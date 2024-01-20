Zimbabwe now has a system that works

Opinion / Columnist

ALL signs point to the undeniable fact that 2024 will indeed be a great year.So far so good.Amid all the political noise, the Zanu-PF-led Government is not stopping.We are forging ahead with all our developmental projects.Under President Mnangagwa, our beautiful country is about to witness its golden age.So far, this year, there are plenty promising signs.The billion-dollar Dinson Iron and Steel Plant in Manhize is set to be the largest such plant in Sub-Saharan Africa.With it comes a new and modern town that will accommodate over 30 000 people.This surely is a first for our country.It is also a promise of better things to come.Also, Kamativi Mine in Hwange district, Matebeleland North province, which was closed for almost 30 years, is back in production and now focusing on mining lithium.Talk of renewal!As we speak, the 40-tonne per annum gold target is now within reach.In addition, plans for a US$1 billion cement plant in Mashonaland West province are at an advanced stage.Our agricultural sector is booming and has exceeded all expectations.Zimbabwe surpassed its agriculture sector target of US$8 billion way ahead of schedule, prompting revision of the target to US$13,75 billion by 2025.Just for context: Zimbabwe is the biggest tobacco producer in Africa and is also one of only two countries on the continent that are wheat self-sufficient.Further, our country is listed as one of the world's top blueberry producers in the world.These are all recent developments that came courtesy of Zanu- PF and the New Dispensation.Zimbabwe, under Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa, has been winning so much that our detractors cannot take it anymore.In fact, there seems to be some divine approval to the good deeds that are being done by the people's party such that amid a difficult season where very little rainfall and drought had been predicted, we have now been blessed with abundant rains.This will enable us to maintain the strides made thus far under the Second Republic, where we have never had any food or grain shortages in the past five years.So, let's see how the naysayers and detractors will attempt to discredit these undeniable milestones, which would not have been realised without the ruling party putting a working system in place.Its time for those who used to have little faith to come and play a part in this most promising time in our country's history.Those with a true and genuine love for this our country should stand up and be counted.History seldom remembers those on the wrong side.This is the perfect opportunity to be on the right side of history.Our future generations will be thankful to those that are fighting to ensure Zimbabwe's economic prosperity.Zimbabwe is not going backwards but is most definitely moving forward.Even the World Bank agrees with this view as it recently revised upwards Zimbabwe's GDP growth projection to 3,5 percent for the year 2024.This is impressive, considering the fact that the overall global economy is set to experience its worst half-decade of growth in 30 years.Our beloved land, Zimbabwe, is doing very well amid a challenging global economic environment.Indeed, great things do take time as we are now enjoying the fruits of the foundation laid by the New Dispensation.I can only imagine even far better things to come in the following years.λ Dr Obert Moses Mpofu is an academic and the Secretary-General of Zanu-PF. He writes in his own capacity.