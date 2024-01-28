Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

A generation of EDiots

2 hrs ago | Views
THE politicians keep fiddling while Zimbabwe is burning. The opposition is at sixes and sevens, while Zanu-PF is at sea when the education system is now in comatose and the peril of having a generation of idiots is real in less than a decade from now.

There is the adage — education is the key to success — and I wonder how Zimbabwean children, particularly the generation that has 11 years of President Mnangagwa's rule, will use to unlock the doors of success locally and internationally. The sad reality is, Zimbabwe will become a crime haven as they will break the doors.

Before I sound offensive to sensitive readers, let me seek the assistance of the Merriam Webster dictionary. It defines the word idiot as a foolish or stupid person. It further says: "The English idiot originally meant ignorant person."

There we have it. We are talking of an ignorant generation. A generation that Zimbabwe is deliberately creating because it is not seeking a solution to our public education and its funding.

The Unicef, a United Nations  agency, on Thursday released a statement with sad statistics on the state of education in Zimbabwe during the International Day of Education commemorations.

Unicef country representative Tajudeen Oyewale said: "Only six children out of 10 aged three to five are enrolled in pre-primary education, and an estimated half a million children of primary and lower secondary school age are out-of-school, and this data reminds us to continue to work together under the leadership of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to address the challenges that keep children out of school."   

Half-a-million children are out of school! Okay let me try to dramatise this. It is equal to the whole population of Chitungwiza. Imagine, every single person in the sprawling dormitory town was of school going age and are out of school. Further, imagine that whole lot in 10 years from now. It is too ghastly to contemplate.

It is poignant that Unicef pointed the blame squarely on the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the executive arm of government responsible for education.The teachers also lay the blame  on the government. Zimbabwe Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said the country's poor education was a result of the economic crisis.

"We are facing a lot of challenges as we speak, and we don't have adequate schools while the government would like to cater for the highly marginalised particularly through the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam) fund, it has not been able to pay Beam for quite some time throughout 2023 and up to now," Taderera said.

It is not my place to say where the Zanu-PF government should put money. It is an executive function. However, a government should care for its people and future development. It, therefore, goes without saying that social services like public education, public health, water, electricity and public transport should be prioritised.

The situation is further worsened by the low pass rate at Ordinary level. In the November 2023 Zimsec Ordinary level only three out of 10 students who sat for the exam passed with five Cs or better, including English and Maths. This is beyond frightening. Many Ordinary level students are left with nothing to do as they do not qualify to go to Advanced level or go to a tertiary institution. They are only good enough to join the long queue for menial job seekers or the slave yard — informal sector.

In short, they join the generation of the uneducated, untrained and unemployable. Read the three loaded words again — uneducated, untrained and unemployable. This is beyond sad.

It is in this context that we turn to political developments. The main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Thursday quit his leadership at Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in a huff. It was long in coming. The party has been fracturing soon after the August 2023 general elections where it performed below expectations.

The party is now effectively split and cannot offer an opposition to Zanu-PF in its present format. Let me concede, the State has not played fairly but some of the challenges in the opposition could have been avoided. It can do better on having a constitution, structures and a collective leadership. It can do better to attract new members and even form a coalition with other fringe opposition parties to form a broad alliance that can unseat Zanu-PF.

It is beyond dispute that Chamisa is a popular figure. However, his leadership qualities are suspect, just as much as his policy direction is like a wind vane. Yes, a wind vane. It points in any direction from where the wind is blowing from.

Zimbabwe can no longer bear the misrule of Zanu-PF and its fixation with power consolidation in the face of starving people, urban residents suffering from medieval disease like cholera, an education system that is dysfunctional for most children.

Things need to change. Political leaders must show us what they need to do with the power they so much covet. They cannot continue to hold on to power in their political parties and national offices through the vote of a generation of idiots they helped create.

The rot in public education must be stopped. It is a national security question. Can one imagine what an uneducated, untrained and unemployable generation do to have a morsel of food on their plates? They will steal, rob and form gangsters or vigilantes. Zimbabwe will be worse than the Biblical Sodom and Gomorrah if this trend is left unchecked.

Politicians should stop their silly power games. They must save posterity. We cannot have a lost generation. They should come together as a matter of urgency to find a durable solution to the problems of public education. It is important that Zimbabwe should try to salvage something from the pool of the generation of idiots that politicians created and continue to create by their bad policies and lack of priority.

-----
Paidamoyo Muzulu is a journalist based in Harare. He writes here in his personal capacity.


Source - Newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

CCC names new spokesman

22 mins ago | 74 Views

Chamisa says he is building a big church

27 mins ago | 98 Views

ZBC chief executive officer faces forensic investigation

35 mins ago | 52 Views

Chamisa, Biti a team of irreconcilable rivals

38 mins ago | 97 Views

Chamisa remains a formidable force in the court of public opinion

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

'Gukurahundi not a small, tiny issue'

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwean minister speaks on education sector collapse

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

'We are behind Chamisa'

3 hrs ago | 856 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants PPPs in stadiums revamp

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Sandra gets ready for roasting

3 hrs ago | 468 Views

Actress unveils tech platform to streamline Zimbabwean immigration to Canada

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Chamisa must introspect, map the way forward'

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zanu-PF 2 seats away from two-thirds majority agenda

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

CCC MPs left in limbo after Chamisa bombshell

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

Econet complainant takes fight to new ICT minister

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Sex scandal brings down ex-CZI boss

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

Chamisa surrenders hard-won political and democratic space

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Belarus strongman dispatches 'smallhouse' to Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

Tsvangirai not resigning as MP in support of Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mahere to quit as MP in support of Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Mnangagwa Gukurahundi genocide project illegal, futile without truth telling'

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZESA technicians arrested in stand-off with top prosecutor Reza

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa receiving death threats after quitting CCC

4 hrs ago | 916 Views

Grain millers flag 'artificial' mealie-meal shortages in supermarkets

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Armed SA man arrested while transporting 23 undocumented Ethiopians from Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

ZACC arrests top govt official over Mbudzi interchange project fraud

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chamisa activist tastes freedom after 9 months

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

BCC moves to stem dirt, chaos and decay in CBD

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

More houses for Zimra officers

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

BCC gives vendors ultimatum

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bosso treasurer presents unaudited financials again

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Nkayi School of Nursing closed

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Scammed by Zimbabweans in the diaspora, job seekers lose fortunes

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

TTI apprehends motorists for illegal removal of clamps, hunt for four others underway

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Completion of Lake Gwayi-Shangani to benefit Matebeleland South

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Low expectations as Dembare go to Caf contest

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Luton deliver worrying Nakamba injury update

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

ZACC arrests deputy roads boss over US$1m fraud

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

'Biti used words unexpected from senior lawyers'

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

CCC MPs turn against Chamisa?

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Huge fire consumes Harare shopping mall

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

President Mohadi mourns hero Mabuya

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Cholera vaccination begins today in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa in Rome for Italy-Africa Summit

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Jubilation as Discent Bajila appointed CCC Spokesperson

12 hrs ago | 1931 Views

Mahere has resigned as CCC MP, jumped before she was pushed. Madam, spare us the sauce!

22 hrs ago | 2038 Views

WATCH: 'Makandiwa is Uebert Angel spiritual son'

22 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Andrea The Vocalist drops soulful single 'Bekezela' on his birthday

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

Fatherhood Chronicles: Crafting a legacy of purpose and prosperity

24 hrs ago | 369 Views