Nelson Chamisa down but not out

2 mins ago | Views
The political landscape in the country has now changed. Inasmuch as Zanu PF wanted legitimacy from the opposition, this current situation now makes it hard for the ruling party claim the much-needed legitimacy. The whole country has now been turned into a crime scene from the head of state down to the lowest rungs.

The rise of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to power is littered with undemocratic, dishonesty and creation of factionalism.

Previously he engineered the Tsholotsho Declaration and later elbowed former Vice President Joyce Runaida Mujuru accusing her of trying to topple the incumbent Robert Mugabe. His faction group code named Team Lacoste managed to outplay Mugabe's G40.

Since then Mnangagwa did not stop his habit of elbowing whoever threatened his source of power.

In 2018 election we saw him using Douglas Mwonzora to decimate the opposition and the modus operandi continues today where he is using a self proclaimed Secretary General Tshabangu.
Everybody knows that Sengezo Tshabangu a full blown Zanu PF proxy.

We are now into a defacto government under Emmerson Mnangagwa where the main opposition party in the country no longer have a say in the day to day running of the government issues. This has exposed the ruling party's lack appetite  to promote democracy.

Leadership has its ups and downs. There is no a leader who is perfect on earth so Nelson Chamisa has his own strengths and weaknesses. I would like to believe that he has matured with age and learnt a lot from the past ten years where he was operating under two dictators.

He is a national brand and a number of people will follow him.

No one in their right senses would be comfortable or like to live in a crocodile infested pool. The party has been heavily contaminated with poison chalice. Nelson Chamisa's decision to jump of the pool was a well thought idea.

The environment in which the opposition is operating is so toxic, compromised and could not do anything under a captured judiciary. There is need to activate the revolution.

Now that Chamisa has left CCC we expect Tshabangu and his crew to call for a congress and choose a leader to steer the opposition.  Surprisingly those people who were calling Nelson Chamisa a coward and a leader without a plan are now hiding instead of coming out to take his position. This really shows that Chamisa is a national brand which nobody can take away from him.

Very soon we are going to witness more resignations as those who were aligned to Nelson Chamisa continue to stand by him. This is not going to be the end of Nelson Chamisa and crew but it is going  to be the genesis of the new revolution.

I see Nelson Chamisa coming out stronger cultivating the revolution after such a very huge drawback. Asante Sana.

Email - konileonard606@gmail
Twitter- @Leokoni


Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
