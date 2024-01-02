Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa must travel to rural areas by bus

36 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
TRAVELLING from capital cities to rural areas using public transport like long distance buses could go a long way in inculcating servant leadership in African Presidents and ministers. Such experiences would also lead to better people-oriented policies.

Imagine the President Emmerson Mnangagwa boarding Zvishandwa Bus Service at Mbare bus terminus in Harare to Nembudziya in Gokwe North.

To fully appreciate the reality of public transport, the President could wear a T-shirt, some jeans and a cap so that he appears like any other passenger. No need for suits. However, for security reasons, he might just be accompanied by two security personnel, one seating at the back of the bus and the other somewhere in the front. At Mbare, the President would witness how able-bodied young men who should be producing food in farming areas and working in manufacturing industries have been reduced to aggressive touts fighting for passengers to earn a few dollars.

He would also see countless vendors selling the same items to passengers, either inside the bus or from outside.

How public transport moves food and people

In addition to more passengers getting onto the bus, along the route at Kuwadzana bus stop, the President would see more goods being loaded onto the carrier, already full with diverse items like beds, wardrobes, bags of fertiliser, cement and fresh commodities like potatoes and tomatoes. He would also get to know that food vendors from Gokwe North travel by night using the same buses to come and hoard food commodities from Mbare market when such commodities should be coming from Gokwe North to Harare.

At Norton bus stop, the President would see more passengers getting onto the bus including a blind young man. As soon as the bus starts moving, the President would hear some of the most powerful words from the blind man as he begs for assistance from passengers. Speaking in Shona, the young blind says: Handisi kukupai mhosva nehubofu hwangu hama dzangu asi ndirikukumbirawo rubatsiro ndigonewo kurarama. (I am not blaming you for my blindness, but just appealing for your assistance so that I can also survive like everyone else).

Such powerful words of appeal are very difficult to ignore and the President would join other passengers in giving the blind man some dollars.

In Kadoma, the President would witness how the bus stops for more than two hours to load more passengers and goods. Around the bus, the President would see more than 200 food vendors selling similar drinks like Pepsi cola, Mirinda, Coke as well as home-made pies, biscuits and roasted maize.

Being observant, the President would notice that, among the drinks being sold there is no indigenous drink like maheu and masvusvu, but industrial processed drinks which have negative long-term effects on consumers.

Appreciating the state of rural roads

When finally, the bus leaves Kadoma for Gokwe North via Sanyati, the President would come face to face with the poor state of the road especially from a place called Makabheji which is a few kilometres after Patchway where the tarred road ends. Together with other passengers, the

President would endure a 90km bumpy ride to Sanyati business centre. When the bus arrives at Sanyati, the driver switches off the engine for two hours while the bus crew eats some free food at the nearby makeshift restaurant. Meanwhile, food vendors would be surrounding the bus shouting what they are selling to passengers, most of whom are already very tired from the bad road and hot weather. When the driver and conductor eventually decide it is time to continue with the journey, the President would see more passengers getting onto the bus while those with no bus fare will negotiate with the driver and conductor to seat on the bus carrier. At the next road block, the President would witness how national police receive bribes from the bus crew to allow an overloaded bus to pass through.

Having left Mbare at 9am, the bus will cross Sanyati River bridge and arrive at Chinyenyetu business centre at around 5pm (a distance of less than 300km from Harare). The bus would stop for 40 minutes so that passengers who will have arrived at their destination get off, while new passengers get onto the bus. From Chinyenyetu to Mtora, the bus spends more minutes at every bus station because the conductor and touts have to get on the bus carrier to off-load each passenger's goods.

Since most of the goods tend to be similar or are in similar bags, most passengers have to get off at every station to check if those getting off the bus are not taking goods which do not belong to them.

The process of off-loading goods and tying back goods on the carrier with ropes takes a lot of time such that the bus gets to Mtora business centre at close to 7pm.

Two security personnel would have gone ahead of the President to secure accommodation for the President at one of the lodges at Mtora growth point. As soon as the bus arrives at around 7pm, the President would get off the bus and be driven to his accommodation for the night. By then the President's head would be boiling with so much information to process.

Transformative power of a bus journey

This journey by bus would be so transformative to the President that when he goes back to Harare he would revise a number of policies. First of all, he would instruct the ministry of transport to immediately start revamping the dusty and muddy road to Gokwe North from Patchway.

It is unfortunate that most African leaders have become prisoners of protocol which has alienated them from realities of their people. In the name of loving and protecting the President, the protocol department decides where the President goes, what he sees and who he talks to including the number of security personnel to accompany him, the kind of vehicle he uses and the route to be travelled. While this might sound like caring for the President, it actually isolates him from real issues and ordinary people's pain points. When the President travels at high speed in a tinted vehicle, it is not possible for him to see vendors selling food around buses under a very hot weather, yet these people would really love to talk to their President. After a journey by bus, the President could introduce several drastic changes that really enrich his leadership as a man of the people. For instance, he might ask his ministers to visit some rural areas by bus as part of a learning journey on servant leadership.

