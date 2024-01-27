Mahere has resigned as CCC MP, jumped before she was pushed. Madam, spare us the sauce!

Opinion / Columnist

If anyone thought there was peace and quiet in the country's main opposition party after Nelson Chamisa abandoned MDC A to form the new political party CCC, they were wrong. The period from the launch of CCC in January, 2022 to September 2023, marking the end of the 23 and 24 August 2023 harmonised national elections, was the calm before the storm. The storm has broken and all hell has broken loose.One Sengezo Tshabangu fired the first volley to mark the start of the factional war by recalling a number of newly elected CCC officials, on the grounds they were no longer members of the party He had pushed the party's self-destruct button and once the fighting has started there is no stopping it!Nelson Chamisa has fought back claiming Tshabangu was an imposter recalling elected members on the grounds he was CCC's Secretary General. Chamisa could not prove in a court of law that Tshabangu was an imposter no more than he could prove he was President of the party since CCC had no constitution, party structures nor democratically elected party officials.Bolstered with his court and by-election victories on 9 December 2023, Tshabangu recalled more CCC elected officials. As I said, once the self-destruct button has been pushed, there is no reset the fighting will go on until there is no one left standing.On Thursday, Nelson Chamisa, thrown in the towel. He announced that he was no longer president of CCC. This is going to be a messy divorce!All the CCC elected officials who had been spared the first and second wave of recalls and had hoped they can sit on the fence and let the whole messy business blow over. But now that Chamisa has resigned, everyone must pick one side or the other, there is no fence to sit on.MP Fadzayi Mahere was one of the first to declare!"Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, the Member of Parliament for Mount Pleasant, has resigned from parliament with immediate effect. She cited the assault on the will of the people and the bastardisation of the democratic process in Zimbabwe by Mr. Tshabangu and his associates, whom President Nelson Chamisa exposed in an exclusive interview with UK-based solicitor Brighton Mutebuka, as the reasons for her resignation," proclaimed a posting on social media.When faced with the grime choice of either to jump or be pushed, she chose to jump. What I find objectionable is the phoney pretence she jumped out of principle.Advocate Fadzayi Mahere participated in the 2018 and 2023 elections, like everyone else who have contested in these elections, knowing fully weIl that whole election process was flawed and that participating would only give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy. She ignored all this because she also knew that Zanu PF gives away a few gravy train seats to entice the opposition to participate. She could not resist the bribe!"The (2013) electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility," confessed David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.David Coltart is CCC Treasurer General and elected Mayor of Bulawayo. He is himself a veteran of participating in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. Advocate Mahere is certainly not the only Zimbabwean politician for whom greed had the better of her."One of my first promises to you was to always be honest, transparent and accountable in my decisions," wrote Advocate Mahere in her resignation."When the CCC was launched in January of 2022, it was with the shared understanding that this new movement would be underpinned by the core value of being citizen-centred. It would put the welfare and aspirations of constituents like you at the heart of all decision-making. Our goal was to build a new Zimbabwe based on a blueprint of dignity, prosperity and opportunity for everyone."Madam! Please get off your high horse and stop pontificating! There is nothing more insulting than a hypocrite wittering nonsense to hide their blatant betrayal and greed.You took up your gravy train seat in parliament even after SADC, AU and even our own ZHRC had condemned the August 2023 elections a farce out of greed. You are now giving up the said seat because the factional war within CCC have left you with no choice.Of course, it is nonsense to pretend you are resigning because you care about the people and good governance. You and your fellow politicians, on both sides of the political divide it must be said, do not care about freedom, justice, free elections, good governance and about the people. Do not care now and never did! So please spare us the sauce!!