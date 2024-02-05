Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe has sunk beyond a banana republic!

2 hrs ago | Views
I am sure the first time I came across the term 'banana republic' was in the early 1980s - when I was still a little boy in primary school.

Obviously, I did not know what this meant.

It was often used in the Roman Catholic publication 'Moto Magazine', usually in reference to the Zimbabwe regime.

If my memory serves me right, this was during the barbaric 1982 to 87 Gukurahundi massacres committed by the ZANU PF government against largely unarmed civilians in the Midlands and Matebeleland provinces.

This is when over 20,000 people were massacred in cold blood, on the basis of their Ndebele ethnicity - which was shamefully disguised as fighting insurgents.

Nonetheless, I found the term really fascinating as I could not, for the life of me, link a delicious fruit (packed with nutrition) to a country.

Only after consulting my father, who was a teacher, and my mentor - whose passion was also writing opinion pieces for national newspapers - did the meaning finally dawn on me.

The phrase was coined by American author O. Henry in 1904 to describe Guatemala and Honduras under economic exploitation by U.S. corporations, such as the United Fruit Company (now Chiquita).

Their main fruit export were bananas.

Typically, a banana republic has a society of extremely stratified social classes - usually a large impoverished working class and a ruling class (composed of the business, political, and military elites).

In turn, these countries are predominantly economically behind the rest of the world.

In the modern era, a banana republic can be a state where the majority are severely oppressed and exploited by a small ruling class.

As a result, there is widespread persecution and subjugation of any voices of dissent that may seek to speak out and stand up for the suffering citizenry.

This is exactly what we witness, in utter shock and disgust, taking place right here in Zimbabwe.

I have written a huge deal over this disgraceful and horrifying subjugation of the people of this country such that I will not be repeating myself today.

However, the level of persecution, particularly through the abuse of the judiciary, has become a huge cause for concern.

This can not be ignored any longer.

Today, 7th February 2024, Zimbabweans witnessed in horror and disbelief the conviction of political activist Job Sikhala by Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka on charges of publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the state.

This was in relation to a 2021 social media post, in which Sikhala accused the police of killing an infant strapped to his mother's back.

Of course, the police immediately issued a statement rejecting the story and declaring it untrue.

What is interesting about this case, though, is that Sikhala was not the only one to post this allegation.

We also had renowned activists as journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and opposition member Fadzayi Mahere.

All these people were arrested for their respective posts and subsequently brought before the courts.

As it turned out, Chin'ono was acquitted on 28th April 2021, after High Court judge Justice Charewa declared that the crime of which he was being accused was no longer part of Zimbabwean law.

Section 31(a) (iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act  [Chapter 9:23] was struck off the statute books by the Constitution Court in October 2013.

In other words, there is no offense called 'publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State' in Zimbabwe.

So, after such a clear and unambiguous ruling by a senior court, on what grounds, on God's green earth, did Magistrate Chakanyuka find Sikhala guilty of the same non-existent offense?

Are Zimbabweans to be blamed if they interpreted this as a miscarriage of justice?

What are we to say when someone is convicted on a law that ceased to exist 10 years ago?

Is this not a glaring example of the persecution of voices of dissent and opposition in the country through the abuse of state institutions?

Let us not easily forget that this is the same man who was locked up in prison, in pre-conviction detention, for nearly 600 days - as he was repeatedly denied his constitutional right to bail.

It is most tragic and unfortunate when our country's courts appear to be used for settling political scores by the ruling elite.  

There is no other way, which makes sense, of viewing this.

Is this how low we have sunk as a country - where opponents are found guilty, by our courts, of deeds that are no longer criminal?

As I have alluded to before in previous writings, the colonial regime was even better since all our incarcerated nationalist leaders were convicted under existent laws.

In fact, those laws are still in force today.

Let anyone bomb a train or take up arms against the government, and we will see if they will not be thrown in prison for a very long time.

Yet, in 'independent Zimbabwe' activists are found guilty on charges that can not be found anywhere in our law books.

If our leaders can not see anything embarrassing about this entire incident, then that points to people lacking a conscience.

There is nothing that tarnishes the image of the country more than such flagrant abuses of our judicial system.  

These injustices can not and should not be allowed to pass unchallenged.

We can not merely watch as our beloved Zimbabwe is turned into a banana republic!

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/


Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

'War vets are not Zanu-PF bootlickers'

19 mins ago | 4 Views

Prominent Zanu-PF member joins Zapu

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Harare tops Zimbabwe's corruption list

21 mins ago | 3 Views

Charumbira faces showdown at PAP elections

22 mins ago | 5 Views

Mthuli Ncube donates soccer kits to Cowdray Park Schools

1 hr ago | 37 Views

19 cattle recovered as two suspects are arrested

1 hr ago | 66 Views

HEXCO results out

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF has not achieved a 2/3 majority in Parliament

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Chamisa CCC faction MPs meet

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono friend abducted

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

3 robbers shot dead in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe cop killer arrested

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bosso appoints Madinda director

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Sikhala convicted of publishing falsehoods

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chinese medical team to conduct free cataract surgeries in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man dies in a hit and run accident

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Government Should Include PWDs In Drug Abuse Awareness

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Jealous nurse gets $100 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mupfumira being victimised for supporting Mnangagwa's succession bid

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF MPs praises ZEC praise for holding 'free and fair' elections

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Prisoner escapes from lawful custody

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Pressing Buttons

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Four in court for possession of raw unmarked ivory

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Woman jailed for torturing a minor with hot-boiled egg

7 hrs ago | 392 Views

How is the world combating rising energy prices?

8 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chaos in ACCZ, as dismissed clergymen resist Ndanga's unconstitutional authority

13 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Govt spent 45 million on Mbudzi Interchange, completion by mid-year

13 hrs ago | 865 Views

13-year-old dies at shrine during labour

14 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Dembare withdraws from Mafume's Charity Cup match

14 hrs ago | 1633 Views

David Coltart distances himself from CCC fiasco

16 hrs ago | 1817 Views

'Zimbabwe leaders need psychological help'

16 hrs ago | 822 Views

Mnangagwa hints at more policies to deal Zimdollar

16 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Cracks emerge in Chamisa's blue movement

16 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Thief snatches Chido Mnangagwa's phone

16 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Mnangagwa whips 'errant' ministers

16 hrs ago | 977 Views

CCC voters feel betrayed

16 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zimbabwe family basket doubles to ZWL$6,2m

16 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chris Kuruneri's estate in wrangle

16 hrs ago | 527 Views

Intimidation, harassment galore in Seke by-election

16 hrs ago | 298 Views

ANC urged to call Zanu-PF to order

16 hrs ago | 467 Views

Court nullifies Chinhoyi election results

16 hrs ago | 517 Views

There is neither second republic nor new dispensation

16 hrs ago | 273 Views

Gweru council repossesses stands

16 hrs ago | 289 Views

Traders shun Egodini, decry exorbitant user fees

16 hrs ago | 534 Views

Girlfriend murdered 5 days before lobola negotiations

16 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mnangagwa reads Riot Act to Ministers

16 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe steps up new city efforts

16 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chirinda signed two contracts with Dembare and Ngezi?

16 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana urged to establish one-stop border

16 hrs ago | 181 Views