Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa to form new party, 'not giving up!' Voters must, after 23 years and not even one reform implemented

2 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa's resignation as leader of CCC has received worldwide coverage.

"Mr Chamisa, a 45-year-old Christian pastor and lawyer, is expected to set up a new party. He said that "giving up or giving in is not an option," reported BBC.

"It is not clear how many of the CCC's remaining MPs and councillors will follow him."

Zanu PF has never honoured its promise to hold free, fair and credible elections from the word go. In the country's first elections in 1980, the party made it clear "the bush war would continue if the party did not win the election. Of course, the people voted to end the bush war.

The 1985 election took place in the middle of the Gukurahundi massacre whose primary purpose was to force PF Zapu, Zanu PF's main political opponent, to give up its identity. PF Zapu leaders finally relented and signed the 1987 Unity Accord opening the door for the imposition of the de facto one-party, Zanu PF, state.

The 1990 and 1995 elections were not free, fair and credible and Zanu PF's excuse was that multi-party democracy threatened the peace, unity and development brought about by the 1987 Unity accord. It was just a feeble excuse for denying the people their fundamental right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country.

By the late 1990s the nation had come to the conclusion that Zanu PF would never honour the people's right to a meaningful vote and so the people will have to risk the regime's wrath by electing opposition members whose primary task was to implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. Alas! Zanu PF blatantly rigged the 2023 elections proof that the MDC/CCC opposition leaders have failed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections. Why?

The historic facts of why MDC/CCC leaders have sold out by failing to implement even one token reform in 23 years including the 5 years in the GNU, are well documented. And how, since the GNU, they have participated in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuating the dictatorship out of greed.

"While he (Chamisa) does enjoy significant support, especially in urban areas, his critics say Mr Chamisa's weak leadership led to deep rifts in the opposition, and that has only helped President Emmerson Mnangagwa cement his grip on power," continued the BBC report.

Whilst many outsiders including SADC leaders have noted with dismay that it is MDC/CCC leaders greed and incompetence that have helped Zanu PF stay in power these last 23 years. The outsiders have also noted that the majority of Zimbabweans have failed to comprehend the opposition leaders' blatant betrayal of common cause of implementing the reforms and hence the why CCC continue to enjoy significant public support.

Up to the 1995, elections could be viewed as a simple binary choice between Zanu PF, the bad guys, and opposition, the good guys. By 1999 a new level of complexity was added, the opposition primary task was to implement the democratic reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging elections.

After 23 years, including 5 in the GNU and not even one token reform in place; it is clear MDC/CCC leaders are corrupt and incompetent and not up to the set task of implementing the reforms. The reason why many Zimbabweans still continue to support MDC/CCC leaders is because these individuals are simple minded people whose view elections as a simple binary choice of Zanu PF vs opposition, the bad guys vs the good guys.

Accepting that the MDC/CCC opposition must be judged on their ability to implement the democratic reforms demands thinking outside the box of the binary choice - a quantum leap which, unfortunately, many have failed to make.

When Nelson Chamisa launched CCC in January 2022 he promised to cleanse the new party of all the "rotten apples" in MDC A. Today, two years latter he is having to abandon CCC has been "contaminated" and "hijacked" by Zanu PF. The truth is CCC has failed to deliver any meaningful changed just like MDC A and MDC itself before it because MDC leaders are corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent. They have proven this beyond all reasonable doubt during the GNU when they failed to implement even one token reform.

Chamisa's new political party will not implement any democratic reforms just as CCC failed because the new party will be led by the same corrupt and incompetent leaders recycled from CCC. You cannot make a silk purse out of a sower's ear.

"Giving up or giving in is not an option!" boasted Chamisa. After 23 years including 5 in the GNU and not even one token reform in place, an informed and diligent electorate should have elected some one else a long time ago!

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #CCC, #Chamisa, #MDC

Comments

Woodville virgin plot for sale


Must Read

Tshabangu and his CCC team to deliberate on Chamisa resignation

3 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Naked woman storms Charge Office

5 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Bishop begs for sex from young congregants

5 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Hooker and boyfriend rob client

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Sex predator sangoma sexually abuses woman seeking help with marriage

5 hrs ago | 560 Views

Adulterous cops ordered to pay US$5 000 to long-suffering wife

5 hrs ago | 606 Views

Man in custody after thrashing wife over infidelity suspicions

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

51 counts of fraud couple on the run

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

Ndori Ndori chucked out at Bosso

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Boomerang Voodoo!..Removing US$35 hex from son costs US$700

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa ends weeks of speculation

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Prison guard's illegal bid to free armed robber flops

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Man regrets having extra-marital affair

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Leaderless citizens urged to rally behind Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Harare govt should decentralise services

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Gweru to engage debt collector

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Trainee nurse aide expelled from Mpilo Central Hospital

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Man found dead after allegedly attempting to burn ex-lover's home in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mpilo MRI scan takes first patients

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa's govt says Chamisa's resignation from CCC is a non-event

5 hrs ago | 775 Views

Chamisa's poor betrayal and selfish strategy

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Temba Mliswa appointed village head

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

8 learners, 2 drop-outs arrested at vuzu party

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe cracks down on Starlink traders

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Bosso unveil Try Ncube

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Sibanda engages Bosso's Harare fans

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Drones and fast cargo scanners deployed at the Beitbridge Border Post

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Alleged gukurahundi genocide 'enforcer' meets Matebeleland chiefs

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe govt mobilising US$16m for Harare, Bulawayo water

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa to operationalise the 'Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe'?

13 hrs ago | 1094 Views

'With immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC!' Is this the end of the phoney 'Change Champion in Chief' epoc

14 hrs ago | 755 Views

Chamisa abandons CCC without auditing finances

14 hrs ago | 1110 Views

What Of The Logo?

14 hrs ago | 839 Views

Plumtree man imprisoned for axe attack in jealous outburst

15 hrs ago | 256 Views

Man rapes, impregnates 2 daughters

15 hrs ago | 723 Views

Just how low has Zimbabwe sank?

19 hrs ago | 747 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa dumps CCC...members accuse him of betrayal

20 hrs ago | 4997 Views

2 company bosses in court over Zambia rendition of truck driver

22 hrs ago | 733 Views

Prison officer altered inmate's medical report to claim he's deaf and stall trial

22 hrs ago | 434 Views

UN court to rule Friday in South Africa's genocide case against Israel

22 hrs ago | 206 Views

Man destroys family planning pills to fix wife

22 hrs ago | 700 Views

I will fight crime, decongest Bulawayo: Mujeyi

25 Jan 2024 at 08:47hrs | 952 Views

The shameless road to Political Dominance: Zanu pf unwanted but in power

25 Jan 2024 at 08:46hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe businessman wins US$10,000 damages for unlawful arrest

25 Jan 2024 at 08:28hrs | 689 Views

Power Sales redefines infrastructure and strategy with market-leading technology

25 Jan 2024 at 08:14hrs | 244 Views

CCA honours Professor Mthuli Ncube

25 Jan 2024 at 08:08hrs | 1182 Views

Man in court for foiled bid to smuggle Toyota Hilux stolen from SA to Zimbabwe via Beitbridge

25 Jan 2024 at 06:48hrs | 479 Views

Kelly Khumalo ordered hit on boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa, court hears

25 Jan 2024 at 06:45hrs | 1877 Views

Mexican firm expands to Zimbabwe

25 Jan 2024 at 06:42hrs | 401 Views