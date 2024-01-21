Latest News Editor's Choice


Robbers kill black farmer, rape two relatives

POLICE in Kwekwe, the Midlands province, have launched a manhunt for a gang of armed robbers which broke into a farmhouse and killed an 85-year-old farmer before raping his two relatives.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident saying the deceased was identified as Henry Karonga of Greenham Farm."An 85-year-old man lost his life after being attacked by a group of people who pounced at his Greenham Farm in Kwekwe on January 16 at around 8:30pm," Mahoko said.

"The now-deceased Black Henry Karonga was sleeping in his dining room, while other family members were in separate rooms when a group of intruders wearing face masks broke into the farmhouse.

"They proceeded to the dining room where Karonga was sleeping on the sofa and one of them struck him with an unknown object on the forehead and chest, killing him on the spot."

According to Mahoko, the intruders ransacked the house and took cash amounting to US$65 and two mobile phones.

He said two of the men proceeded to a room where two women were sleeping and tied them with electric cables before taking turns to rape them.The gang went upstairs and broke into a safe before stealing yet to be established contents from the safe.The suspects took keys of the deceased's white Nissan vehicle and drove away.

The women were referred to Kwekwe General Hospital for medical attention, while the body of the deceased was taken to the same hospital's mortuary.

