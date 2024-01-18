The Sad Truth About CCC

Opinion / Columnist

Yesterday, Tshabangu and his gang unintentionally revealed their vendetta to destroy their own political party. It was malicious stuff.In so doing, they also showed that their party was a rudderless ship. There is no order or indication that there is anyone in charge.Tshabangu's gang were terribly lacking the maturity and sensitivity needed to address the serious issues they thought they were addressing.They said they formed an interim committee to address unfair selection of candidates in their region. Asked where they got the permission to form their committee and authority to exercise power, they said the party had no structures. They went on a frolic of their own and gave themselves powers without the blessing of the party or leader.What was absurd is they did not focus strictly on recalling candidates from their region as they said. They recalled candidates all over the country with horrible consequences in some cases. It's hard to believe that such reckless people could be in a position where they could have some power and exercise that power.Whatever cause they thought they were fighting, they won't get much sympathy from right-thinking people. Sabotaging your own party is traitorous behaviour.The question that many people were asking is how could these irresponsible people outmanoeuvre their party leader Nelson Chamisa? They didn't come across as the sharpest tools in the box.This is where Chamisa shot himself in the foot. His "strategic ambiguity" of creating a party with no structures and constitution played into the hands of Tshabangu'd gang. They are opportunists who got lucky.Chamisa thought he was being crafty by not having structures but he got caught in his craftiness. All the mess can be attributed to Chamisa's leadership failure. He knows he does not have legs to stand on hence he cannot stop the foolishness happening in his party.CCC MPs must seriously consider Chamisa's leadership because what happened under his watch is unacceptable. His failure materialised at the detriment of the party. Most people would question the logic of any MP who thinks Chamisa should carry on as leader of the party.The results speak for themselves. CCC is in a bad place, it is weak because of leadership failure.