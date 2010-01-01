Allow artists to perform without censorship

Opinion / Columnist

Winky D born Wallace Chirumiko popularly known as 'The Big Man or Gaffa' deserves that respect amongst his peers. We have freedom of expression in the country so people should be allowed to air their grievances.If they cannot do it the arts industry comes in to fill the gap and takes over and air the people's grievances on their behalf. Musicians are the voice of the voiceless and the marginalised.Art is a powerful economic tool in our society as it provides and spurs economic growth and at the same time creating employment for different kind opportunities.Artists book auditoriums, stadiums and halls for their functions. For example the late Oliver Mtukudzi used to book Andy Miller Hall for his shows and on the day of the show there will be brisk business for taxi drivers, petrol attendants and beverages providers just to mention a few.Musical artists are very important in our daily lives providing different genre of music.Winky D a pioneer of Zimbabwe's dancehall music is another gem of am artist and is improving each and every year. His career in music is now spanning twenty years and has been winning the battle for hearts and minds of the people. So threatening him because of his type of music is undemocratic and uncalled for.When Tambaoga real name Last Chiyangwa was singing 'The Blair that I know is a toilet', Zanu PF leaders and supporters were busy ululating and giving him more air play on both the print and electronic media. People were bombarded by Rambai Makashinga jingles every thirty minutes on the radio and national television.Whenever Zanu PF was holding its rallies Tambaoga used to steal the show but no one complained and became a darling for many fans and no one bothered to threaten him.Its very unfortunate that Tambaoga was used by the regime and now regretting to have performed on Zanu PF rallies as he is now suffering with no one giving him a hand.Today Winky D is very popular to the young generation and is loved by more people. His shows can testify that. Every generation have their own type of musical artists whom they follow. So the society must embrace that kind of a set up. Just like myself I follow the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Thomas Mapfumo and the late Leonard Dembo. Their type of music really touches the social ills which I face day in and day out.When Holy Tenwas campaigning for President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa no one complained.Besides Winky D music is about real problems being faced by Zimbabweans and there is nothing wrong with that.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comTwitter- @Leokoni