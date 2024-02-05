Pressing Buttons

Opinion / Columnist

I want to talk about a pressing matter that has been on my mind lately. It is a reality we must face, a truth we must not ignore. If our government, specifically ZANU PF, continues to oppress us, one day the people will reach a breaking point. And when that happens, we may witness a massive uprising, much like what occurred in Romania and Egypt.I know these are difficult times for our nation. We face countless challenges - economic hardships, political uncertainties, and social unrest. But amidst all of these burdens, it is essential for our leaders to remember our hopes, dreams, and aspirations. We yearn for a Zimbabwe where fairness, justice, and equal opportunities are not just empty promises, but tangible realities.Our people are resilient. We have endured hardships for far too long, finding glimpses of hope in each other and in the face of adversity. We continue to forge ahead despite the obstacles that life throws at us. However, the patience of our citizens is not infinite. There comes a point where even the most patient person snaps, and a volcano of emotions erupts.In countries like Romania and Egypt, we witnessed this eruption not too long ago. The people, driven to their limits, made their voices heard loud and clear. They demanded change and an end to oppression. Their united uprising shook their respective nations to the core, transforming the course of history.We must take these examples as cautionary tales, reminding ourselves that complacency and indifference cannot be the answer. Our government should not underestimate the passion and determination residing within the hearts of Zimbabweans. We may present a calm demeanor, but deep down, a fire of unrest burns within us.We long for a Zimbabwe where every citizen is treated with dignity and respect. Our leaders should be the ones who uplift, inspire, and protect us. They must not forget that they hold power granted to them by the people, to work for the people. But if they continue to oppress and torment us, the people will reach a tipping point, and the consequences will be grave.The vision of an uprising should not instill fear but should act as a wakeup call for our government. It is not too late to change the course of our nation. Open dialogue, listening to the concerns of the people, and addressing them with sincerity can help avoid the dire consequences of an uprising.Let us not wait for the ticking time bomb to explode. Instead, together, we can forge a brighter future for our Zimbabwe. We should strive for a nation where respect, freedom, justice, and peace prevail. Our leaders have the power to rewrite our history, to shift the narrative towards progress, unity, and prosperity.But remember, when you torment your own people, you're pressing buttons. And one day, those buttons may trigger a chain of events that can lead to a monumental uprising. Let us learn from history, and let's steer Zimbabwe towards a peaceful transformation that we can all be proud of.Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo | Writerkumbiraithierryn@gmail.com+263780022343