Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!' Is this the end of the phoney 'Change Champion in Chief' epoch?

52 mins ago | Views
"With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!" announced Nelson Chamisa.

Could this be the turning point in Zimbabwe's turbulent and chaotic political history? I for one, would like to hope so!

Chamisa and his MDC/CCC friends have proven beyond all doubt that they are corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent. This point was settled beyond all doubt when they failed to implement even one meaningful reform in 5 years of the GNU. But to those with the propensity to see what is not there, the point was never settled; they ignored all the evidence of failure to come up with counter narrative from falsehoods turning Chamisa and company into infallible demigods.

These last two years Chamisa has been called "Change Champion in Chief", for example. A title made popular by Chief Svosve and his  Change Radio and lapped up by the overzealous and unquestioning CCC wildebeest herd. Nothing could be more ironic and self-mockingly given Chamisa and company have failed to bring about even one token reform in 23 years including 5 years in the 2008 to 2013 GNU.

Neither Chief Svosve nor any of the herd could name one token reform "Change Champion in Chief" has ever brought; how can the name something that is not there. And all those who have dared to point out this simple historic fact that MDC/CCC leaders have failed to deliver even one token change in 23 years have earned for themselves the wrath of the CCC propagandists, apologists and the herd alike.

The announcement that Chamisa has stepped down as CCC leader (had lost control of the party since Sengezo Tshabangu successfully recalled CCC elected officials) will come as a shock to the herd who had followed him blindly like sheep to the slaughter all these years. One hopes this is the kick in the backside that will force the herd to finally think for themselves, to acknowledge that Chamisa and his MDC/CCC friends are not just fallible mortals but corrupt and incompetent ones.

Zimbabwe is a failed state because we have corrupt and incompetent leaders, on both sides of the political divide, and some ignorant and naive voters who elected these buffoons into power and kept them there. Zimbabwe will remain a failed state as long as the electorate remain ignorant and naive incapable of holding the leaders to democratic account.

Chamisa's fall from his phoney Change Champion in Chief patch may well be the reality check that forced Zimbabweans to finally open their eyes and minds forcing them to see the country's politicians as fallible human beings. As mortals wholly culpable of being corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging, murderer and all manner of devilish intrigue! This will mark a new era in Zimbabwe politics, the era the masses started to think for themselves instead of following leaders blindly like sheep.

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #CCC, #Chamisa, #MDC

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Chamisa abandons CCC without auditing finances

59 mins ago | 160 Views

What Of The Logo?

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Plumtree man imprisoned for axe attack in jealous outburst

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Man rapes, impregnates 2 daughters

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Just how low has Zimbabwe sank?

6 hrs ago | 610 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa dumps CCC...members accuse him of betrayal

7 hrs ago | 3715 Views

2 company bosses in court over Zambia rendition of truck driver

8 hrs ago | 631 Views

Prison officer altered inmate's medical report to claim he's deaf and stall trial

9 hrs ago | 348 Views

UN court to rule Friday in South Africa's genocide case against Israel

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man destroys family planning pills to fix wife

9 hrs ago | 586 Views

I will fight crime, decongest Bulawayo: Mujeyi

12 hrs ago | 858 Views

The shameless road to Political Dominance: Zanu pf unwanted but in power

12 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe businessman wins US$10,000 damages for unlawful arrest

12 hrs ago | 624 Views

Power Sales redefines infrastructure and strategy with market-leading technology

12 hrs ago | 218 Views

CCA honours Professor Mthuli Ncube

13 hrs ago | 902 Views

Man in court for foiled bid to smuggle Toyota Hilux stolen from SA to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 454 Views

Kelly Khumalo ordered hit on boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, court hears

14 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Mexican firm expands to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 359 Views

Family swept away by flooded Sanyati River

14 hrs ago | 518 Views

Businessman escalates Malaba fight

14 hrs ago | 528 Views

500,000 Zimbabwean children out of school

14 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mphoko's discharge review ruling postponed

14 hrs ago | 228 Views

Ex-soldiers jailed

14 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimdollar flounders

14 hrs ago | 899 Views

Sikhala's judgement in communicating falsehoods case postponed

16 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwe poverty drives 40% of Mashonaland Christians into apostolic sects seeking miracles

16 hrs ago | 346 Views

Dynamos on the verge of renewing its sponsorship contract with Sakunda

16 hrs ago | 184 Views

Teacher exodus threatens the future of Zimbabwe's education system

16 hrs ago | 479 Views

Egodini to be opened during the second week of February

16 hrs ago | 250 Views

Tempers flare at school meeting over missing US$150

16 hrs ago | 356 Views

Cholera vaccinations start next week

16 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies by-elections campaign

16 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man stabs friend to death

21 hrs ago | 624 Views

Hichilema says there will be no Barotseland independence

24 Jan 2024 at 20:20hrs | 1313 Views

Barotseland wants out of Zambia

24 Jan 2024 at 20:18hrs | 555 Views

Is today a birthday, a funeral or a resurrection for CCC?

24 Jan 2024 at 20:15hrs | 581 Views

Social media star detective Kedha arrested for car theft

24 Jan 2024 at 20:06hrs | 444 Views

Zimbabweans assault SA truck driver for blocking their bus while fleeing police in SA

24 Jan 2024 at 19:51hrs | 618 Views

Deportation risk for Zimbabweans as UK care sector sponsors lose licenses

24 Jan 2024 at 19:50hrs | 1244 Views

Air Zimbabwe gets second Embraer ERJ145 aircraft

24 Jan 2024 at 19:50hrs | 316 Views

Bulawayo residents demanding their power station back

24 Jan 2024 at 19:40hrs | 337 Views

Cuban VP expected in Zimbabwe

24 Jan 2024 at 19:36hrs | 81 Views

Mphoko case judgement reserved

24 Jan 2024 at 19:36hrs | 181 Views

CCC contests High Court ruling on elections

24 Jan 2024 at 19:36hrs | 177 Views

'Caf never said destroy Rufaro'

24 Jan 2024 at 19:35hrs | 203 Views

Zimbabwe students protest steep fee hikes

24 Jan 2024 at 19:35hrs | 177 Views

Mother, son (14) up for murder

24 Jan 2024 at 19:34hrs | 188 Views

Passport seekers besiege Bulawayo, Gwanda offices

24 Jan 2024 at 19:34hrs | 266 Views

BCC to raid properties for revaluation

24 Jan 2024 at 19:34hrs | 237 Views