August 2023 Zimbabwe elections were condemned by AU, SADC and even our own ZHRC as flawed and illegal. So 43 years after independence, in this day and age, we in Zimbabwe are still incapable of holding free, fair and credible elections, incapable of self-governing.

Zimbabwe is a failed state, whose economy is a mess and in political paralysis as no one is offering a way out of the mess, precisely because for 43 years and counting the nation has been stuck with this corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship. The regime has rigged elections denying the people their basic right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country.

The irrational buffoons who have ruled the land with an iron fist insist elections are free and fair. The opposition, the ruling party's side kicks, have conned the people into giving up the birthright to free, fair and credible elections for the oxymoronic promise of winning rigged elections.

So 2023 has left all thinking Zimbabweans hanging their heads in shame  - there is no pride in acknowledging the national failure to hold free, fair and credible elections; especially after 43 years of rigged elections and the heartbreaking human suffering the failed state has brought to the nation! Enough is enough.

My New Year, 2024, wish is for Zimbabweans to having their thinking caps on this year. We need to accept some basic home truths that the nightmare of rigged elections and bad governance is homemade in that we are the ones who have allowed Zanu PF and their CCC side-kick to rigged elections and get away with it. And, more significantly, that by rational thinking we can put an end to this curse of rigged elections.

2024 has started on a low note - hanging our heads in shame for 43 years of rigged elections - but must end on a high note - by making sure we have laid the solid foundation to end the curse of rigged elections and bad governance. The curse of rigged elections would have never lasted 43 years if we had our thinking caps. Thinking is not exactly our forte and it shows!


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #SADC, #ZHRC, #Economy

Comments


Must Read

NetOne is now a danger to life and security!

46 mins ago | 97 Views

Mumba Money appoints George Muchapirei as UK Chairman

10 hrs ago | 978 Views

Wheel loosens from moving truck, kills cop in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates DRC's Tshisekedi on re-election

01 Jan 2024 at 17:50hrs | 772 Views

2 women die celebrating New Year's Day

01 Jan 2024 at 17:50hrs | 2771 Views

Ex-Bosso striker dies

01 Jan 2024 at 17:36hrs | 2961 Views

Suspected armed robbers acquitted due to 'shoddy police work’

01 Jan 2024 at 17:26hrs | 1609 Views

Lucky escape for commuters

01 Jan 2024 at 16:59hrs | 7146 Views

CCC, Obey Sithole finally bury hatchet following online tiff

01 Jan 2024 at 12:02hrs | 1387 Views

Zimbabwe prophet wins award

01 Jan 2024 at 10:27hrs | 1530 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay road contractors

01 Jan 2024 at 10:27hrs | 2362 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone usage climbs up

01 Jan 2024 at 08:15hrs | 257 Views

Zimbabwe govt blames land shortage on failure to build schools

01 Jan 2024 at 08:14hrs | 355 Views

Mnangagwa's govt abandons flood victims

01 Jan 2024 at 08:13hrs | 501 Views

Council by-laws to criminalise land barons

01 Jan 2024 at 08:13hrs | 291 Views

Recalls dominated 2023 Zimbabwe Parliament

01 Jan 2024 at 08:12hrs | 225 Views

Teachers clash with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission over election dues

01 Jan 2024 at 08:12hrs | 538 Views

Zimbabwe records over 1 million tourists in 9 months

01 Jan 2024 at 08:04hrs | 213 Views

Obert Mpofu lauds Zanu-PF 2023 successes

01 Jan 2024 at 08:04hrs | 171 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Cowdray Park projects in limbo after Zanu-PF bags seat

01 Jan 2024 at 08:02hrs | 1621 Views

10 free clinics for disabled, war vets

31 Dec 2023 at 23:36hrs | 257 Views

Parents take Mpopoma High School to task over examinations

31 Dec 2023 at 23:20hrs | 904 Views

Woman survives rape attempt

31 Dec 2023 at 22:57hrs | 1140 Views

Nkulumane husband killer arrested

31 Dec 2023 at 22:54hrs | 813 Views

Harare flood victims moved to Dzivarasekwa flats

31 Dec 2023 at 22:51hrs | 312 Views

World Bank calls on Zimbabwe to develop insurance scheme for informal workers

31 Dec 2023 at 19:48hrs | 310 Views

Felix Tshisekedi declared landslide winner in DRC

31 Dec 2023 at 17:59hrs | 1218 Views

Chamisa's survival depends on his rivals

31 Dec 2023 at 14:19hrs | 2302 Views

Recalled CCC MPs in Matebeleland now shadow MPs

31 Dec 2023 at 13:02hrs | 1044 Views

Push to identify Gukaruhundi victims' mass graves

31 Dec 2023 at 13:02hrs | 242 Views

David Coltart sees better days in 2024

31 Dec 2023 at 13:00hrs | 480 Views

Mthuli Ncube's taxes kick in

31 Dec 2023 at 13:00hrs | 1454 Views

The year Mnangagwa tightened grip on power

31 Dec 2023 at 12:59hrs | 435 Views

Zimbabwe police's 'shoot to kill policy' raises alarm

31 Dec 2023 at 12:58hrs | 989 Views

'Rains too late to stop Zimbabwe hunger'

31 Dec 2023 at 12:58hrs | 464 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza floods a man-made disaster

31 Dec 2023 at 12:57hrs | 244 Views

Zimbabwe's ailing SOEs owe Chinese, Indian banks US$1.7billion

31 Dec 2023 at 12:57hrs | 230 Views

Zimbabweans' appetite for imports remains high

31 Dec 2023 at 12:56hrs | 104 Views

Zimbabwe tycoon 'loses' US$65m in SA deal

31 Dec 2023 at 12:55hrs | 1381 Views

The legacy of the first citizens of Zimbabwe

31 Dec 2023 at 12:55hrs | 169 Views

BREAKING: Macheso end of 2023 Show has been cancelled

31 Dec 2023 at 09:31hrs | 900 Views

Zanu-PF vows to crack down on illegal settlements

31 Dec 2023 at 09:02hrs | 305 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines land invaders

31 Dec 2023 at 09:01hrs | 266 Views

How a Zimbabwean business coach went from artisinal miner to CEO

31 Dec 2023 at 08:57hrs | 513 Views

Man beats up, kills daughter, 14, over love relationship with neighbour

31 Dec 2023 at 08:56hrs | 653 Views

Graves cave in at Luveve Cemetery

31 Dec 2023 at 08:56hrs | 688 Views

Has the gone for 60 years man really found his relatives? Daughter shows up!

31 Dec 2023 at 08:55hrs | 947 Views

Severe consequences await armed robbers

31 Dec 2023 at 08:54hrs | 326 Views

Mabaleka promoted to Kaindu backroom

31 Dec 2023 at 08:53hrs | 210 Views