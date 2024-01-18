Opinion / Columnist
'CHANGE is coming! #Godisinit!' Yeah right! Name one change you brought in 23 years including 5 in GNU?
MDC was launched in 1999 on the promise the party will deliver the democratic changes needed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections; as the party name implied, Movement for Democratic change. The party has failed to deliver even one token democratic reform in 23 years, including 5 years in the 2008 to 2013 GNU when they have the golden opportunity to do so.
Still, that has not stopped the party leaders promise change.
"THEIR PLOT WILL FAIL… When I say CHANGE is coming I am clear, certain and fortified!" proclaimed Nelson Chamisa in his latest X posting.
"It doesn't matter what subterfuge, fraud, antics, tactics or tricks are deployed to delay this reality - delay is not denial! Ignore the sideshows. Hold fast, stay focused and keep your eyes on the ball. Join the citizens fight! #OnePeople #Godisinit."
What is shocking is that many Zimbabweans out are so ignorant and naive they still believe these empty and meaningless promises even after 23 years with not even one token reform implemented.
Here are the historic facts:
Nelson Chamisa and his MDC/CCC friends have failed to implement any democratic reforms in 23 years, including 5 in the GNU. They have been participating in these flawed elections including the August 2023 election knowing fully well that Zanu PF was denying the ordinary Zimbabweans their fundamental right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country and that participating would only give Zanu PF legitimacy.
Still they participated because they also knew that Zanu PF gives away a few gravy train seats to entice the opposition to participate. They found the bait irresistible!
Indeed, Chamisa and company were hell bent on participating Chamisa himself claimed that he had "plugged all the Zanu PF vote rigging loop holes!" Punctuated with the usual "#Godisinit!" Of course, he was lying.
The 2023 elections went ahead without even something as basic as a verified voters' roll, Zanu PF frog marched the people to its rallies and then to the polling stations, etc. CCC failed to deploy election agents at all polling stations even though the party had received the funds for it.
All the accredited election observers, including AU, SADC and Zimbabwe's own ZHRC known for endorsing dodgy elections in the past, condemned the 23 August 2023 election as a farce. Even these damning election reports did not stop CCC leaders taking up their share of the gravy train seats and thus endorsing the flawed elections process and giving SADC the excuse to tacitly grant Zanu PF political legitimacy contrary to the damning report form regional body's own's election observers.
Before the dust of rigged 2023 elections had settled, CCC members started fighting amongst themselves with many of the party members who had taken up the gravy train seats as MPs, senators and councillors being recalled. Now there is talk of CCC breaking up to form separate political parties.
Ever since its launch in 1999 MDC has split, regrouped only to split again many times; CCC is heading for a new split. So in their foolishness Nelson Chamisa and his CCC friends have helped Zanu PF rig the 2023 elections and get away with it whilst they fight over scraps Zanu PF throw at them!
The way forward for Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe is a failed state because for 43 years the nation has been stuck with this corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship which rigged elections to stay in power. The nation reached the right conclusion in the late 1990s in demanding democratic changes designed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections.
Zanu PF blatantly rigged the 2023 elections, as with all others in the past, because MDC/CCC leaders failed to implement the democratic reforms designed to stop the regime rigging elections. After 23 years, including 5 in the GNU, and not even one token reform implemented; it should be clear to the people of Zimbabwe that MDC/CCC leaders are corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless.
Chamisa and company will never ever implement the necessary reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. Never ever! They failed to implement even one reforms during the GNU when they had all the trump cards, it is naive to think they will do so now when Zanu PF hold all the trump cards.
The way forward for Zimbabwe is to accept CCC leaders are corrupt and incompetent, they will never implement the necessary reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging elections and elect competent leaders who will implement the reforms. It is insane for the nation to still believe Chamisa's lies that CCC will deliver change when he has filed to deliver even one token change in 23 years!
CCC will never deliver reforms and free elections no more than Zanu PF will ever deliver the so-called upper middle income, Vision 2030!
Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
