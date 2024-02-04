Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

David Coltart must not resign for Chamisa

3 secs ago | Views
Since the resignation of Nelson Chamisa as President of the CCC, and from the party itself, on Thursday the 25th January, followed by the subsequent resignation from Parliament of some respected colleagues I have been considering my own position.

As I indicated last week my main concern was to consult widely before making any decision. In this regard I have consulted a wide cross section of people, particularly in Bulawayo. I have indicated on social media sites, such as X and Whatsapp, that I am consulting and have invited people to let me have their views. During this past week I have received numerous responses on X, Whatsapp and e mail.

The overwhelming response, particularly from the Bulawayo public, has been to remain in office. I have also been written to by people I deeply respect, some of whom have been involved in the struggle to bring democracy and freedom to Zimbabwe for over 6 decades, asking me not to resign. These are people who have fought consistently during their entire lives for freedom and I take their views exceptionally seriously.

Bulawayo faces unique challenges at the present time. Aside from being in a disastrous state after decades of neglect, it is running out of water and faces severe water shortages this coming year. Whilst of course there is little that I as one person can do to remedy this, I have been involved in critically important initiatives during the last few months to provide short, medium and long term solutions to the crisis. If I were to resign now some of these initiatives may be undermined to the detriment of the City as a whole. Whilst the resignation of any MP is of course tragic, and a great loss to debate in Parliament, it does not have the same direct impact on citizens as would the resignation of the Mayor of a city.

It is also pertinent to mention that when Nelson Chamisa telephoned me to notify me in advance of his intention to resign I asked him what his expectations were of me. His response was that I should keep on the work I have been doing. At no point has he asked me to resign.

It is also important for me to state my own views regarding resignation in general. Whilst I have no doubt that Parliament has become an intolerable place, and that its Constitutional role has been severely undermined, I have always believed that it is important to not to cede whatever democratic space which has been obtained in the struggle against tyranny.

As a Christian I believe in Jesus' teaching in Matthew 5 that we are to be salt and light in corrupt and darkened society. In other words tiny grains of salt, and single shafts of light from a candle, can prevent blocks of meat from corrupting and provide guidance to people stumbling around in the dark. And history is replete with individuals, such as Wilberforce, Gandhi, Martin Luther King and, closer to home and much lesser known, Ahrn Palley, who have done just this - namely spoken truth to power as individuals against powerful forces and governments.

This may seem irrelevant to many but as the Mexican philosopher George Santayana once wrote, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." The danger we face in Zimbabwe today is that in our anger with all that has happened in the past year to undermine the will of the people and to subvert constitutionalism and the rule of law, we take steps which will end up consolidating Zanu-PF's grip on all institutions including Parliament and our Cities. So whilst I deeply respect and understand when principled people resign from Parliament, I remain saddened that they will no longer be able to exercise Parliamentary privilege (which is unique) to expose corruption and to fight against undemocratic and unconstitutional laws. It may seem a pointless exercise with Zanu-PF being able to ride roughshod over them, but it will now be so much easier for Zanu-PF to do this, without any comeback or exposure in Parliament.

The same considerations apply to Bulawayo. If I resign as Mayor I have no doubt that Zanu-PF will simply be provided with a foot in the door to assume much greater power in the running of the City, with all that that entails, and the entrenchment of their corrupt politics at the local level. As difficult as the current situation is in running Bulawayo, the fact is that we do have an opportunity to do whatever we can to stabilise and develop the City for the benefit of all its residents.

In closing I need to address two further issues, the one being any false perception that a decision not to resign is an indication that I have turned against Nelson Chamisa, the other being that I have made any such decision solely on the grounds of what I will gain out of it personally.

Long before Nelson Chamisa resigned I publicly expressed my sadness and regret about the apparent rift between Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube. All three of these men are friends of mine with whom I have been in the trenches ever since the MDC was launched on the 11th September 1999. I have admired their resilience, bravery and commitment to democracy and freedom all these years. I refuse to be cajoled into a zero sum game which pits me against any of these old and trusted colleagues.

Regarding Nelson Chamisa himself I deeply sympathise with and understand the decision he has taken. Although my political instincts have always been to hold on to whatever democratic space one has, I understand his deep frustration with the brazen breaches of the Constitution, the Electoral Act and the Political Parties Finance Act, both before and after the election. I have been appalled by the conduct of unscrupulous politicians over the past few months to cause the destructive recalls, undermine our institutions and hand a two-thirds majority in Parliament to Zanu-PF. I have been shocked by successive decisions of our Courts which have ignored, in my opinion, centuries old legal principles in order to deny citizens the right to elected representatives of their choice. The point is that a decision not to resign as Mayor of Bulawayo should not be interpreted as a hostile act against Nelson Chamisa. I stand with him against this brazen attempt by the regime to create a one party state. I remain utterly committed to our overall collective and common strategy to bring about a new democratic and free Zimbabwe.

Regarding any argument that I am making any decision for personal gain, that is simply risible. I reiterate that I did not seek this office; I was asked to take on this role by Nelson Chamisa and several other church, civic and political leaders in Bulawayo. I have always viewed it as a poisoned chalice, and after four months in office I am more convinced of that now than when I started - Bulawayo is in a terrible mess. What many may not know is the fact that my sole income for being Mayor of Bulawayo is a monthly allowance of US$25. That may seem ludicrous but it is true - it is a fact that any person can confirm by contacting the City of Bulawayo. So if anyone thinks that I am in it for the money they do not understand the facts.

