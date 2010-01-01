Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zimbabwe must function on basis of TRUTH.' CCC will never ever deliver free elections, is the truth that matters the most!

"Charovedzera charovedzera, gudo rakakwira mawere kwezviba!" so goes the Shona adage. Whose English equivalent would be some dirty habits never die!

Zimbabwe is a failed state partly because the country's main opposition has wasted one golden opportunity to end the Zanu PF dictatorship after another. Nelson Chamisa has kicked off the New Year, 2024, with another one of his meaningless prattles!

"TRUTH IN GOVERNMENT...Where we are going, Zimbabwe shall work and function on the basis of TRUTH and nothing else. The entire government, the President's office, our public officials and public institutions like ZBC shall work on TRUTH alone and nothing else. No lies. No propaganda or falsehoods. Zero hate. Nil malice. Behold the government of truth. #ForEveryone." wrote Chamisa on his X page.

Since when have you, Nelson Chamisa, ever been truthful? The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect yo and your follow MDC/CCC leaders into power on the understanding you lot would implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections. After 23 years, including 5 in the GNU, you lot have failed to implement even one token reform. Not even one!

You have participated in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. You were so hell bent on participating in the 2023 elections you even lied about "plugging all the vote rigging loop holes!" Even when AU and SADC dismissed the last elections as a farce CCC leaders still took up their gravy train seats making it impossible for SADC to deny Zanu PF political legitimacy.

The truth is the August 2023 elections were so flawed and illegal, they failed to produce a legitimacy government. Zimbabwe does not have a legitimate government and this has only served to reaffirm Zimbabwe position as a pariah state. No one wants to do business in a pariah state and so there will be no meaningful economic recovery. None!

Worse still, there is no prospect of any meaningful democratic reforms being implemented in the coming five years. And with no reforms it goes without saying that Zanu PF will rig the 2028 elections and CCC will participate out of greed. And so the nightmare of rigged elections and bad governance is set to continue!

The people of Zimbabwe must wake up to the political reality that as long as Zanu PF continue to enjoy the carte blanche powers to rig elections there will be no meaningful economic or political change in Zimbabwe. To get change the nation must first implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. MDC/CCC leaders will never implement any reforms, after 23 years and nothing to show for it the penny should have dropped by now.

Just because MDC/CCC have failed to implement reforms does not mean the nation does not need reforms, we need them more than ever. Just because Chamisa and company failed to implement even one reform does not mean no one else can - the reforms are common sense and not rocket science - all we need are competent opposition leaders.

Truth! The number one truth the nation must deal with is that Chamisa and company will never implement the democratic reforms and stop Zanu PF rigging elections. Never ever! If we are ever going to implement the reforms and get out of this hell of rigged elections and bad governance then we must reject Chamisa and his idiotic prattles and think outside the box!

