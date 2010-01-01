Latest News Editor's Choice


The shameless road to Political Dominance: Zanu pf unwanted but in power

The 2023 elections should all be a forgotten story, a brazen electoral theft but the story is not coming to an end.

The CCC MPs and councilors recall by a pseudo-Secretary General is a drama fit for a low-budget movie. Well, it's happening in real-time and our courts are giving the pseudo CCC Secretary General legitimacy ...I am sure even Tshabangu is bewildered by all this fake endorsement as the legitimate Secretary General of CCC which l honestly believe is to blame for all this hullabaloo.

The big question is why has CCC chosen to participate in these flawed elections. Chamisa is one misguided fellow, he tells the audience that he is winning this time as he has become aware of Zanu-PF's rigging methods maybe it's just a desperate ploy by the CCC leader, is it for donor funds or outright ignorance of how Zanu pf steals elections with the opposition giving it legitimacy by participating in these shameless elections.

The next election will be no different, Chamisa will give us Bible scripture to say why he will win this time ...a far fetched dream as he walks into the elections with no electoral reforms something the opposition failed to implement while in the government of national unity, the GNU.

They enjoyed the trappings of power thrown at them by the Zimbabwe's architect of it's downfall, Robert Mugabe, who viewed Zimbabwe as his and was even willing to have his wife, Grace "Gucci" takeover.

While the recalls are nothing but Zanu pf s brazen way of consolidating power the CCC under Chamisa is nothing than a pretentious opposition grouping desperate to grab a few seats in parliament, get donor funds while not caring for the people as they shout in their empty rhetorics.

As l write this the CCC councilors people voted into power bemoan Zanu pf interference in service delivery yet during campaign promised that things will be different.

This bags the question again: Why take part in those shambolic elections unless it's for your desire to enjoy just as much as those people you pretend to differ with in political ideology?

CCC should not rely on social media politics were they dominate while reality shows a different political entity heading nowhere.


Source - Albert Madya