In other words one of the ironies for me is that any decision to resign as Mayor, far from being principled, would in fact be in my own self interest. At present I have two jobs, one as Senior Partner of my law firm, which includes running a busy practice, the other as Mayor of Bulawayo. I have never worked this hard as Mayor for so little remuneration in my life. It would suit me and my family perfectly to step back from the immense challenges Bulawayo faces; far from being a principled decision it would in fact be a selfish decision which would result in me having a far easier life going forward.

In conclusion my decision is that I will not resign as Mayor of Bulawayo and will endeavour to see out my 5 year term. I am conscious that I can be recalled at any time, but so be it. I would rather be removed from office by unscrupulous politicians than betray the trust and goodwill of innocent, hard working and principled residents of Bulawayo by resigning.

Senator David Coltart
Mayor of Bulawayo
5th February 2024

Source - David Coltart,
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Mutsvangwa firing triggered by his outburst against Mnangagwa's blue-eyed boy?

14 hrs ago | 4832 Views

Rufaro Stadium ready to host CAPS-Dynamos clash

14 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chamisa mobilises for new party

14 hrs ago | 4258 Views

Mutsvangwa's lifetime of sackings

14 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Zinara pleads with Zanu-PF over toll fees

14 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Europe extends Zimbabwe sanctions

14 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Diplomat dragged to court over Ponzi scheme

14 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more price hikes

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Woman kicks 7-month-old baby

14 hrs ago | 549 Views

Moyo urges Gukurahundi hearings rethink

14 hrs ago | 689 Views

Zanu-PF linked space barons cause havoc

14 hrs ago | 275 Views

Allow media at Gukurahundi genocide meetings

14 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe panics over grain shortages

14 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zimbabwe public schools ranked among the best in Africa

14 hrs ago | 500 Views

SA man in court for killing 6 Zimbabwean women

14 hrs ago | 936 Views

Ex-RBZ workers win labour row

14 hrs ago | 453 Views

Bribe taking cops jailed

22 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mwonzora's MDC presses for CCC's removal from party offices

22 hrs ago | 661 Views

Ostallos and Chibaya told to go and tell Chamisa that Manicaland says 'NO'

23 hrs ago | 2849 Views

New Zimbabwe Minister's photos goes viral on social media

23 hrs ago | 4180 Views

Mutsvangwa's shock sacking details emerge

23 hrs ago | 3964 Views

Mhlophe bounces back ab Bosso Chair

04 Feb 2024 at 18:03hrs | 435 Views

Sandra Ndebele receives her brand new car

04 Feb 2024 at 18:01hrs | 880 Views

Zanu-PF man becomes Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP with only 1 845 votes

04 Feb 2024 at 18:00hrs | 643 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Namibia over Geingob's sudden death

04 Feb 2024 at 17:59hrs | 223 Views

Zanu-PF wins all seats in Mash East

04 Feb 2024 at 17:57hrs | 359 Views

Mnangagwa assault case jumps court queue?

04 Feb 2024 at 17:56hrs | 489 Views

Markham follows Nelson Chamisa out of CCC

04 Feb 2024 at 17:43hrs | 680 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF finally gets two-thirds majority

04 Feb 2024 at 17:38hrs | 411 Views

Seh Calaz declares allegiance to Zanu-PF

04 Feb 2024 at 17:37hrs | 267 Views

Lawyer sues journalist over 'falsehoods'

04 Feb 2024 at 17:37hrs | 255 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's US$5 million spending binge

04 Feb 2024 at 17:36hrs | 398 Views

Zimbabwe gets 2 000 tractors from Belarus

04 Feb 2024 at 17:36hrs | 106 Views

JZ High School continues with 100% A-level pass rate

04 Feb 2024 at 17:35hrs | 325 Views

BCC to reverse decision to close 5th Avenue market

04 Feb 2024 at 17:35hrs | 243 Views

8-year wait over as Egodini finally reopens

04 Feb 2024 at 17:34hrs | 300 Views

'Chamisa is Zimbabwe's best foot forward!' said Chin'ono. An award winning journalist too, how nauseating!

04 Feb 2024 at 12:45hrs | 1039 Views

Namibian President dies after undergoing experimental treatment in US

04 Feb 2024 at 05:18hrs | 4634 Views

Mnangagwa fires his outspoken and militant political ally with immediate effect

03 Feb 2024 at 20:55hrs | 5298 Views

Opposition Politics in Zimbabwe, 1999 - 2024: An Obituary

03 Feb 2024 at 09:09hrs | 1250 Views

Zanu-PF pushes for law barring opposition members 'inviting' sanctions from running in elections

03 Feb 2024 at 05:33hrs | 1339 Views

Man threatens to bewitch girlfriend

02 Feb 2024 at 19:59hrs | 1560 Views

Fraudster jailed after impersonating 2 former ministers

02 Feb 2024 at 19:41hrs | 1494 Views

Matanga told to guard Chitando's docket

02 Feb 2024 at 17:27hrs | 3492 Views

Chamisa exit throws fresh election push in jeopardy

02 Feb 2024 at 17:26hrs | 5082 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling elite and the quest for one-party rule

02 Feb 2024 at 17:25hrs | 1052 Views

Harare Poly ordered to accept Zimdollar fees

02 Feb 2024 at 17:23hrs | 471 Views

Zimbabwe Minister sued for gold mine ‘fraud'

02 Feb 2024 at 17:21hrs | 893 Views

Bulawayo Thermal Power Station decommissioning to hit jobs

02 Feb 2024 at 17:20hrs | 706 Views