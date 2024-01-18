Latest News Editor's Choice


The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe': A Lesson in Failed Rebranding

Recent events have once again highlighted the internal struggles and confusion within Zimbabwe's opposition movement. Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition party, attempted to test the waters by hinting at the formation of a new party called the Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe. However, this move quickly backfired, leaving Chamisa and his allies to reassess their strategy.

The public reaction to this scheme suggests that voters, particularly opposition supporters, are growing tired of Chamisa's tactics. While some of his bootlickers may believe that their trick dominated the narrative for the past 48 hours, they fail to see the bigger picture. No amount of rebranding will bring sanity to the opposition without incorporating democratic fundamentals.

A political party can not survive without a coherent constitution, competent structures, and a clear ideology. Chamisa's disregard for these foundational elements is akin to building a house without a foundation, roof, or most building materials. Such a house will inevitably collapse.

Chamisa's behaviour and authoritarian character continue to provide the ruling party, ZANU PF, with a platform to showcase why it is favoured by voters across the country. The chaos within the opposition should serve as a warning to those who have been swayed by Chamisa's antics, forcing them to realise that he has nothing substantial to offer besides empty promises.

The only "alternative" that Chamisa has presented to Zimbabwe is one that undermines the nationalist ideology of ZANU PF and reverses the gains of the country's independence.

