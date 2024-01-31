Nelson Chamisa is Zimbabwe's political antbear (Isambane)

Opinion / Columnist

It takes a few seconds for an animal called an antbear (Isambane) to dig a barrow and abandon it in seconds to start a fresh one. Like a controversial antibear, Nelson Chamisa has mesmerized Zimbabweans and the world at large in the way he starts political organisations and quickly walk away from them to form another.This week, the Change Champion in Chief as he calls himself, pulled yet another shocker when he resigned from his party, CCC, through social media before its second anniversary.In his pathetic statement, accepting defeat, he wrote, "In 2020, they took the MDC-Alliance and gave it to another."They further took away our Headquarters, took away our assets, finances, political party funding. They recalled over 25 MPs from Parliament to leave me naked. Then l founded CCC from nothing."In 2023, they took CCC and gave it to another, this time to their own invention and creation, all this in an attempt to degrade, demean, defocus, weaken and destroy."In his world of politics everything is about him. Nobody else. Nothing else. Chamisa Chete Chete. When he decides it is time to go, he walks out just like that. He cares less about masses that voted him, he cares less about parliamentarians and councillors that funded their own campaigns to win seats. We have never seen such a selfish, self centred, insensitive and ignorant politician. A father who flees and leave his children in a burning house, really? Winners do not quit. Leaders worth their salt do not run away from challenges.He blames ZANU PF for "hijacking" MDC T, MDC Alliance and CCC. ZANU PF is still alive and intact today. Can the fleeing, Nelson Chamisa guarantee his supporters that the new political entity that he will form this time is safe from the hijackers, ZANU PF? Can he be trusted with another party since he is corrupt and a pathological liar? In careful consideration of Chamisa' own resignation statement, his next political political project has been hijacked before it is formed. This implies that even if by any miracle, his party wins elections in Zimbabwe, ZANU PF would still have another opportunity to take political power through hijacking Nelson Chamisa's future party.It seems the young man is so scared of ZANU PF, so scared of the prison cells and so scared of death. Well, "cowards die many times before their actual death." The above combination should not be found in one person who calls himself a leader. Without courage, backbone, resilience, tenacity, sound political strategy and ideas, politics is not your cup of tea.Nelson Chamisa must try his luck somewhere outside politics. We suggest Prophet or Pastor in the gospel of prosperity churches where he can make huge sums of money through church donations using his strategic ambiguity.ZANU PF is not our favourite party but Nelson Chamisa is no match to those old and cruel political demagogues with vast experience in the hard politics of war, dictatorship, genocide and tapestry tribal segregation.A closer observation into his conduct tells us that Nelson Chamisa is a paranoid dictator who does not feel very comfortable in a political set up where he can be asked to account.He leaves CCC with allegations of looting over US$ 3 million. Additionally, he is accused of dictatorship, lack of transperecy, tribalism, making unilateral decisions and running CCC like his own private entity private entity. Besides, he is yet to reform from being an unashamed great liar.Time in the Zimbabwe political arena has exposed Nelson Chamisa as a failure, looser, tribalist, dictator, great liar and a political coward.Furthemore time has revealed another unkown talent of his, that of forming new political parties that he later abandons. Isambane esemba umgodi sangawuhlali!Izenzo kungamazwi!Israel DubeMLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs