Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

High Court case to expunge 23 CCC recalees from ballot box

17 Jan 2024 at 05:12hrs | Views
HIGH COURT CASE TO EXPUNGE 23 RECALLEES FROM BALLOT PAPER FOR 3 FEBRUARY BY-ELECTIONS SET FOR TOMORROW

The Urgent Chamber Application by CCC and its interim secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, to have the names of three MPs and 20 Councillors, who were recalled last November, removed from the ballot paper for the by-elections to be held on 3 February 2024; has been set down for hearing and determination by the High Court in Harare tomorrow, Wednesday, 17 January 2024 at 10:00 hrs.

The three MPs are Amos Chibaya [former MP for Mkoba North], Gift Siziva [former MP, Pelandaba-Tshabalala] and Stephen Chagwiza [former MP, Goromonzi South]. A prominent name among the 20 Councillors is former Harare Mayor, Ian Makone, who was Ward 18 Councillor in the capital city.

According to the urgent chamber application, the 23 respondents illegally presented their nomination papers at the Nomination Court for the 3 February 2024 by-elections, which sat on 18 December 2023, under the same ticket of the very same political party that recalled them in the first place.

The case of the respondents is manifestly weakened by the fact that there is already a High Court judgment by Justice Never Katiyo which, on the basis of similar facts, expunged the names of recalled MPs from the ballot paper for the by-elections held on 9 December 2023.

It is precisely because of that judgment that other recalled Chamisa party MPs and Councillors are contesting the 3 February 2024 by-elections as independent candidates.

The 23 chose to be stubborn. Well, you get stubborn and find out.

Claims that the case set down for tomorrow cannot proceed or is doomed because Justice Katiyo's judgment was appealed in the Supreme Court are hollow and futile, first because there is actually no valid appeal in the Supreme Court. Second, the declaratory order granted by Justice Katiyo affected the only the respondents in that particular case, as it was not of general application.

It's clear that the 23 respondents in the case set for tomorrow stubbornly decided to contest under the ticket of the same party that recalled them play politics, only as a vain political ploy to intimidate the party that recalled them, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC] and the courts.

While they apparently succeeded to intimidate ZEC, they clearly have not succeeded to do the same to the party that recalled them; and there is no chance in heaven that they can intimidate the court.

False bravado does not work in legal matters.

Anyhow, things have come to a head, the matter will be heard tomorrow, and it's up to the court to decide.

Meanwhile, there is no prize for guessing that if the respondents lose, and despite the fact that their case is hopeless ab initio, they will nevertheless do their now predicable political dance with political claims that the judiciary is captured blah blah blah.

That's the way things have become!

Source - X
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Mwonzora elected as spokesperson of NERA not NERO

8 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

44 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

1 hr ago | 63 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 155 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

1 hr ago | 169 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

High Court to hand down judgement on CCC MPs' challenge against ballot removal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Blow for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF members label police liars

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Harare councillors attend meetings drunk

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Council fences off Plumtree sewage ponds

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Chinese tech to help Zimbabwe police crackdown on drug barons

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's govt trying to create a certain narrative about Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Man fatally attacked with iron bars at nightclub, suspects at large

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

'I'll follow Chamisa no matter what!' Only one devoid of common sense would especially given his track record

19 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Non-Aligned Movement is a big sham!

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zanu-PF member wants govt officials barred from seeking medical attention abroad

20 hrs ago | 986 Views

Insiza NGOs abruptly suspended in documentation blitz

20 hrs ago | 568 Views

Court dismisses another application filed by Chamisa's CCC

20 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic bans 'revealing' clothes by students, visitors

21 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mangudya says Zimdollar turmoil temporary

21 hrs ago | 997 Views

'Chamisa has no power to fire, recall Harare Mayor'

21 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Mnangagwa to use Presidential Powers to take over control of CCC run Harare Council?

21 hrs ago | 795 Views

Zanu-PF files application barring Chamisa candidate from February by-election

21 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimdollar further tumbles against US dollar

21 hrs ago | 822 Views

ConCourt throws out 'unfounded' application accusing Chamisa's lawyer of graft

21 hrs ago | 355 Views

Cholera outbreak kills more than 400 in Zambia

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zuma prohibited from seeking re-election as president: electoral commission

21 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa gives up on CCC name?

21 hrs ago | 2145 Views

CCC councillors hire retired Zanu-PF apologist as chamber secretary

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

Sikhala Solidarity Movement vows 'protracted struggle' for prisoners' release

21 hrs ago | 113 Views

Wicknell Chivayo: Once generous, always generous

22 hrs ago | 433 Views

'CHANGE is coming! #Godisinit!' Yeah right! Name one change you brought in 23 years including 5 in GNU?

18 Jan 2024 at 12:11hrs | 712 Views

Man (23) touches granny's (91) private parts

18 Jan 2024 at 11:44hrs | 1166 Views

Copper cable thieves electrocuted

18 Jan 2024 at 08:16hrs | 1351 Views

Woman tortures minor, forces hot boiled egg in her mouth

18 Jan 2024 at 08:12hrs | 896 Views

Oil thieves jailed

18 Jan 2024 at 08:08hrs | 599 Views

Plumtree lesbian in soup

18 Jan 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1639 Views

SA court hears how diesel consignment from British oil company to Zimbabwe 'disappeared'

17 Jan 2024 at 05:09hrs | 1612 Views

Innscor goes after Zanu-PF activist

17 Jan 2024 at 05:05hrs | 1279 Views

Chamisa stamps his authority, expels Harare Mayor Mafume

17 Jan 2024 at 05:01hrs | 2721 Views

Mthwakazi threatens blitz on 'foreign' teachers

17 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 812 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife forced to attend court from hospital

17 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 639 Views

'Zimbabwe littered with zombie firms'

17 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 503 Views

No democracy in CCC, says Zanu-PF minister

17 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 281 Views

Zimbabwe warned to brace for fresh cyclone

17 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 975 Views