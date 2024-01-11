Tribalistic ZBC presenters humiliate Mnangagwa

Opinion / Columnist

A divided house cannot stand so is a divided country. Since time immemorial, anti-Matabele Shona supremacists have been popping up everywhere in Zimbabwe to express their tribal hatred for Matabeles. The latest advocates of tribal hate have taken their anti-Matabele act to the National Broadcaster ( ZBCTV)Live on air, while the world was watching, they mocked and belittled the late King of Matabeleland his Majesty King Lobengula with reckless abandon. Still wallowing in the pleasure of attacking Matabele nation live on ZTV they decided to spice up things by glorifying colonialism. The two Shona women adore colonialism. Should the BSA Company make its way back, it would receive Mashonaland as a free gift for the second time from the women.It is the glorification of colonialism that rubbed the Zimbabwe government the wrong way and triggered it to take action. Therefore the ZBC Board members and two ZTV presenters were not punished for assaulting King Lobengula's legacy but for glorifying colonialism on behalf of a certain ZANU PF faction.The gaffe exposed and humiliated Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government. The very culprits who divided people based on tribal lines. They taught Shona people that Matabeles are cockroaches, extras and foreigners that are not needed in Zimbabwe. They even demonstrated that by deploying the Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade in Matabeleland in 1980-87 with a command to wipe out Matabele nation. More than 40 000 innocent unarmed Matabele civilians including women and children were dastardly murdered.Now it is a challenge for Shona people to unlearn what they have been taught in the past 43 years by their own tribalistic leaders that Matabeles are cockroaches, extras and foreigners that are not wanted in Zimbabwe.This has exposed Zimbabwe government's lies that Zimbabwe is united. In a truely united country no tribe can view itself as superior than others to the extent of using the national broadcaster to tribally attack others.It has dealt a blow to Mnangagwa's deceptive catch phrase "leaving no one behind". It shows clearly that Zimbabweans see Rhodesia as better than their own Shona supremacist government. "Colonialism was a necessary evil" they said.MLO reiterates that we are not dividing Zimbabwe and we have no intention of doing so. It is the Shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe and its favourite tribe, Shona, which claims self entitlement to Zimbabwe. They continue doing it everywhere as exemplified by the above incident.MLO will not fold its hands and watch while Matabele Kings, leaders and masses are tribally abused, oppressed, dehumanised and humiliated everyday in Zimbabwe.Our calls for the restoration of the state of Matabeleland is justified.We stand on our three demands to the Zimbabwe government which are as follows:i) we demand the restoration of Matabeleland State as at 3 November 1893ii) we demand US$100 billion as compensation for Matabele genocide of 1981-87 and looting of Matabele resources since 1980iii) we demand the immediate withdrawal of trumped up treason charges and warrant of arrest against MLO President Cde Paul SiwelaIzenzo kungemazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs