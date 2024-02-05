Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Pressing Buttons

2 hrs ago | Views
I want to talk about a pressing matter that has been on my mind lately. It is a reality we must face, a truth we must not ignore. If our government, specifically ZANU PF, continues to oppress us, one day the people will reach a breaking point. And when that happens, we may witness a massive uprising, much like what occurred in Romania and Egypt.

I know these are difficult times for our nation. We face countless challenges - economic hardships, political uncertainties, and social unrest. But amidst all of these burdens, it is essential for our leaders to remember our hopes, dreams, and aspirations. We yearn for a Zimbabwe where fairness, justice, and equal opportunities are not just empty promises, but tangible realities.

Our people are resilient. We have endured hardships for far too long, finding glimpses of hope in each other and in the face of adversity. We continue to forge ahead despite the obstacles that life throws at us. However, the patience of our citizens is not infinite. There comes a point where even the most patient person snaps, and a volcano of emotions erupts.

In countries like Romania and Egypt, we witnessed this eruption not too long ago. The people, driven to their limits, made their voices heard loud and clear. They demanded change and an end to oppression. Their united uprising shook their respective nations to the core, transforming the course of history.

We must take these examples as cautionary tales, reminding ourselves that complacency and indifference cannot be the answer. Our government should not underestimate the passion and determination residing within the hearts of Zimbabweans. We may present a calm demeanor, but deep down, a fire of unrest burns within us.

We long for a Zimbabwe where every citizen is treated with dignity and respect. Our leaders should be the ones who uplift, inspire, and protect us. They must not forget that they hold power granted to them by the people, to work for the people. But if they continue to oppress and torment us, the people will reach a tipping point, and the consequences will be grave.

The vision of an uprising should not instill fear but should act as a wakeup call for our government. It is not too late to change the course of our nation. Open dialogue, listening to the concerns of the people, and addressing them with sincerity can help avoid the dire consequences of an uprising.

Let us not wait for the ticking time bomb to explode. Instead, together, we can forge a brighter future for our Zimbabwe. We should strive for a nation where respect, freedom, justice, and peace prevail. Our leaders have the power to rewrite our history, to shift the narrative towards progress, unity, and prosperity.

But remember, when you torment your own people, you're pressing buttons. And one day, those buttons may trigger a chain of events that can lead to a monumental uprising. Let us learn from history, and let's steer Zimbabwe towards a peaceful transformation that we can all be proud of.

Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo | Writer
kumbiraithierryn@gmail.com
+263780022343


Source - Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

18 mins ago | 4 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

21 mins ago | 3 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

22 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

1 hr ago | 36 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

1 hr ago | 65 Views

HEXCO results out

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

7 hrs ago | 392 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

13 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

13 hrs ago | 865 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

14 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

14 hrs ago | 1633 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

16 hrs ago | 1817 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

16 hrs ago | 822 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

16 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

16 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

16 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Mnangagwa whips 'errant' ministers

16 hrs ago | 977 Views

CCC voters feel betrayed

16 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zimbabwe family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

16 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chris Kuruneri's estate in wrangle

16 hrs ago | 527 Views

Intimidation, harassment galore in Seke by-election

16 hrs ago | 298 Views

ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

16 hrs ago | 467 Views

Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

There is neither second republic nor new dispensation

16 hrs ago | 273 Views

Gweru council repossesses stands

16 hrs ago | 289 Views

Traders shun Egodini, decry exorbitant user fees

16 hrs ago | 534 Views

Girlfriend murdered 5 days before lobola negotiations

16 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mnangagwa reads Riot Act to Ministers

16 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe steps up new city efforts

16 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana urged to establish one-stop border

16 hrs ago | 181 Views