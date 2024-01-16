Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Engraving Tshabangu's Epitaph

16 Jan 2024 at 19:17hrs | Views
Zimbabwe is a two-tier political democratic country where we have the ruling party and the opposition led by Nelson Chamisa.

Zimbabweans are not yet ripe to start towing along the lines of any new opposition political party which does not talk of total change for the whole political dichotomy.

Now that Sengezo Tshabangu is pushing for an elective congress to bring his bosses as top leadership hoping that they will eliminate Nelson Chamisa. No doubt the pointers are showing that Tshabangu is now on the verge of writing his own political obituary and will be history very soon. May his political life rest in perfect peace.

The road to political Armageddon for overzealous Sengezo Tshabangu has just started.

Tshabangu a self imposed CCC Secretary General is presently enjoying the blessings of FAZ, intelligence officers, the captured courts and all the security apparatus but lacks that political acumenship and zest. He is actually following the unfashionable script of Mr Douglas Mwonzora.

This self imposed CCC Zimbabwe interim Secretary General has recently appointed an interim leadership of his party and this has proved that all what he is doing has no any consultation from his colleagues. Tshabangu a thug who is everything in the party and cannot be taken seriously in the political spheres. He is just a lone ranger who will fall with a big thud and his congress will definitely not have any takers.

Zimbabweans who want to see complete change cannot be fooled by this drama. People can see the hand behind all these political and illegal shenanigans which are at full display from Mnangagwa's led Zanu PF whose aim is to achieve and enjoy a two thirds majority rule in parliament. This is an assault on democracy.

Nelson Chamisa's political life is still kicking and alive. He still enjoys massive popularity among a diverse group of people in Zimbabwe and he must quickly rebrand the party and come up with a very strong constitution and conduct a congress which will prevent and ring fence ghosts self imposed secretary general like Sèngezo Tshabangu.

Politics is about numbers and Chamisa has that added advantage on Tshabangu who cannot draw a crowd of around five hundred people.

Everyday in our families and households, schools, churches, beer halls, market places, shops colleges and universities. They are whispering Chamisa's name.

They are operating as veritable mouthpieces for the party or as underground movement.

Most people's dreams have bee stolen by this government. It is unfortunate that Tshabangu is detached from what most Zimbabweans want. The people want to see a complete change and a political party which will not compromise in delivering the much needed change not an opposition which dines and eats with the ruling party like what Tshabangu is doing.

This is the last kicks of a dying donkey and Tshabangu will be remembered by Zimbabweans for completely conniving with the ruling party to kill the hopes and aspirations of the people. He must be charged with murder.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter - @Leokoni


Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Mwonzora elected as spokesperson of NERA not NERO

1 sec ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

43 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

1 hr ago | 63 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 155 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

1 hr ago | 169 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

High Court to hand down judgement on CCC MPs' challenge against ballot removal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Blow for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF members label police liars

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Harare councillors attend meetings drunk

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Council fences off Plumtree sewage ponds

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Chinese tech to help Zimbabwe police crackdown on drug barons

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's govt trying to create a certain narrative about Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Man fatally attacked with iron bars at nightclub, suspects at large

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

'I'll follow Chamisa no matter what!' Only one devoid of common sense would especially given his track record

19 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Non-Aligned Movement is a big sham!

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zanu-PF member wants govt officials barred from seeking medical attention abroad

20 hrs ago | 986 Views

Insiza NGOs abruptly suspended in documentation blitz

20 hrs ago | 568 Views

Court dismisses another application filed by Chamisa's CCC

20 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic bans 'revealing' clothes by students, visitors

21 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mangudya says Zimdollar turmoil temporary

21 hrs ago | 997 Views

'Chamisa has no power to fire, recall Harare Mayor'

21 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Mnangagwa to use Presidential Powers to take over control of CCC run Harare Council?

21 hrs ago | 795 Views

Zanu-PF files application barring Chamisa candidate from February by-election

21 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimdollar further tumbles against US dollar

21 hrs ago | 822 Views

ConCourt throws out 'unfounded' application accusing Chamisa's lawyer of graft

21 hrs ago | 355 Views

Cholera outbreak kills more than 400 in Zambia

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zuma prohibited from seeking re-election as president: electoral commission

21 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa gives up on CCC name?

21 hrs ago | 2145 Views

CCC councillors hire retired Zanu-PF apologist as chamber secretary

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

Sikhala Solidarity Movement vows 'protracted struggle' for prisoners' release

21 hrs ago | 113 Views

Wicknell Chivayo: Once generous, always generous

22 hrs ago | 433 Views

'CHANGE is coming! #Godisinit!' Yeah right! Name one change you brought in 23 years including 5 in GNU?

18 Jan 2024 at 12:11hrs | 712 Views

Man (23) touches granny's (91) private parts

18 Jan 2024 at 11:44hrs | 1166 Views

Copper cable thieves electrocuted

18 Jan 2024 at 08:16hrs | 1351 Views

Woman tortures minor, forces hot boiled egg in her mouth

18 Jan 2024 at 08:12hrs | 896 Views

Oil thieves jailed

18 Jan 2024 at 08:08hrs | 599 Views

Plumtree lesbian in soup

18 Jan 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1639 Views

High Court case to expunge 23 CCC recalees from ballot box

17 Jan 2024 at 05:12hrs | 1468 Views

SA court hears how diesel consignment from British oil company to Zimbabwe 'disappeared'

17 Jan 2024 at 05:09hrs | 1612 Views

Innscor goes after Zanu-PF activist

17 Jan 2024 at 05:05hrs | 1279 Views

Chamisa stamps his authority, expels Harare Mayor Mafume

17 Jan 2024 at 05:01hrs | 2721 Views

Mthwakazi threatens blitz on 'foreign' teachers

17 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 812 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife forced to attend court from hospital

17 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 639 Views

'Zimbabwe littered with zombie firms'

17 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 503 Views

No democracy in CCC, says Zanu-PF minister

17 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 281 Views

Zimbabwe warned to brace for fresh cyclone

17 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 975 Views