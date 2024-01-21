Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's longest electoral season

42 mins ago | Views
IN exactly two weeks, Zimbabweans are going to the polling booth again, as the silly season that began last May stubbornly refuses to end for various reasons — single-minded pursuit of power by opposition leaders or Zanu-PF's design to vanquish the opposition for the long durée.

The February 3 by-elections are the second batch of elections occasioned by main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leadership turmoil. Zimbabwe held the first batch of by-elections in December after disputed self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled nine MPs who were allegedly imposed on the electorate.

The CCC led by Nelson Chamisa made Tshabangu's actions easier by not having a publicly known constitution and leadership beyond Chamisa and a coterie of his appointments. This loophole has been exploited to the fullest by Zanu-PF.

The CCC, since May 2023, has been on the campaign trail. A campaign it can ill afford but has been forced on it because of ‘strategic ambiguity' policy that even some of its members neither understand nor articulate.

It would be interesting to note how the party will campaign for its members and what promises it will make to the electorate. The party has not introspected since its dismal defeat in August general elections.

It only gave disjointed statements on legal challenges, waiting for Sadc to intervene and lastly trying to have talks with Zanu-PF. Of the three, nothing came out, leaving the members and bystanders more confused than before.

Chamisa, in particular, has largely been in hibernation and his troops have no commander. He sporadically posts on X, but these are mainly motivational speeches based on Biblical verses and not political programmes of action.

The recalls have exposed how deeply entrenched the schisms in the opposition are. This cannot be over-emphasised. Chamisa should raise his head above the parapet and show leadership, reunite and refocus the party rather than going AWOL.

The party's failure to lead while concentrating on electioneering is well captured by activities in Harare. It is not only Tshabangu who is making recalls, but also Chamisa through proxies like Gift Siziba and councillors at Town House. Only last week, there was a foiled attempt to remove mayor Jacob Mafume.

Mafume was blunt in assessing the levels of competence and qualification of some councillors. He said: "We welcome the vitality and debate of the council and people are free to contribute when there are heated debates. There is no provision, our understanding is very different as councillors and sometimes our levels of comprehension are different depending on the tools we developed for themselves before they become councillors."

Mafume was not done, but soaked it in by adding: "The Constitution is very clear on how a councillor or a mayor leaves office. And one of them is certainly not by passing the motion in the chamber."

Sensing the disharmony in the opposition camp, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba gleefully tweeted arguing that there is need to have Harare led by a government-appointed commission, in one stroke removing the opposition from any semblance of power they have.

"With the paralysis which Triple C infighting has brought on the City of Harare and given the raging cholera pandemic, it is about time Local Government minister approached his Excellency with the proposal to use presidential powers to bring Harare municipality under direct State administration. There is a good case now using the public health argument," Charamba posted on X, a microblogging site.

This is not a new position. Charamba in a Sunday Mail column, writing as Bishop Lazurus, warned urban local authorities — read the opposition since it controls 33 of the 34 urban councils — that the government was mulling action against failure to deliver.

"Well, the so-called city fathers should put their act together by mid-year by doing the needful — doing their job. They have already been put on notice. They should know that those who now hold the levers of power are men and women of consequence," Charamba opined.

For good measure, he added, "The time to change the face of our cities is now."This politics of brinksmanship should come to an end. The CCC has to quickly ride the tide and turn to shore. They have to have structures, collective leadership and above all clear ideology and programme of action.

On the other hand, Zanu-PF has to play fairly. It cannot entertain the idea of reversing democracy where people have a right to choose their public representatives, even if they choose the wrong ones.

The second and most important thing is to have a constitutional amendment. Elected representatives should only be recalled through a petition by a third or more of the voters on the voters roll. Any other recall should be by way of persuasion, asking those who deviate from party positions to voluntarily resign.

Zimbabwe cannot perpetually live in an election mode. After elections, those elected to lead should get on with the job. Those in opposition should hold those in power accountable and hope that at the next poll they will win.

The country has so many things that need fixing. It needs job creation and functional public health and education systems. It needs food aid for those facing food insecurity. It needs more energy sources, water sources and passable roads.

These things do not happen on their own. They need human agents — elected representatives — to implement. We cannot continue being bogged down by never ending electioneering.

Our politicians should understand this, the electorate should hold them to account rather than continuously celebrating mediocrity.Zimbabweans from across the political divide should stop the see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil mentality. Voters should not babysit political leaders' egos.

It is not an easy thing to do, considering the leaders we have today, but it has to be done starting now if Zimbabwe wants a better 2024. The election mode has to be switched off and we see it in 2027.

    Paidamoyo Muzulu is a journalist based in Harare. He writes here in his personal capacity.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Holy Ten diss Winky D, receives fierce backlash

1 min ago | 0 Views

Heavy tax chews up Zimbabwe civil servants' US$300 salary

5 mins ago | 1 Views

New Bosso signing targets trophies

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Gavin Hunt willing to offer Billiat another chance

12 mins ago | 11 Views

Econet calls for balanced regulation

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Energy firm applies for power retail supply licence in Zimbabwe

31 mins ago | 37 Views

Bread shoots to US$1,30 in Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 73 Views

Graves collapse at Marondera's elite cemetery

41 mins ago | 36 Views

Robbers kill black farmer, rape two relatives

42 mins ago | 82 Views

'Violence deters youths from politics'

43 mins ago | 9 Views

Cholera outbreak hits Hwange

43 mins ago | 13 Views

Former MDC senator recounts Gukurahundi disappearances

43 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwean businesswoman dragged to court over US$2 400 debt

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala grilled

60 mins ago | 75 Views

Residents calls for speed rehabilitation of Iminyela ablution facility

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zanu-PF candidate to ride on CCC crisis to win seat

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

6 hrs ago | 682 Views

CCC's Ostallos Siziva put on tight spot by Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents

6 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Chief Nemakonde dies

6 hrs ago | 606 Views

Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

140 boreholes for cholera hotspots

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Insiza joint venture farmers table proposal to build dam

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

10% tollgate resident discounts gazetted

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe's political parties funds take centre stage

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Biti's assault trial finally comes to an end

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

6 hrs ago | 154 Views

Try Ncube charms Bosso bosses

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chegutu Pirates need help

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mutare Airport to be relocated

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF confident of winning Gift Siziva's Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man kills cousin in mining dispute

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Cannot blame CCC for rigged elections.' But they're, if answer real life questions and not wanted to be asked

14 hrs ago | 338 Views

Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

16 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

19 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chamisa opens up on CCC future

19 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Zimbabwe national wanted in connection with SA murder

20 hrs ago | 815 Views

Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

21 Jan 2024 at 10:22hrs | 686 Views

Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

21 Jan 2024 at 10:20hrs | 1703 Views

Zimbabwe probes extra-judicial rendition of truck driver to Zambia

21 Jan 2024 at 10:13hrs | 848 Views

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

21 Jan 2024 at 09:01hrs | 763 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

21 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 405 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

21 Jan 2024 at 08:26hrs | 267 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

21 Jan 2024 at 08:13hrs | 1072 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

21 Jan 2024 at 07:29hrs | 2316 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

21 Jan 2024 at 07:27hrs | 599 Views