For self-serving purposes, protocol people tend to instil fear into African Presidents by suggesting that ordinary people would harm the President if he travels to rural areas using public transport. Yet in reality, ordinary people love their leaders and would not harm their President.

How can African leaders come up with the right policies if they have no idea what ordinary people go through on a daily basis? The late Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya proved that it is possible for an African President to deeply connect with his people in ways that enhance his legacy.

May their dear souls rest in eternal peace.

Charles Dhewa is a proactive knowledge broker and management specialist

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Brito's dance with Warriors hangs by a thread

37 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa hopeful Zimbabwe economy will turn around in 2024

40 mins ago | 20 Views

3 boys in miraculous escape from abductors in Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 96 Views

Headmasters confront govt over Zimdollar salaries

41 mins ago | 64 Views

Parents protest over US$ school fees in Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 56 Views

Dark underbelly of pickpocketing in Harare CBD

43 mins ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to unite, heal the country

43 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Goromonzi South seat

43 mins ago | 28 Views

'Bogus lawyers on the prowl in Zimbabwe'

44 mins ago | 18 Views

Severe tropical storm expected to weaken

44 mins ago | 35 Views

Alleged mistress dies in car crash

45 mins ago | 68 Views

First traffic lights for Victoria Falls

45 mins ago | 34 Views

Freeman questioned over links to robbers

46 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe electricity production forecast to jump 17%

46 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe braces for another cyclone

47 mins ago | 59 Views

NetOne is now a danger to life and security!

12 hrs ago | 1187 Views

2024 started on bitter note - Zanu PF rigged 2023 elections, for umpteenth time - it must end on sweet note!

12 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mumba Money appoints George Muchapirei as UK Chairman

21 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Wheel loosens from moving truck, kills cop in Zimbabwe

02 Jan 2024 at 04:49hrs | 2731 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates DRC's Tshisekedi on re-election

01 Jan 2024 at 17:50hrs | 852 Views

2 women die celebrating New Year's Day

01 Jan 2024 at 17:50hrs | 3129 Views

Ex-Bosso striker dies

01 Jan 2024 at 17:36hrs | 3349 Views

Suspected armed robbers acquitted due to 'shoddy police work’

01 Jan 2024 at 17:26hrs | 1691 Views

Lucky escape for commuters

01 Jan 2024 at 16:59hrs | 8987 Views

CCC, Obey Sithole finally bury hatchet following online tiff

01 Jan 2024 at 12:02hrs | 1445 Views

Zimbabwe prophet wins award

01 Jan 2024 at 10:27hrs | 1576 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay road contractors

01 Jan 2024 at 10:27hrs | 2465 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone usage climbs up

01 Jan 2024 at 08:15hrs | 261 Views

Zimbabwe govt blames land shortage on failure to build schools

01 Jan 2024 at 08:14hrs | 366 Views

Mnangagwa's govt abandons flood victims

01 Jan 2024 at 08:13hrs | 531 Views

Council by-laws to criminalise land barons

01 Jan 2024 at 08:13hrs | 323 Views

Recalls dominated 2023 Zimbabwe Parliament

01 Jan 2024 at 08:12hrs | 226 Views

Teachers clash with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission over election dues

01 Jan 2024 at 08:12hrs | 578 Views

Zimbabwe records over 1 million tourists in 9 months

01 Jan 2024 at 08:04hrs | 221 Views

Obert Mpofu lauds Zanu-PF 2023 successes

01 Jan 2024 at 08:04hrs | 185 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Cowdray Park projects in limbo after Zanu-PF bags seat

01 Jan 2024 at 08:02hrs | 1777 Views

10 free clinics for disabled, war vets

31 Dec 2023 at 23:36hrs | 263 Views

Parents take Mpopoma High School to task over examinations

31 Dec 2023 at 23:20hrs | 956 Views

Woman survives rape attempt

31 Dec 2023 at 22:57hrs | 1169 Views

Nkulumane husband killer arrested

31 Dec 2023 at 22:54hrs | 839 Views

Harare flood victims moved to Dzivarasekwa flats

31 Dec 2023 at 22:51hrs | 318 Views

World Bank calls on Zimbabwe to develop insurance scheme for informal workers

31 Dec 2023 at 19:48hrs | 315 Views

Felix Tshisekedi declared landslide winner in DRC

31 Dec 2023 at 17:59hrs | 1226 Views

Chamisa's survival depends on his rivals

31 Dec 2023 at 14:19hrs | 2421 Views

Recalled CCC MPs in Matebeleland now shadow MPs

31 Dec 2023 at 13:02hrs | 1057 Views

Push to identify Gukaruhundi victims' mass graves

31 Dec 2023 at 13:02hrs | 248 Views

David Coltart sees better days in 2024

31 Dec 2023 at 13:00hrs | 489 Views

Mthuli Ncube's taxes kick in

31 Dec 2023 at 13:00hrs | 1485 Views

The year Mnangagwa tightened grip on power

31 Dec 2023 at 12:59hrs | 451 Views