Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Allow artists to perform without censorship

2 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Winky D born Wallace Chirumiko popularly known as 'The Big Man or Gaffa' deserves that respect amongst his peers. We have freedom of expression in the country so people should be allowed to air their grievances.

If they cannot do it the arts industry comes in to fill the gap and takes over and air the people's grievances on their behalf. Musicians are the voice of the voiceless and the marginalised.

Art is a powerful economic tool in our society as it provides and spurs economic growth and at the same time creating employment for different kind opportunities.

Artists book auditoriums, stadiums and halls for their functions. For example the late Oliver Mtukudzi used to book Andy Miller Hall for his shows and on the day of the show there will be brisk business for taxi drivers, petrol attendants and beverages providers just to mention a few.

Musical artists are very important in our daily lives providing different genre of music.

Winky D a pioneer of Zimbabwe's dancehall music is another gem of am artist and is improving each and every year. His career in music is now spanning twenty years and has been winning the battle for hearts and minds of the people. So threatening him because of his type of music is undemocratic and uncalled for.

When Tambaoga real name Last Chiyangwa was singing 'The Blair that I know is a toilet', Zanu PF leaders and supporters were busy ululating and giving him more air play on both the print and electronic media. People were bombarded by Rambai Makashinga jingles every thirty minutes on the radio and national television.

Whenever Zanu PF was holding its rallies Tambaoga used to steal the show but no one complained and became a darling for many fans and no one bothered to threaten him.

Its very unfortunate that Tambaoga was used by the regime and now regretting to have performed on Zanu PF rallies as he is now suffering with no one giving him a hand.

Today Winky D is very popular to the young generation and is loved by more people. His shows can testify that. Every generation have their own type of musical artists whom they follow. So the society must embrace that kind of a set up. Just like myself I follow the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Thomas Mapfumo and the late Leonard Dembo. Their type of music really touches the social ills which I face day in and day out.

When Holy Ten
was campaigning for President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa no one complained.

Besides Winky D music is about real problems being faced by Zimbabweans and there is nothing wrong with that.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter- @Leokoni


Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Music that doesn't speak for the oppressed is not really music!

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Zimbabwe must function on basis of TRUTH.' CCC will never ever deliver free elections, is the truth that matters the most!

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

ZIMRA measures to restore value chain integrity utter insensitive, says former Senator

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Abu-Basuthu as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Pakistan

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Shaky ground hinders Redwing Mine rescue efforts

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Fencorp Global praises historical partnership between Somaliland and Ethiopia

8 hrs ago | 217 Views

Teen stabbed to death

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zimbabwe restricts imports of potatoes from South Africa

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwean man brutally murdered in revenge killing

10 hrs ago | 957 Views

EXPOSED: Zimbabwean scammer Webinston Jokonya fakes to create new country

11 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Zimbabwe ill affords laxity on cholera

14 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zupco, operators break impasse

14 hrs ago | 726 Views

Zimbabwe bracing for Cyclone Alvaro

14 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zimbabweans urged to stage Bus Stop protests every Monday

14 hrs ago | 720 Views

Man grows floppy breasts

16 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

16 hrs ago | 1041 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

16 hrs ago | 829 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

16 hrs ago | 661 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

16 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

16 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

17 hrs ago | 325 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

17 hrs ago | 557 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

17 hrs ago | 318 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

17 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

17 hrs ago | 238 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

17 hrs ago | 68 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

17 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

17 hrs ago | 1015 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

17 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

17 hrs ago | 264 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

17 hrs ago | 203 Views

Men murdered over boots

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

17 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

17 hrs ago | 57 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

17 hrs ago | 213 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

17 hrs ago | 237 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

17 hrs ago | 289 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

17 hrs ago | 89 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

17 hrs ago | 116 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

17 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

17 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

17 hrs ago | 229 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

17 hrs ago | 147 Views

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

17 hrs ago | 69 Views

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

17 hrs ago | 89 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

17 hrs ago | 195 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

23 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

24 hrs ago | 192 Views