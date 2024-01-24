'With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!' Is this the end of the phoney 'Change Champion in Chief' epoch?

Opinion / Columnist

"With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!" announced Nelson Chamisa.Could this be the turning point in Zimbabwe's turbulent and chaotic political history? I for one, would like to hope so!Chamisa and his MDC/CCC friends have proven beyond all doubt that they are corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent. This point was settled beyond all doubt when they failed to implement even one meaningful reform in 5 years of the GNU. But to those with the propensity to see what is not there, the point was never settled; they ignored all the evidence of failure to come up with counter narrative from falsehoods turning Chamisa and company into infallible demigods.These last two years Chamisa has been called "Change Champion in Chief", for example. A title made popular by Chief Svosve and his Change Radio and lapped up by the overzealous and unquestioning CCC wildebeest herd. Nothing could be more ironic and self-mockingly given Chamisa and company have failed to bring about even one token reform in 23 years including 5 years in the 2008 to 2013 GNU.Neither Chief Svosve nor any of the herd could name one token reform "Change Champion in Chief" has ever brought; how can the name something that is not there. And all those who have dared to point out this simple historic fact that MDC/CCC leaders have failed to deliver even one token change in 23 years have earned for themselves the wrath of the CCC propagandists, apologists and the herd alike.The announcement that Chamisa has stepped down as CCC leader (had lost control of the party since Sengezo Tshabangu successfully recalled CCC elected officials) will come as a shock to the herd who had followed him blindly like sheep to the slaughter all these years. One hopes this is the kick in the backside that will force the herd to finally think for themselves, to acknowledge that Chamisa and his MDC/CCC friends are not just fallible mortals but corrupt and incompetent ones.Zimbabwe is a failed state because we have corrupt and incompetent leaders, on both sides of the political divide, and some ignorant and naive voters who elected these buffoons into power and kept them there. Zimbabwe will remain a failed state as long as the electorate remain ignorant and naive incapable of holding the leaders to democratic account.Chamisa's fall from his phoney Change Champion in Chief patch may well be the reality check that forced Zimbabweans to finally open their eyes and minds forcing them to see the country's politicians as fallible human beings. As mortals wholly culpable of being corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging, murderer and all manner of devilish intrigue! This will mark a new era in Zimbabwe politics, the era the masses started to think for themselves instead of following leaders blindly like sheep.